WSMV

Nashville neighborhood claims no trash pickup for ‘weeks’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trash pickup has dragged on for at least three weeks in one North Nashville neighborhood, the people who live there say. And it all started, those residents claim, when Metro Waste was supposed to take up the job. Metro Waste Services took over trash pickup in...
wgnsradio.com

Multiple Cases of Beer Shoplifted from Local Walmart Store

In Murfreesboro, detectives need assistance from the community to identify three subjects who have been labeled as ‘Persons of Interest.’. According to Murfreesboro Police, three people entered Walmart on Memorial Boulevard and shoplifted multiple cases of beer - - 12-cases to be exact, which add up to 288-cans of brew. That's 3,456 ounces of beer, weighing 216-pounds. Apparently, all 12-cases were loaded into shopping carts and pushed out the front door of Walmart on June 26, 2022.
williamsonherald.com

Franklin Police Department issues text scam warning

The Franklin Police Department issued a warning Thursday after the Federal Trade Commission said there had been an increase in reports of people receiving text message scams. Most of these text messages appear to come from well-known companies, the FPD said. They may offer a reward, a warning of fraud or information about a delivery. The messages differ, but ultimately, they all want the same thing: private information and money.
WSMV

Lebanon parents frustrated over ongoing bus shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents in Lebanon are frustrated the bus driver shortage has gotten so dire, that they are forced to find alternate ways to take their children to school. Timothy Groce sends his high schoolers to the bus stop every morning. They don’t always get picked up. “It’s...
fox17.com

Nashvillians line up to adopt first batch of rescued beagles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Before the Nashville Humane Association even opened their doors Thursday morning, there was already a long line of people waiting outside—they were eager to meet some of the rescued beagles brought to the shelter this week. Late Tuesday night, the shelter in West Nashville...
WSMV

New study shows rainwater is unsafe to drink

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Scientists have been warning people not to drink rainwater, no matter how fresh it may appear to be. That’s because a new study released this week shows that rainwater all over the country has high levels of hazardous, synthetic chemicals. These chemicals are called PFAS and since they don’t break down in the environment during the natural water cycle, they’ve been dubbed “forever chemicals”.
WSMV

VIDEO: Officers assist stranded driver on I-40

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man thanked two Lebanon Police officers Saturday after they helped him get back on the road. John Paule of Watertown, TN, told us that Lebanon Police Officer Stroud and Officer Blackburn went above and beyond in his time of need Saturday after he called for assistance.
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: On Motorcycle vs Car Crash Friday Night

(MURFREESBORO) Here's an update on the serious motorcycle vs car crash that occurred in the 7:00 o'clock hour Friday night (8/12/2022) on South Church near Sonic Drive-In. The male motorcyclist was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt. The preliminary report from the Murfreesboro FACT team (Fatal Accident Crash Team) shows that...
WSMV

TBI: Burned Sumner County Courthouse previously vandalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau Investigation revealed that the burned new Sumner County Courthouse had previously been vandalized and people had trespassed twice before it burned. Officials are searching for the people that were caught on surveillance footage allegedly trespassing and vandalizing the Sumner County Courthouse while the...
wgnsradio.com

Three Armed Men Wanted After Allegedly Trying to Break-Into Apartment

The Smyrna Police Department is looking for three individuals who allegedly tried breaking into an apartment unit at Laurelwood Apartments. One man was armed with a pistol and a second with a rifle, according to police. The incident on Country Village Drive occurred on August 6th and the three unknown...
