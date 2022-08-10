Read full article on original website
Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza
Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
300 Years: Orange County Celebrates Infamous Bull Family Heritage With New Proclamation
You might be surprised that a pretty significant historical home sits in the town of Campbell Hall, New York, in the Hudson Valley's Orange County. This site, and the multi-generational family that still occupies, just celebrated its 300th anniversary, and the 155th annual reunion. Let's take a trip down the archives of the Bull Stone House.
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know
People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
Garnet Health announces cuts to hospital, outpatient care
The decision has left thousands of Garnet Health patients in Orange and Sullivan counties who rely on them for outpatient care scrambling to find new doctors.
Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County
Spotted lanternflies have been discovered in Rockland County. Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg. The bug sucks sap and creates black mold destroying all types of trees and is detrimental to vineyards and orchards. Officials are asking people to help us Stop the...
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
Its Official Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season
It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
Kerhonkson, NY Farm Unveils Corn Maze Design for 2022 Season For a Great Cause
The summer months are winding down which means farms and orchards across the Hudson Valley are gearing up for the fall season. The Hudson Valley is bracing itself for an influx of visitors during the chillier months when thousands of people visit from near and far to embrace the fall foliage. The leaves will change and people will be running to their local farms to enjoy apple picking, pumpkin picking, hayrides, and corn mazes.
What to know about the Democratic primary in NY's 18th District
Three Democrats are seeking their party's nomination in the reshaped Hudson Valley 18th Congressional District, which crosses three counties and was left with no incumbent candidate after a judge set New York's new district lines in May. Competing in the 18th District primary on Aug. 23 − and 10 days...
Man Wanted For ‘Violent Crimes’ in Arizona Found in Hudson Valley, New York
A man who police say committed "violent crimes" in Arizona was found in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, August 9, the Town of Crawford Police Department learned that a man wanted for what police were told were "violent crimes" in Arizona, was staying at a home in the Town of Crawford, New York.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
Ukrainian Parliament member gets firsthand look at American schools in Rockland
Natalya Pipa, who is also the secretary of education, science and innovation, was on a mission at Viola Elementary School in Suffern to spread peace and learn about education in the United States.
Animal Rescue Shares Plans for New Building in Middletown, NY
It's official, Pets Alive in Middletown will be getting a new home. Same address, 363 Derby Road, but a new big building spanning 12,000 square feet. You may have heard of Pets Alive but if you haven't, let me take a moment to tell you about the wonderful work they do for animals.
Donate Blood in the Hudson Valley For a Pint of Beer
At the beginning of the month, the New York Blood Center declared a blood emergency due to extremely low donations. They need blood and they need it quickly. Donating blood is quick, easy, virtually painless, and it saves lives. The New York Blood Center knows that sometimes the best way to get people in the door to donate is to offer an incentive. When you donate blood you leave with the satisfaction that you may have helped someone. Usually, you get rewarded at the end with some apple juice and some Lorna Doone cookies.
Phony crosswalk: Street art or a disaster waiting to happen?
In the dead of night, an unknown vandal armed with white spray paint defaced Main Street near Church Street in New Paltz with the outline of a crosswalk. The unknown actor has received some praise and far more criticism on social media. The art installation is two parallel lines stretching...
NY nurses reach tentative agreement with Nuvance after taking contract fight to Danbury
DANBURY — Nuvance Health and nurses from Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. reached a tentative contract agreement Tuesday night after the nurses brought their demands for better pay to Hat City in the form of a mobile billboard fixed to a nondescript white van that circled Danbury Hospital.
AITA? My Horn Vs. The Guy Who Almost Ran Me Off The NYS Thruway
I've been talking about this a lot on the air lately, and I feel like I'm not alone here...have you noticed that people have been driving pretty insane lately?. A few months back I jotted down a few of my thoughts after experiencing some dangerous road maneuvers on Hudson Valley roads that had me questioning humanity. People weaving in and out of Rt. 9 traffic where we are all going to end up stopped at the next red light together, passing on the shoulder, it's been like something out of a video game or a Fast and the Furious movie. I found myself in another situation just yesterday on the NYS thruway and I need to know, AITA here?
