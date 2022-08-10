Read full article on original website
BBC
My son with schizophrenia was 'unlawfully deported' to Jamaica
The family of a man with schizophrenia is taking legal action against the Home Office for allegedly unlawfully deporting him to Jamaica. Eric Hall, who arrived in the UK aged 10, has convictions for theft, drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. The Home Office denies relatives' claims he was...
Ryanair boss is the teller of Brexit truths
One shred of good news in this energy crisis is that it’s going to be more expensive to fly, and the hubristic idea of £1 flights could be gone for good (Ryanair boss blames Brexit for airport chaos and says era of €10 airfares over, 11 August). Michael O’Leary, for all his faults, is one of the few people with a public voice who has called Brexit what it is: a heap of lies.
BBC
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
BBC
Commonwealth Games show Birmingham 'can mobilise people for Eurovision'
Birmingham is one of seven British cities on the shortlist to host next year's Eurovision. Eurovision broadcaster and commentator Lisa-Jayne Lewis believes it is one of the favourites to win the honour, alongside Liverpool and Glasgow. She said the recent Commonwealth Games show the city is "brilliant" at mobilising people...
BBC
Water scarcity: Crop failure warning as ban comes into force in Fife
Farmers have warned of "complete failure" of some crops, as a ban on taking river water has come into force in Fife. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) suspended the majority of water abstraction licences on the River Eden from Sunday. The National Farmers Union (NFU) said it was devastating...
