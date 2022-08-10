Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We can expect additional afternoon showers and storms for our Friday, which will help keep temperatures around 90, with lows once again in the mid 70′s. As we start the weekend, there still may be some afternoon storms, though activity likely will be confined closer to I-10 and areas further south, in addition to being more scattered in coverage. Sunday will be even drier, as our upper-level high pressure system works closer to the area, leading to warmer temperatures in the low-90′s, as well as rain chances that are reduced even more. While both days are looking good for outdoor plans, Sunday looks to be the safer bet if you want to go out for a boat ride or enjoy a barbeque.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO