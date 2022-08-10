ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy to End the Week, Drier by Sunday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We can expect additional afternoon showers and storms for our Friday, which will help keep temperatures around 90, with lows once again in the mid 70′s. As we start the weekend, there still may be some afternoon storms, though activity likely will be confined closer to I-10 and areas further south, in addition to being more scattered in coverage. Sunday will be even drier, as our upper-level high pressure system works closer to the area, leading to warmer temperatures in the low-90′s, as well as rain chances that are reduced even more. While both days are looking good for outdoor plans, Sunday looks to be the safer bet if you want to go out for a boat ride or enjoy a barbeque.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Precautionary boil advisory issued for area of Moss Bluff

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for certain customers in Moss Bluff due to a broken water main. The advisory affects customers on the following streets:. Woodland Trail. Frontier Trail. Pin Oak Drive. Willow Drive. Pecan Drive. Cherry Street. Pine...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Veterans Association cleans up Bilbo Cemetery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Volunteers with the SWLA Veterans Association organized a cleanup of Bilbo Cemetery on the lakefront Saturday morning. Bilbo Cemetery is believed to be the oldest private cemetery in Lake Charles, and it has fallen into disrepair recently, said Matt Young, the city’s director of cultural affairs.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Oakdale, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
City
Sunshine, LA
City
Sunset, LA
KPLC TV

Water main break on Lakeshore near courthouse

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews worked to repair a water main break next to the courthouse in downtown Lake Charles. The break left a significant amount of water on Lakeshore Drive, from Kirby Street south to Clarence Street. A company trying to run a new gas line broke the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Water main break floods one lane of Lakeshore Drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Lakeshore Drive looked like a river after a water main break downtown. About noon water began gushing from a main. It was something to see as water filled the northbound lane. We hear a lot about deteriorating infrastructure these days, but Lake Charles city officials say it happened when a contractor installing a gas line broke a water main.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Nelson Road Market Basket reopens

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Market Basket on Nelson Road reopened Friday. The store had just reopened from hurricane damage in June when a fire broke out, forcing the store to close again. Repairs once again made, the store known for its boudin and sausage is open for business.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Three vying to be next Westlake mayor in November election

Some feel Entergy assistance much too little. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Jeff Davis Council on Aging holds health fair. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT. |. KPLC brings...
WESTLAKE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#First Alert#Sunrise#Pacific#
KPLC TV

Some feel Entergy assistance much too little

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Next week, applications will open up for residents to get a credit on their Entergy bill. Those who qualify can see up to a $150 reduction through an Entergy partnership with United Way. Yet social media is on fire with criticism. Some people feel $150...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Free Kona Ice in Lake Charles Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local Kona Ice trucks are giving away free shaved ice today. The Kona Ice truck was at Coburn’s on McNeese Street this morning. They will be at Greengate Garden Center on Lake Street from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and at Stine Home & Yard on Nelson Road from 12:45 p.m. until 2 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 12, 2022. Dana Trey Morgan, 23, Westlake: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less). Christopher Allen Jacobs, 37, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KPLC TV

Passenger killed when car hits tree in Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree off Hwy 113 near Dry Creek Friday, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver, police say. A 2008 Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Hwy 113 near Hwy 394 when the car traveled off the roadway...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Parish goes back to school

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than 27,000 Calcasieu Parish students head back to the classroom on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. We caught up with Supt. Dr. Shannon LaFargue who has been with Calcasieu Parish schools since 1997; this year will be his first as superintendent. First Day Guidance. Be...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur woman sought in connection with molestation of juvenile arrested

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur woman who authorities say was present while a juvenile was sexually abused has been arrested, authorities said. Brooklyn Lafleur Manuel, 25, was arrested Thursday evening for cruelty to juveniles, molestation of a juvenile, and failure to report a felony. She is being held at the Jeff Davis Jail on $27,000 bond.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese holds first scrimmage of fall training camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Saturday was a big day for the McNeese Cowboys as they held their first football scrimmage since fall training camp got underway last week. The Cowboys were joined by quarterback Cam Ransom who missed a few days due to a tweaked back, before returning on a pitch count on Thursday, but Saturday was the first time in a week that Ransom was a full participant with the Cowboys, and he was impressive.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities say Lake Arthur woman present during molestation of juvenile

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a Lake Arthur woman allegedly present when a juvenile was molested earlier this year. Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Lake Arthur man Colby Case Manuel, 28, who is accused of the molestation. Colby Manuel was arrested Wednesday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
theadvocate.com

Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say

Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
KPLC TV

Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
ALLEN PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy