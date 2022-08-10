Paramedic among 2 dead after car hits first responders at crash site, SC officials say

A South Carolina paramedic was among two people killed after a car ran into first responders working a crash, officials said.

Florence County Emergency Medical Services said it was working with other agencies at the site of a crash when a car barreled through. The car hit at least four people, “including one of the paramedics and two law enforcement officers,” according to officials.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed by grief as we announce that two people died following this incident, including one of our paramedics,” the EMS department wrote Aug. 10 in a Facebook post.

The second crash was reported at about 9 p.m. the night before. Officials said it happened as crews “were actively caring for a victim” of an earlier wreck along Pamplico Highway in Florence, roughly 65 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach.

The driver accused of striking several people wasn’t identified in the Facebook post. That person’s car wasn’t involved in the original crash, according to officials.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye told WPDE the driver was in a hospital after the incident. A state trooper and a Florence police officer were among those who had been hit , WMBF reported.

“We ask for prayers for everyone involved,” the EMS department wrote.

The Florence County coroner’s and sheriff’s offices didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Aug. 10.

