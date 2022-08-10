Marion County deputies train new gun-sniffing dog to help with school security

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County has a new crime fighter on the force, who can sniff out crime, literally.

Albi has joined the ranks of the school resource division.

Together, Albi and her handler will be keeping an eye on schools and school events.

The dog is trained to detect firearms, ammunition and ammunition casings that have been fired.

“When we look to the future, and the increasing amount of gun violence that is occurring, especially on school campuses,” officials said.

Donors gave $14,000 to help forward Albi’s training.

