Curaleaf, one of New York's medical marijuana operators, has pulled tens of thousands of units of cannabis from dispensary shelves after the company switched to an unauthorized way of labeling potency that led patients to believe the marijuana they purchased was much stronger than usual.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO