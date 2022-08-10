ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

whowhatwhy

Sorry, These 8 Jewelry Trends Are Out, But These 8 Are In

When it comes to shopping for jewelry, clothes, and other accessories for that matter, my motto is to always go with what brings you the most excitement and joy. It's true that for some these gut feelings come quite easily, but for others, it may take more time and guidance to hone in on what feels most authentic. One great place to start when in need of inspiration is to get an idea of what the current jewelry trends are at the moment. From there, you can peruse the selections, and see what sparks your interest the most.
The Independent

Manager closes restaurant early due to 'arrogant' and 'cocky' tourists: 'Not here to be abused'

A restaurant manager has earned praise online after closing the restaurant where she works early to protect her staff from “arrogant” and “cocky” tourists. Larah Moore, 27, the general manager of East Park Tavern in Charlevoix, Michigan, shared her decision in a statement posted to Facebook over the weekend. She explained that the issue stemmed from the influx of tourists, known as “fudgies,” in the area for the annual week-long Venetian Festival -- which sees nearly 100,000 people visiting the town each year for food, music and parades,
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is 'Miraculous' For Thinning Hair Thanks to The 'Volume & Strength It Creates' & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
Mashed

Dollar Tree Has Deals On Name-Brand Frozen Foods — But There's A Catch

From bagged chips and canned goods to seasonal decor and cleaning products, Dollar Tree has a huge variety of merchandise for sale. Everyone loves a good bargain, and that's the idea the company was founded on in 1986 when it priced every item at $1 (via Dollar Tree). However, that lasted about three decades when the company announced in a November 2021 press release that they would raise the base price to $1.25 for many items.
