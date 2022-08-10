these countries and establishments who want to maintain power and suppress. this reminds me of a guy who ran for president and when it started looking like he was going to win he became public enemy#1 and has been persecuted ever since
Why are they talking about Russia? It appears they are trying to justify what our government did to president Trump. This is America, not China or Russia, so leave that kind of practice over there.
she is so very brave and she should be admired knowing how her country reacts to any comments and free speech she knew that she would face retribution but she still spoke out for what she knows is right my heart goes out to her and my prayers and i pray that everything goes her way
Related
‘Loaded up with drugs’: Trump slams possible prisoner swap with Russia
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'
Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine
RELATED PEOPLE
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia sent Steven Seagal to occupied Ukraine to spread propaganda, part of his role as a Kremlin spokesman
Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"
Thousands of Russian military officers have been taken out by Ukrainian troops since Putin's forces invaded: US official
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off
Zelensky Makes Public Plea to China's Xi Jinping After Calls Unanswered
With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost
Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do
Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war
Families of Russian Troops Show Up at the Kremlin to Appeal to Putin and Blast Military Brass
Video Shows Russia Failing To Shoot Down U.S. HIMARS Missiles, Ukraine Says
As Ukraine offensive gains momentum, Russia's 49th Army called 'highly vulnerable': July 28 recap
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 19