Morehead City, NC

Patriots battle North Lenoir, North Pitt in preseason scrimmage

HAVELOCK — The West Carteret football team showed flashes of impressive play Wednesday afternoon in a four-team scrimmage at Havelock. The Patriots scored a touchdown versus North Lenoir while shutting out the Hawks. They also scored a touchdown against North Pitt while giving up three. West didn’t play Havelock.
HAVELOCK, NC
Football numbers up, youth programs helping stoke interest

MOREHEAD CITY — Football numbers are up across the county, and the health of its youth programs could see them stay up. At West Carteret, head coach Daniel Barrow saw his day-one numbers balloon from 54 in 2021 to 81 this year. Croatan’s numbers jumped from 62 to 80, and East Carteret is eyeing a chance to have the program’s first jayvee team for a full season since 2014.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Recreational sports happening everywhere all at once

I count myself a little lucky that I’ve been spared the youth sports scene as a parent. I know it’s coming eventually, but for now, my Saturdays are still my own. I got a glimpse of one of those scenes this week when I went to visit a Newport Vikings practice.
NEWPORT, NC
Area Death Notices - August 10, 11 & 12

Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11,2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakauni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam.
NEWPORT, NC
Mary Farmer, 98; service August 20

Mary Farmer, 98, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Steve Epperson and Rev. Rick Smith. Entombment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10a.m. to 11a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
NEWPORT, NC
John Musto, 61; incomplete

John William Musto, 61, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
HAVELOCK, NC
Ann Kellum, 71; incomplete

Ann Kellum, 71, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
HAVELOCK, NC
Clifford Sanford; service August 15

Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakuni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam. He was stationed at Cherry Point Air Station until he retired on September 28, 1975. After retirement from the United States Marine Corps, he worked 14 years at NADEPT in Civil Service. He was an accomplished welder and taught many classes at Carteret and Pamlico Community Colleges. He was an avid hunter and has many trophies to show, visiting multiple places throughout the United States to deer hunt, but always returning back to Newport, North Carolina.
NEWPORT, NC
Ricky Farnell, 62; no service

Ricky L. Farnell, 62, of Maysville, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, after a 10-month battle with cancer. He leaves behind a daughter, Caitlyn; a son, Cameron and his fiancé Halley; two bonus daughters, Dakota and Megan and her husband Richard; and three grandkids, Helana, Gatlin and Bennett. He also leaves his partner of 20 years, Kim.
MAYSVILLE, NC
Zilphia Gaskill, 67; incomplete

Zilphia Ann Gaskill, 67, of Atlantic Beach, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
Norma Haden, 79; no service

Norma Eudy Haden, of Emerald Isle, NC, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, in South Boston, VA, at the age of 79. Norma is survived by her husband of 56 years William D. Haden II, her children, William D. Haden IV (Gary) of Bowie, MD , Gerry D. Haden (Kara) of Charlotte NC, Christopher F. Haden of Seattle WA and her grandchildren Addison E. Haden and Matthew D. Haden of Charlotte NC, and many nieces and nephews including Suzanne Platzke (Joe) of South Boston, VA and Rosemary Reese of Scottsburg, VA. as well as her dogs Winston and Gunner. She is preceded in death by her parents Orin and Bettie Eudy and siblings Thelma Osborne, Sarah Brown, Roger Eudy and Betty Ann Glass.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
Community Calendar – August 12, 2022 Edition

Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. The fifth annual CTO Crystal Coast Youth Fishing Tournament will be Aug. 12 and 13 with angler bucket and wrist band pickup at Chasin’ Tails Outdoors in Atlantic Beach. 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 12. The weigh-in and awards dinner will be at Camp Albemarle. This land-based saltwater tournament is for youth ages 7-17. There is a $20 entry fee. Call (336) 213-9304 for information.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Sports
Calling all Beaufort County singers

The Beaufort County Choral Society wants you! No tryouts–all you need is a love of singing and the ability to match pitch. Experience singing in choirs and the ability to read music are plusses but not necessary. BCCS rehearses on Mondays, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m, at the First Presbyterian Church, 211 W 2nd Street, Washington, with the first rehearsal on Monday, August 29.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are hoping you can help them find a missing man who is mentally challenged. Jason Tatro lives in the Carteret Avenue area of Beaufort, but police said he was last seen walking west on the Morehead City high-rise bridge on Tuesday. The 51-year-old...
BEAUFORT, NC

