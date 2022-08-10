Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
CBS Austin
3 injured in two-vehicle collision in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — First responders said three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 9100 Research Blvd Northbound at around 11:47 p.m. ATCEMS medics said two adults were taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.
CBS Austin
AFD responds to accidental kitchen fire at taco restaurant in South Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a taco restaurant in South Austin early Sunday morning. AFD says the 911 call came in at 5:56 a.m. of a fire at the Taquerias Arandinas located at 700 W. William Cannon. AFD said the fire was...
CBS Austin
Dog rescued from house fire in central Austin
Crews with the Austin Fire Department rescued a dog from a house fire in central Austin Saturday evening. AFD responded to the 1000 block of East 43rd street. The rescued dog “is doing fine,” according to the department. Most of the fire was limited to the back deck,...
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in SE Austin shooting
Police have identified the man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, August 10, in the 2100 block of East Oltorf Street, just east of Burton Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a shooting call at the address at around...
CBS Austin
Man hit and killed by drunk driver in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was hit and killed by a drunk driver in North Austin late Thursday night, the Austin Police Department said. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics responded around 11:42 p.m. to the 7500 block of N. Lamar Blvd. in the northbound lanes. APD Watch Command...
CBS Austin
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — Leander police said a suspect was taken into custody following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday from someone who said that a man shot his girlfriend in the 1100 block of Snow Goose. When officers entered the house, they...
CBS Austin
Police ID man shot by officer & DPS trooper in North Austin during attempted carjacking
Austin Police have identified the man shot by an officer and DPS trooper earlier this week when he allegedly attempted a carjacking. The incident happened Monday, August 8, in the 6300 block of Cameron Road. 33-year-old Brandon Michael Munoz is currently at a local hospital with critical injuries. The Austin...
CBS Austin
The Austin Police Department needs help identifying a suspect of a Footlocker robbery
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department needs help identifying a suspect involved in a Footlocker robbery in East Austin. The Incident occurred on Thursday, July 21, 2022, around 12:34 p.m. at the Footlocker located at 5405 block N IH 35 SVRD Northbound. Austin Police says, the suspect displayed...
CBS Austin
Austin police seek help identifying robbery suspects at Chase Bank in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department needs the public's help identifying two suspects of a robbery at a Chase Bank in North Austin this week. Police said the robbery happened on Thursday, August 11 at the Chase Bank at 1700 W. Parmer Lane and Metric Boulevard at 2:22 p.m.
CBS Austin
Man charged with murder for Downtown Austin fatal shooting
Police say the suspect from a fatal Downtown Austin shooting last weekend has been charged with murder. The shooting happened Saturday, August 6, at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of East 7th and Neches streets. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot...
CBS Austin
Man charged for deadly baseball bat beating outside of North Austin convenience store
Police have arrested and charged a man for a fatal beating Wednesday outside a North Austin convenience store. 18-year-old Jose Alberto Lopez-Mederos is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 40-year-old Josue Salazar. The Austin Police Department says at around 1 p.m. officers responded to a call of a...
CBS Austin
Bus driver shortage in Dripping Springs forces some routes to be canceled
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The bus driver shortage has some parents scrambling in Dripping Springs ISD. District officials canceled some bus routes until further notice. “Days before school starts, that's very difficult. Parents are working and they rely on that system to get their kids to school,” said Shellie Carriker, the mother of a Dripping Springs Middle School student.
CBS Austin
Pine Pond fire in Bastrop County has doubled to 700 acres, 35% contained
BASTROP County — FRIDAY, AUG. 12 EVENING UPDATE:. The Texas A&M Forest Service said the Pine Pond Fire in Bastrop County is estimated at 700 acres and is 35 percent contained. Night Shift crews will patrol, grid, and mop up across the fire area. FRIDAY, AUG. 12 UPDATE:. Friday...
CBS Austin
Mason County bat cave welcomes adventurous visitors
Bat lovers probably know that Austin is home to the world's largest urban colony of Mexican free-tailed bats. But did you know there's a Hill Country cave that's off the beaten path and boasts twice as many?. Tucked away in rural Mason County in the Northwest Hill Country, the Eckert...
CBS Austin
Parents, teachers address back-to-school concerns ahead of new year
AUSTIN, Texas - The first day of school is just days away for many students, teachers, and staff in Central Texas. They are returning to campus with uncertainty as the teacher shortage continues and many are on high alert after the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. The last...
CBS Austin
Austin colleges, universities clarify COVID policies ahead of school year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin area universities and colleges are on the verge of starting the 2022-2023 school year. The return to campus comes with some caution -- not only because of COVID but also monkeypox. Official move-in at UT is a week from today, and this year the university’s policy is a little different.
CBS Austin
New revolutionary treatment offers relief to Texans dealing with ED
8/12/22 — Miles Broadhead with Valley Side Medical Clinic explains the science behind acoustic wave therapy and how it addresses the root cause of ED. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
CBS Austin
AISD to provide free meals for students at 76 schools with federally funded CEP program
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District said on Friday that it will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students at 76 schools for the 2022-2023 school year. These schools participate in the federally funded Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, a meal service option that...
CBS Austin
Dell Children's offers unique full service health care at Rosedale School
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin school that serves local students who have complex medical histories is now one of the first in the country to have an on-campus full-service medical clinic. Austin ISD says its partnership with Dell Children's Medical Center will help students at Rosedale School and the entire community.
CBS Austin
Celebrate our city at Austin's 183rd birthday bash!
Celebrating Austin's 183rd birthday, and an even brighter future! Raasin McIntosh, director of parks and placemaking with the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation is here with your invitation to several city celebrations!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
