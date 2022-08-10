ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea

By Charlie Webb
Chelsea Transfer Room
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Chelsea's interest in Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Last week, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was being considered by Chelsea as they look for a new striker.

The Italian journalist did say that the Barca forward was one of many options, along with the likes of Benjamin Sesko, who has since joined RB Leipzig.

Since that original report though, Chelsea's hunt for a goalscoring striker has intensified with Timo Werner departing Stamford Bridge.

With less than three weeks until the transfer window ends, Todd Boehly needs to get a move on and give Thomas Tuchel the forward that he needs.

Now, in a recent column for Caught Offside , Romano has provided another update, claiming that Chelsea will 'soon' decide whether to make an offer for Auba or not.

“Aubameyang is happy at Barca and he may have a chance to stay, Chelsea are interested since one week and will soon decide whether to make a proposal.

"I believe that the relationship with Thomas Tuchel from their time at Borussia Dortmund is a key factor, so if Auba were to go to Chelsea it would be a very intriguing deal.”

Chelsea Transfer Room

