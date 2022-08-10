ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC News

14 injured when car crashes into pub outside Washington, D.C.

Four people sustained critical injuries when a vehicle careened into a pub outside Washington, D.C. on Friday evening, officials said. A total of 14 people were injured when the vehicle tore through the storefront of Ireland's Four Courts in Arlington, Virginia, and sparked a raging fire, according to police and witnesses.
WASHINGTON, DC
