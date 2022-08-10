Read full article on original website
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
John Denver Was Deeply Hurt When He Was Rejected From Recording the ‘We Are the World’ Benefit Anthem
John Denver was one of the many legendary artists to be excluded from recording 'We Are the World' and the country star and humanitarian was deeply hurt to be rejected.
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care
It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterDenise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32Gene LeBell, Famed Stuntman and "Godfather of Grappling," Dies at 89 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Jumanji child star Bradley Pierce reveals how Robin Williams defended him and Kirsten Dunst on-set
Eight years ago, the death of Robin Williams shook the entertainment world to its core.The star of films including Mrs Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting and Night at the Museum was 63 when he died on 11 August 2014.On the eighth anniversary of his death, the actor’s children Zak and Zelda have shared emotional tributes to their late father.One of his most beloved films was Jumanji, the 1995 blockbuster co-starring Bonnie Hunt and Jonathan Hyde.It also featured Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce, who were child stars at the time – and, in 2020, Pierce revealed how Williams once stepped in to...
‘Basic Instinct’ Director Paul Verhoeven Once Believed Sharon Stone Wanted to Sleep With Him
Filmmaker Paul Verhoeven once felt that Sharon Stone was interested in sleeping with him, but also believed if that happened it would've ruined 'Basic Instinct.'
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Recalls Telling Wife Blake Lively That He “Slipped Into Someone’s DMs Again”
Watch: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds to HOST 2022 Met Gala. You can definitely, maybe count on Ryan Reynolds to spark a friendship with just one message. As the Adam Project star recently revealed, he and Rob McElhenney became fast friends after Ryan slid into his DMs to compliment the actor on an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Daniel Radcliffe Revealed To Kelly Clarkson One Place He’s Always Worried He’ll Run Into Massive Harry Potter Fans
There's one place Daniel Radcliffe tries to avoid, but still finds himself near on occasion.
Cheshunt lake death: Family pays tribute to 14-year-old boy
A 14-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in a lake has been described as "a loving, kind-hearted person". Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh, from Enfield, north London, entered North Met Lake in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, on Monday. Emergency services were called to the lake, off Cadmore Lane, at about 17:00 BST and...
What Salman Rushdie told me about how to deal with fear
I knew Salman Rushdie in the days and years when he was in hiding from the fatwa and lived, as the phrase goes, in fear of his life (Salman Rushdie on ventilator after being stabbed on stage at New York state event, 12 August). He once told me that the thing with fear was to quell it immediately – immediately, or you were lost. It’s the most convincing advice on fear I’ve ever had, though I’ve never had to test it.
'Boy Meets World' cast spoke out about shooting 'creepy,' 'uncomfortable' kissing scenes as child actors
Actors Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle shared their experiences and voiced that an intimacy coordinator may have helped on set.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
New Megadeth song slams “little brats” in band t-shirts who don’t actually listen to their music, says Dave Mustaine
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has recently revealed that the band’s new album features a song about girls who wear band t-shirts but aren’t a fan of the band. The new album, THE SICK, THE DYING… AND THE DEAD!, is due for release September 2 this year and their latest single, Night Stalkers dropped last month (July).
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
US actress Anne Heche is not expected to survive, her family has said, after a car crash earlier this week that left her vehicle engulfed in flames. She remains in a coma and had "a severe anoxic brain injury" - when the brain is deprived of oxygen - they said.
In pictures: Pipe band world champions 2022 are crowned
The world pipe band champions of 2022 have been crowned after two days of competition in the sunshine in Glasgow. Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band were named winners, seeing off competition from runners-up Inveraray and District Pipe Band and Scottish Power who finished third. Over 40,000 people watched the spectacle...
‘The Monkees’: Mike Nesmith Struggled Writing Music for TV Series: ‘I Didn’t Know How to Write a Pop Song’
'The Monkees' star Mike Nesmith struggled with writing pop songs for the series which ran on NBC for two seasons.
Melanie Lynskey Was Told by a Psychic That ‘Yellowjackets’ Would Be a Viral Hit
Click here to read the full article. It was written in the stars for Melanie Lynskey to find massive success. The “Candy” actress detailed to InStyle that a palm reader predicted Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” would draw unprecedented fame and critical acclaim for Lynskey’s career. “This sounds so crazy, but I talked to a psychic, who I love, and she told me this was going happen,” Lynskey explained of the encounter prior to her Emmy nomination. “It had been months and months since we shot the [‘Yellowjackets’] pilot, and she said, ‘That show’s going to get picked up and it’s going to be really...
