5 things to know this Wednesday, August 10

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Worry-free Wednesday! Sometimes, that’s the best way to look at this turning point of the week. After all, worry is like a rocking chair: it gives you something to do but never gets you anywhere.

Meteorologist Jill Szwed said a rather pleasant August day is on tap today , with lower humidity levels and more comfortable temperatures than in recent days. Morning clouds will be traded for sunshine this afternoon as well, giving us all something to look forward to around lunchtime.

Today’s five things to know include a double-fatal crash on the Columbia Turnpike, a shooting investigation in Schenectady, and a traffic stop that ballooned into a full-blown drug bust.

1. 2 pedestrians struck, killed on Columbia Turnpike

Two people have died after a serious crash in East Greenbush Tuesday night, the fire chief confirmed. The crash took place in the area of Columbia Turnpike at Phillips Road.

2. Schenectady PD investigate Congress Street shooting

A man was shot in Schenectady Tuesday night, police said. He sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.

3. ACSO: Traffic stop nets fentanyl-laced drugs, cash

An Albany woman is behind bars after a traffic stop escalated to a full-blown drug bust, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Kassandra Levesque, 31, of Albany was stopped on Monday near Northern Boulevard.

4. Ballston man accused of beating 1-year-old child

A Ballston man has been jailed after he allegedly beat a one-year-old child. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said William R. Burden, 30, not only hit the child but also strangled them. Burden knew the child personally, according to reports.

5. NYSP: Man dies after falling down embankment while running from police

The New York State Police (NYSP) said Wednesday that Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville died after falling down a steep, rocky embankment. Troopers said he was running from police after a traffic stop when he fell.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.