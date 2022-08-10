Giannis Antetokounmpo Went Beast Mode For The Greek National Team Against Spain: 31 Points, 10 Rebounds In 20 Minutes

Read full article on original website
Heat guard Victor Oladipo expects Russell Westbrook to go on revenge tour with Lakers
Heat guard Victor Oladipo appeared on The VC Show on Tuesday and told former NBA star Vince Carter that Russell Westbrook is ready for a revenge tour next season. Oladipo and Westbrook are training together in the offseason in Los Angeles and they’re eager to prove their worth. “Right...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Magic Johnson Tried To Give Him The 1980 Finals MVP Award
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson led an era of unparalleled success for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s. The two of them took the Showtime Lakers to 8 NBA Finals in that decade, winning 5 titles, with the first one coming in 1980. That triumph in 1980 was somewhat...
NBA Fans React After Man Finds Trae Young's Doppelganger: "That’s Literally Trae Old"
Trae Young is one of the top young guards in the NBA right now. Playing for the Atlanta Hawks, the 6'1" guard has become a talisman for the team ever since he was drafted in 2018. Last season, Young and Co. had a disappointing showing in the league. Coming off...
NBA Insider Says There Is Speculation Around The League About Nuggets Signing Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony was one of the best scorers in the league in his prime, and he terrorized defenses with his isolation ability during his time with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks. Anthony was a genuine superstar and a top-tier three-level scorer that could get buckets from anywhere on the court.
Could Magic Sign Warriors Champ Jordan Poole Next Offseason?
Jordan Poole could be an intriguing target for teams like the Orlando Magic to pursue in NBA free agency next offseason.
NBA analyst thinks Bulls may have made a mistake signing Andre Drummond
The Bulls had a relatively quiet offseason in which the addition of Andre Drummond was their biggest free agent signing. Drummond started last season with the 76ers before getting traded to the Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. He averaged 7.9 points and 9.3 rebounds in 19.7 minutes over 73 games with the 76ers and Nets.
Ben Simmons Reports: Will Ben Simmons start the season with the Brooklyn Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets were blindsided right before NBA's Free Agency. There were multiple reports that Kevin Durant asked to be traded. Other reports stated that Kyrie Irving wanted a contract extension or he would demand a trade. Later on, more reports came out saying Kyrie Irving would stick around with...
Watch: Cuttino Mobley Getting Buckets vs. Rockets Ex Christian Wood
Christian Wood rose to league-wide fame during the past two seasons with the Houston Rockets. But it ended up being his only two years with the team, as he was traded to the Southwest Division rival Dallas Mavericks this offseason. Wood will join forces with Mavs All-Star guard Luka Doncic,...
LOOK: Ja Morant Made A Post To Instagram On Friday
View the original article to see embedded media. On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Morant is coming off a stellar season where he led the Grizzlies to the second seed in the Western Conference, and he averaged 27.4 points per game.
Patrick Beverley has message for Timberwolves after trade to Jazz
Patrick Beverley is actually sounding very un-Patrick Beverley this week. The new Utah Jazz guard recently went live on Instagram and spoke about his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota traded Beverley earlier this summer as part of the Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal. Beverley had spent just one season with the Timberwolves.
Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"
Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
NBA Insider Reveals The Potential Lakers Closing Lineup And Fans Are Really Disappointed
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, and it doesn't seem like they have the right ones. The Purple and Gold are trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel after a terrible 2021/22 NBA season where they couldn't even make it to the play-in tournament.
Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, And Tony Parker Are The Only Three Players That Have Won More Than 70% Of Their Games While Playing At Least 1000 Games
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the greatest dynasties of all time, winning five championships during the Tim Duncan era. The trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili won four out of five of those championships together, and they are clearly one of the winningest trios of all time.
Report: Chicago Bulls anxious rookie might have torn ACL
Chicago Bulls two-way player Justin Lewis sustained a knee injury. The Chicago Bulls were looking at undrafted rookie free agent Justin Lewis to be a possible backup for power forward Patrick Williams. Bad news for Lewis broke Thursday evening. Lewis has a two-way contract with the Bulls. Lewis sustained a...
Maple Leafs Prospects Hirvonen, Niemela Help Finland Steamroll Past Slovakia
Roni Hirvonen picked up a goal and an assist and Topi Niemela also had two points as Finland remained unbeaten at the World Junior Championship.
LeBron James Hilariously Got Mistaken For Dwyane Wade By A Fan When He Was Undercover At A Pizza Shop
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were teammates during the 'Heatles' era with the Miami Heat, winning back-to-back NBA championships together, Wade was arguably Bron's best teammate. The two have remained excellent friends since, through Wade's retirement and his eventual move into broadcasting and other businesses. However, the last thing many people would say is that the two of them look alike.
WWE Superstar Pleads With LeBron James To Return To The Cavaliers: "We Need You. Please, Come To Cleveland, And Just Bring Us Another Championship."
LeBron James brought the city of Cleveland joy the likes of which it hadn't felt in decades when he led the Cavaliers to their first NBA championship in 2016. LeBron orchestrated the greatest comeback in league history in the process and he fulfilled his promise to win them a championship.
Nick Wright Says Sixers Are The Perfect Landing Spot For Kevin Durant: "I Understand Why It Checks Those Boxes For Him."
Kevin Durant was mentioned as a potential candidate to join the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason after he doubled down on his desire to leave the Brooklyn Nets unless Joe Tsai let Steve Nash and Sean Marks go. The 2x NBA champion wants a change of air, and while several teams have been linked with a move for him, it seems like just two are ready to make a move for KD.
Watch: Damian Lillard accidentally left takeout on top of car while driving
Other than being a superstar athlete with a $270 million contract, Damian Lillard is just like the rest of us. The Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard went viral for a funny blunder he had while driving this week. Lillard was heading up the road when he suddenly got out of his ride while stopped in traffic. It turns out that he forgot his to-go container of food on the roof of the vehicle.
