Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life
Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
The One iPhone Setting That's Draining Your Battery, Tech Experts Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022. Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sak...
Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
CNET
iOS 16 Supported Devices: Will Your iPhone Get the Future Update?
Apple's next major software update is iOS 16, and it'll bring several new big features to the iPhone, like editing and unsending text messages and better customization for your lock screen -- but not every iPhone user will get the chance to install it. iOS 16, which is expected to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Save Hundreds on TVs, Smart Watches and More at Woot's One-Day Samsung Sale
Coming less than a week after the end of Samsung Unpacked, where we got a glimpse at Samsung's exciting new lineup of devices, Woot has declared today Samsung Day. No, it's not technically an official sale event, but that shouldn't stop you from taking advantage of the great deals on TVs, smart watches, earbuds and more. All discounts are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and there's a good chance certain items will sell out before then. Be sure to get your orders in soon if you're hoping to take advantage of this sale.
CNET
Verizon Used to Be the Fastest Internet Provider. But There's a New Speed Test Winner
Verizon has been knocked off the mountain. The latest Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report, released in late July, named Cox Communications as the fastest fixed broadband provider among top US internet service providers during the second quarter of 2022. To qualify as a top provider, a company must account for 3% or more of Ookla's total test samples during the period. Verizon had finished on top in the first three months of 2022.
CNET
Google to Pay Nearly $43M Over Collection of Android Location Data
Australia's consumer watchdog agency said Friday that Google has been ordered to pay AU$60 million, nearly $43 million, by the Federal Court over the collection of location data on Android phones. The fine stems from legal action the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission initiated back in 2019. The ACCC accused...
CNET
Samsung's $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Seems Out of Reach -- and That's the Point
At its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung unveiled its new flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone, which brought better multitasking software, a slimmer design and a more durable body. But one thing left unchanged is the jaw-dropping $1,800 price tag -- an amount few consumers can stomach. But that exclusivity is exactly why the Fold 4 exists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Vimgo P10 Ultra-Budget Pico Projector: Not Bad for $250-ish
The Vimgo P10 is one of the seemingly countless projectors on Amazon I'm going to christen as "ultra budget." Its price varies between $200 and $250, similar to the AAXA P8, the cheapest projector we've reviewed thus far. To answer the most obvious question up front: Yes, the Vimgo P10 does actually work.
CNET
When You Need an iPhone Battery Boost ASAP, Try These Methods
You glance down at your iPhone and your heart drops: The phone is on the verge of dying, and unfortunately you're about to head out the door. That may not be a problem if you don't plan on using it, but let's be real. You'll probably need it to get directions, make a phone call, send a text message or browse endlessly through social media.
CNET
Why You Should Be Using Google Chrome's Enhanced Safe Browsing Mode
Threats to your personal data have grown more common in recent years, and they're unlikely to subside anytime soon. There were a record number of data breaches last year, and cases in the first quarter of this year have risen by 14% since last year. At this rate, data breaches will soon be as common as houseplants in a millennial's home.
CNET
Disney Plus Price Is Going Up $3 This Year. Here's How to Cancel Your Subscription
Disney Plus is raising its prices by $3 in December, and adding a new ad-supported tier. If you don't want to pay the additional cost for commercial-free viewing ($11) or keep the $8 plan you've got now, which will soon have ads, you can cancel your subscription. However, the steps you need to take to end your service depends on how you signed up in the first place.
