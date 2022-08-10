Read full article on original website
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
The owner of Tide and Dawn has a warning about the economy
Here's another sign that the economy is slowing.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Peloton cutting 700+ jobs, Dow, S&P, Nasdaq post winning week
Coverage for this event has ended. The Inflation Reduction Act is headed for President Joe Biden's desk. The House of Representatives passed thie Democratic package aimed at fighting inflation, investing in domestic energy production and manufacturing, and reducing carbon emissions. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. SoulCycle closes studios, announces...
The stock market rally has room to run and investors should start taking on more risk, Ned Davis Research says
Investors should start to take on more risk and buy consumer discretionary stocks, according to Ned Davis Research. The research firm said several indicators suggest the current stock market rally will continue. "We will likely take another step towards growth [stocks] on additional model confirmation," NDR said. In the first...
CNBC
Inflation is peaking, and that is ‘nirvana’ for stocks, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that inflation is finally peaking, which is good news for stocks that have been trampled in recent months. "The stock market … totally saw peak inflation coming," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that inflation is peaking, which...
Food prices are skyrocketing, and it's not just because of inflation
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high.
CNBC
Zoom investor tells startup founders: ‘Forget the past three years’ and accept 50% valuation hit
Founders are being advised to accept valuations 50% lower than just a few months ago, according to Eugene Zhang, a veteran Silicon Valley investor, and Nichole Wischoff, a startup executive turned VC. "The market is kind of marching together saying, `Expect a 35% to 50% valuation decrease from the last...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. markets on Thursday were set to rise again after a government report showing that inflation is cooling fueled a Wednesday rally. All three major indexes are coming off a strong day: The Dow surged more than 500 points, while the S&P 500 hit its highest point since early May, and the Nasdaq landed its highest close since April. Ahead of Thursday's session, investors are chewing over Disney's earnings from Wednesday evening (more on that below), while looking forward to the producer price index and weekly jobs claims data later in the morning.
CNBC
Investors are piling into high-yield bonds. What to know before adding 'junk' to your portfolio
With a recent influx of money pouring into high-yield bonds, financial experts urge caution before piling in. High-yield bonds typically have greater default risk than investment-grade bonds because issuers may be less likely to cover interest payments and loans by the maturity date. Investors have been pouring money into high-yield...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq enters bull market, Dow adds 535 points, Disney earnings in focus
Coverage for this event has ended. FCC rejects subsidy's for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission has turned down applications by LTD Broadband and Starlink to receive support through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program. "Starlink's technology has real promise," Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. "But...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Peloton, Toast, Illumina and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Peloton — Shares of Peloton jumped 6% after the company told employees it was cutting about 780 jobs, raising prices on some equipment and closing a number of retail stores. Illumina — The gene-sequencing technology company dropped more than 9%...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Bumble, Sonos & more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:. Walt Disney — Shares of the entertainment company jumped 5.8% after Disney posted better-than-expected Disney+ subscription numbers for the previous quarter. Subscriptions came in at 152.1 million, above the expected 147.76 million according to StreetAccount. Disney's earnings per share and revenue also topped estimates.
