Stocks

TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
biztoc.com

Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst

Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Peloton cutting 700+ jobs, Dow, S&P, Nasdaq post winning week

Coverage for this event has ended. The Inflation Reduction Act is headed for President Joe Biden's desk. The House of Representatives passed thie Democratic package aimed at fighting inflation, investing in domestic energy production and manufacturing, and reducing carbon emissions. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. SoulCycle closes studios, announces...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. markets on Thursday were set to rise again after a government report showing that inflation is cooling fueled a Wednesday rally. All three major indexes are coming off a strong day: The Dow surged more than 500 points, while the S&P 500 hit its highest point since early May, and the Nasdaq landed its highest close since April. Ahead of Thursday's session, investors are chewing over Disney's earnings from Wednesday evening (more on that below), while looking forward to the producer price index and weekly jobs claims data later in the morning.
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq enters bull market, Dow adds 535 points, Disney earnings in focus

Coverage for this event has ended. FCC rejects subsidy's for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission has turned down applications by LTD Broadband and Starlink to receive support through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program. "Starlink's technology has real promise," Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. "But...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Peloton, Toast, Illumina and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Peloton — Shares of Peloton jumped 6% after the company told employees it was cutting about 780 jobs, raising prices on some equipment and closing a number of retail stores. Illumina — The gene-sequencing technology company dropped more than 9%...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Bumble, Sonos & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:. Walt Disney — Shares of the entertainment company jumped 5.8% after Disney posted better-than-expected Disney+ subscription numbers for the previous quarter. Subscriptions came in at 152.1 million, above the expected 147.76 million according to StreetAccount. Disney's earnings per share and revenue also topped estimates.
