ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Soaps In Depth

Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care

It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterDenise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32Gene LeBell, Famed Stuntman and "Godfather of Grappling," Dies at 89 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
The Independent

Jumanji child star Bradley Pierce reveals how Robin Williams defended him and Kirsten Dunst on-set

Eight years ago, the death of Robin Williams shook the entertainment world to its core.The star of films including Mrs Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting and Night at the Museum was 63 when he died on 11 August 2014.On the eighth anniversary of his death, the actor’s children Zak and Zelda have shared emotional tributes to their late father.One of his most beloved films was Jumanji, the 1995 blockbuster co-starring Bonnie Hunt and Jonathan Hyde.It also featured Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce, who were child stars at the time – and, in 2020, Pierce revealed how Williams once stepped in to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edinburgh Fringe Festival#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bbc Radio#Bbc One#Comedy#Bbc News#Scottish#Des Clarke#Bbc Radio Leicester
BBC

Cheshunt lake death: Family pays tribute to 14-year-old boy

A 14-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in a lake has been described as "a loving, kind-hearted person". Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh, from Enfield, north London, entered North Met Lake in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, on Monday. Emergency services were called to the lake, off Cadmore Lane, at about 17:00 BST and...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Guardian

What Salman Rushdie told me about how to deal with fear

I knew Salman Rushdie in the days and years when he was in hiding from the fatwa and lived, as the phrase goes, in fear of his life (Salman Rushdie on ventilator after being stabbed on stage at New York state event, 12 August). He once told me that the thing with fear was to quell it immediately – immediately, or you were lost. It’s the most convincing advice on fear I’ve ever had, though I’ve never had to test it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

In pictures: Pipe band world champions 2022 are crowned

The world pipe band champions of 2022 have been crowned after two days of competition in the sunshine in Glasgow. Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band were named winners, seeing off competition from runners-up Inveraray and District Pipe Band and Scottish Power who finished third. Over 40,000 people watched the spectacle...
WORLD
IndieWire

Melanie Lynskey Was Told by a Psychic That ‘Yellowjackets’ Would Be a Viral Hit

Click here to read the full article. It was written in the stars for Melanie Lynskey to find massive success. The “Candy” actress detailed to InStyle that a palm reader predicted Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” would draw unprecedented fame and critical acclaim for Lynskey’s career. “This sounds so crazy, but I talked to a psychic, who I love, and she told me this was going happen,” Lynskey explained of the encounter prior to her Emmy nomination. “It had been months and months since we shot the [‘Yellowjackets’] pilot, and she said, ‘That show’s going to get picked up and it’s going to be really...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy