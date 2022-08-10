Read full article on original website
Patriots battle North Lenoir, North Pitt in preseason scrimmage
HAVELOCK — The West Carteret football team showed flashes of impressive play Wednesday afternoon in a four-team scrimmage at Havelock. The Patriots scored a touchdown versus North Lenoir while shutting out the Hawks. They also scored a touchdown against North Pitt while giving up three. West didn’t play Havelock.
East boys aiming to make some noise this fall; Mariners return all five state-meet runners
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret cross boys country team is primed to produce a banner season this fall. The Mariners bring back all five runners from a team that took 14th at the 2A state meet. “Winning conference would be nice, but these guys really loved going to the...
West cross country boys looking strong this fall; Patriots rebuilding on girls side
MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret features an up-and-coming squad on the boys side of the cross country program. The Patriots return nearly every runner from a fifth-place regional squad that was full of underclassmen. “We’re pretty excited,” Larry Lewis said as he enters his third year as the girls...
Croatan cross country ready to defend 3A regional titles; boys should be strong again for state meet
OCEAN — If last year was any indication, the Croatan cross country team is already feeling right at home in the 3A. The Cougars are headed into the 2022 season as defending 3A east regional boys and girls champs, and are set to bring back four of their top six runners from a boys state championship runner-up in 2021.
Football numbers up, youth programs helping stoke interest
MOREHEAD CITY — Football numbers are up across the county, and the health of its youth programs could see them stay up. At West Carteret, head coach Daniel Barrow saw his day-one numbers balloon from 54 in 2021 to 81 this year. Croatan’s numbers jumped from 62 to 80, and East Carteret is eyeing a chance to have the program’s first jayvee team for a full season since 2014.
Recreational sports happening everywhere all at once
I count myself a little lucky that I’ve been spared the youth sports scene as a parent. I know it’s coming eventually, but for now, my Saturdays are still my own. I got a glimpse of one of those scenes this week when I went to visit a Newport Vikings practice.
Area Death Notices - August 10, 11 & 12
Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11,2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakauni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam.
Mary Farmer, 98; service August 20
Mary Farmer, 98, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Steve Epperson and Rev. Rick Smith. Entombment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10a.m. to 11a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
John Musto, 61; incomplete
John William Musto, 61, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Ann Kellum, 71; incomplete
Ann Kellum, 71, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Clifford Sanford; service August 15
Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakuni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam. He was stationed at Cherry Point Air Station until he retired on September 28, 1975. After retirement from the United States Marine Corps, he worked 14 years at NADEPT in Civil Service. He was an accomplished welder and taught many classes at Carteret and Pamlico Community Colleges. He was an avid hunter and has many trophies to show, visiting multiple places throughout the United States to deer hunt, but always returning back to Newport, North Carolina.
Ricky Farnell, 62; no service
Ricky L. Farnell, 62, of Maysville, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, after a 10-month battle with cancer. He leaves behind a daughter, Caitlyn; a son, Cameron and his fiancé Halley; two bonus daughters, Dakota and Megan and her husband Richard; and three grandkids, Helana, Gatlin and Bennett. He also leaves his partner of 20 years, Kim.
Zilphia Gaskill, 67; incomplete
Zilphia Ann Gaskill, 67, of Atlantic Beach, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Norma Haden, 79; no service
Norma Eudy Haden, of Emerald Isle, NC, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, in South Boston, VA, at the age of 79. Norma is survived by her husband of 56 years William D. Haden II, her children, William D. Haden IV (Gary) of Bowie, MD , Gerry D. Haden (Kara) of Charlotte NC, Christopher F. Haden of Seattle WA and her grandchildren Addison E. Haden and Matthew D. Haden of Charlotte NC, and many nieces and nephews including Suzanne Platzke (Joe) of South Boston, VA and Rosemary Reese of Scottsburg, VA. as well as her dogs Winston and Gunner. She is preceded in death by her parents Orin and Bettie Eudy and siblings Thelma Osborne, Sarah Brown, Roger Eudy and Betty Ann Glass.
Cape Lookout National Seashore’s Portsmouth Village to be recognized as port of Middle Passage route
HARKERS ISLAND — A nonprofit that honors enslaved Africans who died during the transatlantic crossing, known as Middle Passage, will hold a ceremony Aug. 20 to recognize Portsmouth Village at Cape Lookout National Seashore as a port where Africans disembarked during the 18th Century. The dedication ceremony is free,...
Community Calendar – August 12, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. The fifth annual CTO Crystal Coast Youth Fishing Tournament will be Aug. 12 and 13 with angler bucket and wrist band pickup at Chasin’ Tails Outdoors in Atlantic Beach. 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 12. The weigh-in and awards dinner will be at Camp Albemarle. This land-based saltwater tournament is for youth ages 7-17. There is a $20 entry fee. Call (336) 213-9304 for information.
Morehead City sets new terms for golf carts; penalties, fines clarified for late registration
- Morehead City Police Department requested to update the terms for golf cart permits Tuesday, Aug. 9 at a council meeting held at city hall. The new ordinance requires golf cart owners to pay a $25 annual fee for a permit to register their carts. The city council also established...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Calling all Beaufort County singers
The Beaufort County Choral Society wants you! No tryouts–all you need is a love of singing and the ability to match pitch. Experience singing in choirs and the ability to read music are plusses but not necessary. BCCS rehearses on Mondays, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m, at the First Presbyterian Church, 211 W 2nd Street, Washington, with the first rehearsal on Monday, August 29.
WITN
Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are hoping you can help them find a missing man who is mentally challenged. Jason Tatro lives in the Carteret Avenue area of Beaufort, but police said he was last seen walking west on the Morehead City high-rise bridge on Tuesday. The 51-year-old...
WITN
Two men nabbed by deputies & NCIS agents after undercover drug operation
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An undercover drug operation in one Eastern Carolina county enabled the seizure of drugs. a semi-automatic shotgun, and the arrest of two men. Onslow County deputies and NCIS agents arranged buys of drugs from a person suspected of dealing narcotics to residents of Sneads Ferry.
