Sunny spell to begin the week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – A summer cold front will usher in lower humidity for the next couple of days and drier weather. Sunday will hold onto stray rain chances (30-40%), with most precipitation expected to pop up in the Gulf due to a prevailing northerly flow. Temperatures...
Brief break with lower rain chances for the weekend
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A front moving through will fall short of bringing us any cool air but will bring some dry air for the mid-levels. This will reduce the rain coverage for the weekend down to 40%. The start of next week looks to be warm but mostly dry. That will change quickly as the next front comes in and sets up over the top of us by the middle of the week. Rain chances will return to 50% and higher as the week goes on.
Cold front provides brief break in wet weather pattern
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning, and happy Friday! A front will move in and stall across the area today. This will bring high rain chances again for the day with the bulk of the wet weather occurring before 3 p.m. CDT, similar to Thursday. Saturday is still...
Watch: Bear scales barbed wire fence at Tyndall Air Force Base
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida black bear was trying to aim high this week when it scaled a barbed wire fence at Tyndall Air Force Base. Kevin Dalrymple, a realtor at Beachy Beach Real Estate, spotted the bear and shot a video of the incident earlier this week.
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Trigger
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Trigger, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This sweet bullmastiff mix is four years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL...
Historic Art Gallery Reopens as Non-Profit
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A historic art gallery in Downtown Panama City celebrated it’s reopening as a non-profit on Friday with an art reception and potluck event. The Gallery of Art was open from the 1960’s until 2012, shortly after owner Mary Ola Miller passed away at age 95.
United Way of Northwest Florida assisting non-profits with free workshops
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–In addition to financial support, the United Way of Northwest Florida is now offering free workshops for its affiliated non-profit agencies. They hosted their first workshop Friday morning. It focused on the roles and responsibilities of a volunteer board of directors, and their partnership with executive directors. The United Way of Northwest Florida currently partners with 49 local non-profits within in their six county reach.
Panama City man charged with attempted murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man shot another man in the wrist and then stalked him after he ran away in a failed murder attempt, according to court records. Roderick Devon Wheeler Jr., 28, is charged with attempted murder in connection to the Monday night incident at Foxwood Apartments. Court records state that Wheeler told a witness to drive him to the apartment complex and that he planned to buy marijuana.
