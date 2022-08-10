ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

3 injured in two-vehicle collision in North Austin overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — First responders said three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 9100 Research Blvd Northbound at around 11:47 p.m. ATCEMS medics said two adults were taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Dog rescued from house fire in central Austin

Crews with the Austin Fire Department rescued a dog from a house fire in central Austin Saturday evening. AFD responded to the 1000 block of East 43rd street. The rescued dog “is doing fine,” according to the department. Most of the fire was limited to the back deck,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in SE Austin shooting

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, August 10, in the 2100 block of East Oltorf Street, just east of Burton Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a shooting call at the address at around...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man hit and killed by drunk driver in North Austin overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was hit and killed by a drunk driver in North Austin late Thursday night, the Austin Police Department said. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics responded around 11:42 p.m. to the 7500 block of N. Lamar Blvd. in the northbound lanes. APD Watch Command...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Leander

LEANDER, Texas — Leander police said a suspect was taken into custody following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday from someone who said that a man shot his girlfriend in the 1100 block of Snow Goose. When officers entered the house, they...
LEANDER, TX
CBS Austin

Man charged with murder for Downtown Austin fatal shooting

Police say the suspect from a fatal Downtown Austin shooting last weekend has been charged with murder. The shooting happened Saturday, August 6, at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of East 7th and Neches streets. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Bus driver shortage in Dripping Springs forces some routes to be canceled

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The bus driver shortage has some parents scrambling in Dripping Springs ISD. District officials canceled some bus routes until further notice. “Days before school starts, that's very difficult. Parents are working and they rely on that system to get their kids to school,” said Shellie Carriker, the mother of a Dripping Springs Middle School student.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
CBS Austin

Mason County bat cave welcomes adventurous visitors

Bat lovers probably know that Austin is home to the world's largest urban colony of Mexican free-tailed bats. But did you know there's a Hill Country cave that's off the beaten path and boasts twice as many?. Tucked away in rural Mason County in the Northwest Hill Country, the Eckert...
MASON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Parents, teachers address back-to-school concerns ahead of new year

AUSTIN, Texas - The first day of school is just days away for many students, teachers, and staff in Central Texas. They are returning to campus with uncertainty as the teacher shortage continues and many are on high alert after the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. The last...
UVALDE, TX
CBS Austin

Austin colleges, universities clarify COVID policies ahead of school year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin area universities and colleges are on the verge of starting the 2022-2023 school year. The return to campus comes with some caution -- not only because of COVID but also monkeypox. Official move-in at UT is a week from today, and this year the university’s policy is a little different.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Dell Children's offers unique full service health care at Rosedale School

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin school that serves local students who have complex medical histories is now one of the first in the country to have an on-campus full-service medical clinic. Austin ISD says its partnership with Dell Children's Medical Center will help students at Rosedale School and the entire community.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Celebrate our city at Austin's 183rd birthday bash!

Celebrating Austin's 183rd birthday, and an even brighter future! Raasin McIntosh, director of parks and placemaking with the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation is here with your invitation to several city celebrations!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
