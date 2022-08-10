ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

CBS News

Lawmakers demand change as civilians are hit with "exorbitant" medical bills for emergency treatment at military facilities

Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are calling on the Department of Defense to address its lack of financial relief provided for citizens who receive emergency treatment at U.S. military facilities. The push comes following a recent report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office which found that the Defense Department rarely waives or reduces medical bills issued to citizens in these circumstances despite its ability to do so.
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
CBS News

Mick Mulvaney on Trump voicing support for DOJ to unseal search warrant

Former President Trump says he is in favor of the Department of Justice unsealing the search warrant the FBI used at his Florida home. Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who is now a CBS News contributor, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Lilia Luciano to discuss the search and how Trump supporters and Republican leaders are reacting.
Fox News

Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, she announced Friday. "Read my articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland," Greene tweeted. The announcement comes after the FBI raided former President Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday. Following the raid, Garland said that he...
Washington Examiner

'We have no choice': California Republican says public must prioritize unity and strength

People must set aside vitriol and come together to preserve the strength of the nation , Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) said at the Reagan Library in California on Tuesday. Garcia urged everyone, regardless of party, to shelve petty grievances to discuss their differences and pursue a true "America First" worldview, saying the choice to fight for the more perfect union the founders intended isn't a choice at all but a necessity. He spoke as part of the Reagan Foundation's "Time for Choosing" speaker series, named for President Ronald Reagan's 1964 speech of the same name.
Reuters

A year after Biden's Afghanistan exit, accountability in short supply

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - (This August 10 story has been refiled to make clear in paragraph 17 Austin chose to impose no accountability) As weary U.S. military planners wrapped up the evacuation and pullout from Afghanistan one year ago, officials across the government steeled themselves for intense public scrutiny into how America's longest war ended in shambles with the Taliban retaking power.
CBS News

Sen. Tim Kaine says Trump and GOP's "violent" rhetoric about government after Mar-a-Lago search raises risk of "political mayhem" — "The Takeout"

In the aftermath of the FBI raid on former President Trump's Florida residence, Trump and like-minded Republicans have resorted to "extreme and violent" rhetoric or assertions about government motives that increase the risk of political mayhem, says Sen. Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia. Kaine noted Trump and sympathetic conservatives have...
J.R. Heimbigner

Senator proposes families receive hundreds each month

photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) How would an additional $300 dollars per month for each child you have sound to you right now? That would mean up to $3,600 per year per child. And that's exactly what Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont proposed recently on the senate floor.