CNET
Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max: Save on Streaming With One Clever Trick
There are lots of great shows and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could cost you more than $50 per month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
CNET
Xiaomi Unveils Super Slim Foldable Phone, the Mi Mix Fold 2
Xiaomi unveiled a second-gen foldable phone on Thursday, rounding off a busy week of foldable phone launches that saw Samsung and Motorola reveal foldables of their own. The Mix Fold 2, a follow-up to the Chinese company's inaugural foldable phone, is a book-style foldable that Xiaomi is marketing for its ultraslim design, among other features. When folded, the device measures 11.2mm, which means it's the world's slimmest commercially available book-style foldable phone. It's approximately 4mm thinner than Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 4. Xiaomi credits its "micro waterdrop" hinge for helping achieve the slim design, which allows for a tighter fold on the flexible display panel within the 8.8mm-tall hinge structure.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Z Flip 3 vs. Z Flip (2020): Comparing the Foldables
Z Flip 4 vs. Z Flip 3 vs. Z Flip (2020) Galaxy Z Flip 4 Z Flip 3 Galaxy Z Flip Display size, resolution, aspect ratio Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ (2,640 x 1080 pixels; 22:9) Cover Screen: 1.9-inch (260x512 pixels) Internal: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED; (2,640x1,080 pixels); External: 1.9-inch AMOLED (512x260-pixels) Internal: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED; 2,636x1,080-pixels / External: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED; 300x112-pixels Pixel density TBC 425ppi (internal) / 303ppi (external) 425ppi (internal) / 303ppi (external) Dimensions (Millimeters) Folded: 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging); Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm Folded: 72.2 x 86.4 x 171.1mm Hinge: ~15.9mm (Sagging) Unfolded:72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm Folded: 75.9 x 87.3 x 15.7 ~ 17.2mm / Unfolded: 75.9 x 167.3 x 6.8 ~7.1mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 187g; 6.59 oz 6.46 oz; 183g 6.46 oz; 183g Mobile software Android 12 Android 11 Android 10 Camera 12-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultra wide-angle) Front-facing camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel 10-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K (HDR 10+) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ (64-bit octa-core) RAM/Storage 8GB+ 128GB/256GB/512GB 8GB + 128GB/ 256GB 8GB + 256GB Expandable storage None None None Battery/Charger 3,700 mAh 3,300 mAh 3,300mAh Fingerprint sensor Side Side Power button Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No No Special features IPX67, 5G enabled, foldable display, wireless charging, 25W fast charging 5G enabled, foldable display, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, 15W fast charging Foldable display; wireless PowerShare; wireless charging; fast charging Price (USD) $1,000 $1,000 (128GB); $1,050 (256GB) $1,380 Price (GBP) £949 (128GB); £999 (256GB) £949 (128GB); £999 (256GB) £1,300 Price (AUD) AU$1,499 (128GB); AU$1,599 (256GB) AU$2,499 (128GB); AU$2,649 Converts to AU$2,067.
CNET
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder: Best Deals on Samsung's New Earbuds
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest product from Samsung in the wireless headphone space. The earbuds were announced at Samsung's Unpacked event on Wednesday and feature a smaller, lighter and more comfortable design. When paired up with a compatible Galaxy phone, the earbuds also support Hi-Fi audio. The...
CNET
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Feature Audio Perks, but Only for Galaxy Phones
Samsung's $230 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature the company's 360 audio and higher quality sound, as long as they're paired with a compatible Galaxy phone. Samsung's higher-end Galaxy headphones include features that do rival the Pixel Buds Pro and the AirPods Pro, but also rival them by locking exclusive features within its device ecosystem.
CNET
This 43-Inch Amazon Fire TV Is Down to Its Lowest Price Yet at 41% Off
Gone are the days of TV antennas and cables, now we're all about flat screens with Wi-Fi. Amazon Fire TVs take it to another level with built-in Alexa. This hands-free TV doesn't even require a remote, allowing you to dive into entertainment using just your voice. There are five different sizes to choose from, but right now, the 43-inch TV is 41% off.
CNET
Streaming Problems? How to Fix Buffering on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus
There's nothing quite as disappointing as sitting down to watch TV only to find a spinning icon followed by a warning that your Internet speed is too slow to stream. When everyone in your house tries to watch their own show on Netflix, Hulu or Disney Plus, especially while someone else is on a Zoom call, you may experience buffering, pauses and reduced video quality that make watching your show a pain -- or impossible.
CNET
What Is the Real Cost of Setting Up an Amazon Alexa Smart Home?
Amazon Alexa devices are everywhere. Since 2014, with the release of the original Echo smart speaker, the tech giant has been at the forefront of smart home innovation with over 100 million devices sold. Alexa is the premier voice assistant that runs smart home automation, and Amazon has steadily introduced more of these devices with simple voice commands that will turn off lights, play music, start the coffee maker, schedule a doctor's appointment and more. Sounds great, right?
Comments / 0