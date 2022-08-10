Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Chelsea's interest in Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Last week, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was being considered by Chelsea as they look for a new striker.

The Italian journalist did say that the Barca forward was one of many options, along with the likes of Benjamin Sesko, who has since joined RB Leipzig.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Since that original report though, Chelsea's hunt for a goalscoring striker has intensified with Timo Werner departing Stamford Bridge.

With less than three weeks until the transfer window ends, Todd Boehly needs to get a move on and give Thomas Tuchel the forward that he needs.

Now, in a recent column for Caught Offside , Romano has provided another update, claiming that Chelsea will 'soon' decide whether to make an offer for Auba or not.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

“Aubameyang is happy at Barca and he may have a chance to stay, Chelsea are interested since one week and will soon decide whether to make a proposal.

"I believe that the relationship with Thomas Tuchel from their time at Borussia Dortmund is a key factor, so if Auba were to go to Chelsea it would be a very intriguing deal.”

