Rockland County, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza

Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
GOSHEN, NY
Health

Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know

People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
News 12

Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County

Spotted lanternflies have been discovered in Rockland County. Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg. The bug sucks sap and creates black mold destroying all types of trees and is detrimental to vineyards and orchards. Officials are asking people to help us Stop the...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley

The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY

In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Its Official Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season

It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Kerhonkson, NY Farm Unveils Corn Maze Design for 2022 Season For a Great Cause

The summer months are winding down which means farms and orchards across the Hudson Valley are gearing up for the fall season. The Hudson Valley is bracing itself for an influx of visitors during the chillier months when thousands of people visit from near and far to embrace the fall foliage. The leaves will change and people will be running to their local farms to enjoy apple picking, pumpkin picking, hayrides, and corn mazes.
KERHONKSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart

This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Donate Blood in the Hudson Valley For a Pint of Beer

At the beginning of the month, the New York Blood Center declared a blood emergency due to extremely low donations. They need blood and they need it quickly. Donating blood is quick, easy, virtually painless, and it saves lives. The New York Blood Center knows that sometimes the best way to get people in the door to donate is to offer an incentive. When you donate blood you leave with the satisfaction that you may have helped someone. Usually, you get rewarded at the end with some apple juice and some Lorna Doone cookies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Phony crosswalk: Street art or a disaster waiting to happen?

In the dead of night, an unknown vandal armed with white spray paint defaced Main Street near Church Street in New Paltz with the outline of a crosswalk. The unknown actor has received some praise and far more criticism on social media. The art installation is two parallel lines stretching...
NEW PALTZ, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

AITA? My Horn Vs. The Guy Who Almost Ran Me Off The NYS Thruway

I've been talking about this a lot on the air lately, and I feel like I'm not alone here...have you noticed that people have been driving pretty insane lately?. A few months back I jotted down a few of my thoughts after experiencing some dangerous road maneuvers on Hudson Valley roads that had me questioning humanity. People weaving in and out of Rt. 9 traffic where we are all going to end up stopped at the next red light together, passing on the shoulder, it's been like something out of a video game or a Fast and the Furious movie. I found myself in another situation just yesterday on the NYS thruway and I need to know, AITA here?
NEW PALTZ, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

