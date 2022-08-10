ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Paramedic among 2 dead after car hits first responders at crash site, SC officials say

By Simone Jasper
 4 days ago

A South Carolina paramedic was among two people killed after a car ran into first responders working a crash, officials said.

Florence County Emergency Medical Services said it was working with other agencies at the site of a crash when a car barreled through. The car hit at least four people, “including one of the paramedics and two law enforcement officers,” according to officials.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed by grief as we announce that two people died following this incident, including one of our paramedics,” the EMS department wrote Aug. 10 in a Facebook post.

The second crash was reported at about 9 p.m. the night before. Officials said it happened as crews “were actively caring for a victim” of an earlier wreck along Pamplico Highway in Florence, roughly 65 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach.

The driver accused of striking several people wasn’t identified in the Facebook post. That person’s car wasn’t involved in the original crash, according to officials.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye told WPDE the driver was in a hospital after the incident. A state trooper and a Florence police officer were among those who had been hit , WMBF reported.

“We ask for prayers for everyone involved,” the EMS department wrote.

The Florence County coroner’s and sheriff’s offices didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Aug. 10.

Dad killed in head-on crash was on his way to pick up his family, SC coroner says

4-year-old and his grandmother killed in multi-car crash, South Carolina coroner says

WBTW News13

Funeral held for Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held Saturday afternoon in Lake City for a paramedic killed Tuesday night while helping a crash victim on Pamplico Highway. Paramedic Sara Kinsy Weaver, 32, of Florence, and the motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Antonio Gregg, 37, were both killed in the seriesof incidents that also injured two […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash

More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter man faces multiple charges in reckless driving incident

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man is facing multiple charges following a reckless driving incident around 4 p.m. Thursday. Robert Wayne Sims, 50, has been charged with aggravated breach of peace, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license (third or subsequent offense), and threatening the life of a public official after following another car and allegedly pointing what appeared to be a firearm at the driver.
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Driver in Florence County crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist, released from jail on 100K bond

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman who hit at least four people when she drove through a Florence County crash scene, leaving a paramedic and a motorcyclist dead, was released from jail Saturday morning after posting a $100,000 bond, according to online jail records. Jacqueline Williams was granted bond during a court hearing Saturday […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
449
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

