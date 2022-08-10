CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The pleasant weekend weather continues today with lower humidity and below-average temperatures, but unsettled weather is on the way. Today will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds with low rain chances for much of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. A few scattered showers and storms look to develop late tonight into early Monday morning. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 60s.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO