Lawmakers demand change as civilians are hit with "exorbitant" medical bills for emergency treatment at military facilities
Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are calling on the Department of Defense to address its lack of financial relief provided for citizens who receive emergency treatment at U.S. military facilities. The push comes following a recent report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office which found that the Defense Department rarely waives or reduces medical bills issued to citizens in these circumstances despite its ability to do so.
Trump's initially 'upbeat' mood about the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid turned dark when GOP support began to wane, report says
Trump was initially "upbeat" about the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid as he believed it would benefit him, per The Washington Post. GOP support began to wane following reports that Trump might have taken classified documents about nuclear weapons. In response, Trump's formerly buoyant mood has at times turned dark, the report...
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Mick Mulvaney on Trump voicing support for DOJ to unseal search warrant
Former President Trump says he is in favor of the Department of Justice unsealing the search warrant the FBI used at his Florida home. Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who is now a CBS News contributor, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Lilia Luciano to discuss the search and how Trump supporters and Republican leaders are reacting.
Did I get the polio vaccine? How to know if you are protected against the virus
A case of polio was identified in Rockland County, New York and now the virus that causes the disease has been detected in New York City's wastewater as well as two other counties'. The New York Health Department said this indicates the virus is being spread within local communities, and that hundreds of people could be infected.
Support for Manchin-Schumer spending bill could be final blow for 5 most vulnerable House Democrats
The five House Democrats running for re-election in districts won by former President Trump in the 2020 presidential election face a giant hurdle this week that raises doubts about whether they could survive facing off against their Republican challengers in the November midterm elections. The House is set for a...
Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, she announced Friday. "Read my articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland," Greene tweeted. The announcement comes after the FBI raided former President Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday. Following the raid, Garland said that he...
The cost of green energy: The nation’s biggest lithium mine may be going up on a site sacred to Native Americans
The huge project on public land, approved by the Trump administration in its final days, has sparked an outcry and a lawsuit, but opposition among Native Americans is not unanimous. Thacker Pass, a remote valley in the high desert of northern Nevada, will always be sacred for Gary McKinney of...
Washington Examiner
'We have no choice': California Republican says public must prioritize unity and strength
People must set aside vitriol and come together to preserve the strength of the nation , Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) said at the Reagan Library in California on Tuesday. Garcia urged everyone, regardless of party, to shelve petty grievances to discuss their differences and pursue a true "America First" worldview, saying the choice to fight for the more perfect union the founders intended isn't a choice at all but a necessity. He spoke as part of the Reagan Foundation's "Time for Choosing" speaker series, named for President Ronald Reagan's 1964 speech of the same name.
Merrick Garland wouldn't recommend approval for AG search warrant for Unabomber's cabin: Former FBI official
Former FBI deputy assistant director of counterterrorism Terry Turchie said Attorney General Merrick Garland wouldn't recommend approval for a search warrant for the Unabomber's cabin on Thursday's "Jesse Watters Primetime." "I've never said this publicly, but I'll just tell you right now because it just sickens me to watch and...
IRS will use Inflation Reduction Act's spending boost to target conservative groups: Tea Party group founder
The IRS will once again target conservatives and push a political agenda if the agency gets the additional $80 billion proposed under the Inflation Reduction Act, a woman who organized for a Tea Party group swept up in the 2013 targeting scandal told Fox News. The Senate on Sunday passed...
Unsealed FBI warrant reveals Trump under investigation for possibly violating Espionage Act
A search warrant unsealed this week revealed that FBI agents removed more than 20 boxes and binders, including 11 sets of highly classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate.
Poll: More registered voters approve of Mar-a-Lago search than disapprove
The results underscored continued partisan divisions surrounding the former president, even as more respondents supported Trump running for the Oval Office again in 2024 than supported Biden.
Opinion: Trump Will Be President Again Unless the FBI Proves Beyond a Doubt That Criminal Activity Took Place
As things stand now, it is entirely possible that we will see Trump back in the White House in 2024. And if that happens, it will be because the FBI could not provide conclusive evidence of criminal activity on his part.
A year after Biden's Afghanistan exit, accountability in short supply
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - (This August 10 story has been refiled to make clear in paragraph 17 Austin chose to impose no accountability) As weary U.S. military planners wrapped up the evacuation and pullout from Afghanistan one year ago, officials across the government steeled themselves for intense public scrutiny into how America's longest war ended in shambles with the Taliban retaking power.
Sen. Tim Kaine says Trump and GOP's "violent" rhetoric about government after Mar-a-Lago search raises risk of "political mayhem" — "The Takeout"
In the aftermath of the FBI raid on former President Trump's Florida residence, Trump and like-minded Republicans have resorted to "extreme and violent" rhetoric or assertions about government motives that increase the risk of political mayhem, says Sen. Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia. Kaine noted Trump and sympathetic conservatives have...
Judge rules 'ghost guns' are firearms and bars Polymer80 from selling them to D.C. residents
Ghost gun kits and parts are in fact firearms, a court said in a landmark judgment, barring one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of the homemade and untraceable weapons from selling its do-it-yourself products to residents in Washington, D.C. Polymer80, a Nevada-based ghost gun manufacturer and distributor, has to...
Senator proposes families receive hundreds each month
photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) How would an additional $300 dollars per month for each child you have sound to you right now? That would mean up to $3,600 per year per child. And that's exactly what Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont proposed recently on the senate floor.
