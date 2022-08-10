ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

The Verge

How Elon Musk’s attempt to drag out the Twitter trial could backfire

Content warning: I am about to do a close read while violating the principles of New Criticism. I woke up annoying this morning, so we are going to do a close read of this internet artifact: a semi-viral tweet showing Elon Musk discussing Twitter bots in what appears to be a blurred-out conference room of some kind. There is an audience, though — you get to hear them laugh.
BUSINESS
GMA

Toddler's happy dance while learning colors is 'pure joy'

A Georgia toddler's reaction to learning her colors just might be the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. Two-year-old Delilah is the star of a viral TikTok video that's already been viewed nearly 2 million times within the last week. The short clip features Allen Cooley, Delilah's dad, holding colorful books while he asks his daughter to identify each color. After each answer, Delilah and her parents scream in delight, while the toddler raises her arms in a happy dance and excitedly laughs and giggles.
GEORGIA STATE
morningbrew.com

Roller-skating’s irresistible joy goes mainstream

Waiting at New York’s LaGuardia Airport falls somewhere between purgatory and hell for most people, but not for Melody Olivera. Instead of sitting in a dingy airport chair before her flight, Olivera whipped out eight wheels and attached them, four to each of her pristine white sneakers. She looks almost tranquil in a chaotic landscape filled with stressed out travelers as she roller skates. She shuffle-steps and backward twists her way through the airport, looking undisturbed in her own blissful world as travelers walked past.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Verge

Ring’s new TV show sounds like a dystopian America’s Funniest Home Videos

Ring, the Amazon-owned home security company that’ll sell you a camera just as swiftly as it will give law enforcement access to that same camera’s footage without a warrant, is producing a television show that sounds an invitation to participate in the surveillance state. You know, as a fun family activity.
TV SERIES
The Verge

Channel stores are officially the hottest new thing in streaming

YouTube is building a system that would allow users to subscribe to streaming services through the YouTube app, The Wall Street Journal reported, and could launch the so-called “channel store” as early as this fall. The Journal’s report didn’t say which services might be part of the store, only that YouTube has been talking with various entertainment companies.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Beaches#Art#Cornell University
The Verge

An open letter to the Tesla fan who wants to run over a kid to prove a point

Dear Tesla fan who wants to run over a kid to prove a point,. Hi, my name’s Andy and I’m a transportation editor. I saw on Twitter — yes, I know, not a great place to see things — that you were going to run over a kid to prove a point. Something about Tesla and Autopilot and some video on Twitter — again, bad place, should avoid — of a test showing a Tesla vehicle running over a kid-sized dummy and you wanting to prove that those tests are bogus and wrong so you were going to try to run over a real kid to prove your point.
CARS
The Verge

This customizable smart display is a fun desk accessory in need of a purpose

When the Tidbyt, which its creators describe as a “personal pixel display,” arrived at my house, I liked it before I even knew what to do with it. With its walnut paneling and its ultra-pixelated display, it kind of looks like what would happen if you asked someone in 1956 to design an Echo Show for Amazon. It’s 8.2 inches long, 4.4 inches tall, and two inches deep, which is a little big to put on your bedside table but nestles nicely into a bookshelf or on a larger desk. It’s an impressively well-made thing for a company’s first product.
ELECTRONICS
Elle

Kate Middleton Sweetly Kisses Queen In Unearthed Footage From 2012

We're used to seeing Kate Middleton and the Queen pictured together at royal engagements, and they have warmly embraced each other in public on many occasions. However, a decade ago, the year after Middleton and Prince William wed at Westminster Abbey, she and the now 96-year-old monarch's public encounters were more of a rarity.
CELEBRITIES
The Verge

Finding friendship and freedom on an electric skateboard

Wanting neither a ticking time bomb of a hoverboard nor the hassle of paying for a grimy rental scooter, I worked my ass off at a minimum wage job during the summer of 2017 to afford my first electric skateboard: a Boosted Dual+ V2. Almost every weekend after I forked over my $1,500, I’d take my board out to my local boba cafe. I’d do a couple of laps around my Northern California neighborhood on the way back home, my milk tea in one hand and my remote in the other.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Verge

Amazon finally added a good slideshow feature to the Echo Show

Amazon Echo Show smart displays have never been as good as Google's Nest Hub or a dedicated digital photo frame for doing one thing well: showing your pictures. This is because Amazon clutters up the screen with questionably useful info and alternates your pretty pictures with suggestions for the latest Alexa skill you might like to try, a recipe for egg salad, or a news tidbit about a tomato shaped like a duck.
ELECTRONICS

