Yardbarker

Yankees aim to squeeze out series win vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees hope to leave a recent skid in the past when they conclude a three-game series against the host Boston Red Sox on Sunday night. New York had lost three straight games and eight of its last nine before coming up with a 3-2 victory over Boston on Saturday.
ClutchPoints

3 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Red Sox must make

The Boston Red Sox 2022 season has been utterly confusing. They have spent some stretches looking like one of the best teams in baseball, and others where they look fascinatingly incompetent. It has led to them sitting in last place in the American League East with a 56-58 record. Even with a losing record, the […] The post 3 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Red Sox must make appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB

Red Sox pressing with lineup core in a slump

BOSTON -- Xander Bogaerts was trying to do too much with the game on the line on Saturday night at Fenway Park against the Yankees. How else to explain Boston’s veteran leader trying to steal third with two on and two outs and J.D. Martinez at the plate in a tie game in the seventh and getting picked off by Aroldis Chapman?
FOX Sports

Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series

New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
Yardbarker

Slumping Yankees look to get back on track vs. rival Red Sox

Andrew Benintendi will see the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry from a different perspective on Friday when the American League East rivals begin a three-game series at Fenway Park. Benintendi is returning to Boston for the first time since he was traded as part of a three-team swap from...
FOX Sports

Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees

New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106;...
