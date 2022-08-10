Flood Watch: Severe storms threaten with flash flooding, strong winds

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several possible threats are headed to our area as severe storms are expected to begin rolling into the Central Virginia region by this afternoon. A flood watch has also been issued by the National Weather Service until midnight.

There are severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for Chesterfield County, the City of Hopewell, Charles City County, Henrico County, New Kent County, and Prince George County until 7:30 p.m.

The main threats to look out for are heavy downpours, which would have the possibility to create flash flooding in some areas, and damaging winds that could rip down power lines, small branches or even trees.

While the possibility of strong storms and heavy rain is high, there is a moderate chance of damaging winds and a low chance of hail occurring in the area.

Video sent in by an 8News viewer shows what 8News meteorologists speculate could be a very strong Dust Devil moving ahead of the thunderstorms. The video was taken by Bobby Eberth shortly after 6 p.m. on Hull Street just east of Route 288 in Chesterfield County.

According to 8News meteorologists , the day will start off hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. Once they begin, the storms will occur more frequently into the late afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours are expected in the area by 4 p.m. and are expected to wane and come to an end between 10 p.m. and midnight, although a few passing showers overnight are possible.

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

