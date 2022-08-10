Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy to End the Week, Drier by Sunday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We can expect additional afternoon showers and storms for our Friday, which will help keep temperatures around 90, with lows once again in the mid 70′s. As we start the weekend, there still may be some afternoon storms, though activity likely will be confined closer to I-10 and areas further south, in addition to being more scattered in coverage. Sunday will be even drier, as our upper-level high pressure system works closer to the area, leading to warmer temperatures in the low-90′s, as well as rain chances that are reduced even more. While both days are looking good for outdoor plans, Sunday looks to be the safer bet if you want to go out for a boat ride or enjoy a barbeque.
KPLC TV
I-10 E exit to Hwy 165 reopened
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East Exit 44 to Hwy 165 has reopened following an accident Saturday, according to DOTD.
KPLC TV
Precautionary boil advisory issued for area of Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for certain customers in Moss Bluff due to a broken water main. The advisory affects customers on the following streets:. Woodland Trail. Frontier Trail. Pin Oak Drive. Willow Drive. Pecan Drive. Cherry Street. Pine...
KPLC TV
SWLA Veterans Association cleans up Bilbo Cemetery
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Volunteers with the SWLA Veterans Association organized a cleanup of Bilbo Cemetery on the lakefront Saturday morning. Bilbo Cemetery is believed to be the oldest private cemetery in Lake Charles, and it has fallen into disrepair recently, said Matt Young, the city’s director of cultural affairs.
KPLC TV
Water main break on Lakeshore near courthouse
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews worked to repair a water main break next to the courthouse in downtown Lake Charles. The break left a significant amount of water on Lakeshore Drive, from Kirby Street south to Clarence Street. A company trying to run a new gas line broke the...
KPLC TV
Water main break floods one lane of Lakeshore Drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Lakeshore Drive looked like a river after a water main break downtown. About noon water began gushing from a main. It was something to see as water filled the northbound lane. We hear a lot about deteriorating infrastructure these days, but Lake Charles city officials say it happened when a contractor installing a gas line broke a water main.
KPLC TV
Nelson Road Market Basket reopens
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Market Basket on Nelson Road reopened Friday. The store had just reopened from hurricane damage in June when a fire broke out, forcing the store to close again. Repairs once again made, the store known for its boudin and sausage is open for business.
KPLC TV
Three vying to be next Westlake mayor in November election
Some feel Entergy assistance much too little. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Jeff Davis Council on Aging holds health fair. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT. |. KPLC brings...
KPLC TV
Some feel Entergy assistance much too little
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Next week, applications will open up for residents to get a credit on their Entergy bill. Those who qualify can see up to a $150 reduction through an Entergy partnership with United Way. Yet social media is on fire with criticism. Some people feel $150...
KPLC TV
Free Kona Ice in Lake Charles Thursday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local Kona Ice trucks are giving away free shaved ice today. The Kona Ice truck was at Coburn’s on McNeese Street this morning. They will be at Greengate Garden Center on Lake Street from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and at Stine Home & Yard on Nelson Road from 12:45 p.m. until 2 p.m.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 12, 2022. Dana Trey Morgan, 23, Westlake: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less). Christopher Allen Jacobs, 37, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana...
KPLC TV
Barbe High seniors celebrate ‘last first day’ of school with elementary students
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Barbe High School senior football players and cheerleaders returned to their elementary schools Friday morning to celebrate their “last first day” of school. The senior athletes greeted the younger students at Dolby, Prien Lake, St. John and Nelson elementary schools and helped them...
KPLC TV
Passenger killed when car hits tree in Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree off Hwy 113 near Dry Creek Friday, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver, police say. A 2008 Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Hwy 113 near Hwy 394 when the car traveled off the roadway...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish goes back to school
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than 27,000 Calcasieu Parish students head back to the classroom on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. We caught up with Supt. Dr. Shannon LaFargue who has been with Calcasieu Parish schools since 1997; this year will be his first as superintendent. First Day Guidance. Be...
Three South Louisiana Lottery Tickets Win over $420,000
Lottery players in South Louisiana have 420,000 reasons to be looking for winners this morning. South Louisiana Powerball players have 100,000 reasons to be reaching into their purses and pockets this morning and Easy 5 Players from over the weekend, have 320,000 reasons to check their numbers too. The Louisiana...
KPLC TV
Lake Arthur woman sought in connection with molestation of juvenile arrested
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur woman who authorities say was present while a juvenile was sexually abused has been arrested, authorities said. Brooklyn Lafleur Manuel, 25, was arrested Thursday evening for cruelty to juveniles, molestation of a juvenile, and failure to report a felony. She is being held at the Jeff Davis Jail on $27,000 bond.
KPLC TV
McNeese holds first scrimmage of fall training camp
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Saturday was a big day for the McNeese Cowboys as they held their first football scrimmage since fall training camp got underway last week. The Cowboys were joined by quarterback Cam Ransom who missed a few days due to a tweaked back, before returning on a pitch count on Thursday, but Saturday was the first time in a week that Ransom was a full participant with the Cowboys, and he was impressive.
KPLC TV
Authorities say Lake Arthur woman present during molestation of juvenile
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a Lake Arthur woman allegedly present when a juvenile was molested earlier this year. Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Lake Arthur man Colby Case Manuel, 28, who is accused of the molestation. Colby Manuel was arrested Wednesday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.
theadvocate.com
Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say
Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
KPLC TV
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
