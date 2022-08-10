Read full article on original website
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel Maven
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
whbc.com
AAA: Gas Down Another Two Cents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Down another two cents. Gasoline prices in Stark County now average $3.37 a gallon Saturday morning, according to AAA. The statewide average is $3.63, with the national average at $3.97. Gas Buddy has the lowest prices in some familar places as of...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker visit Cleveland Vegan in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 12, 2022. One Cleveland restaurant received quite the surprise when two celebrities stopped to visit a Northeast Ohio cafe. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
Fire causes heavy damage to Smugglers Cove condominium complex in Avon Lake
People from a dozen condo units in Avon Lake are unable to return home after a garage fire spread to a building at Smugglers Cove Condominiums Saturday morning.
Severe storms cause sewage overflow at Cleveland's Edgewater Beach
CLEVELAND — The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) is advising people to stay out of the waters off Edgewater Beach after a sewage overflow took place during Monday evening's storm. The last overflow event occurred exactly one year ago on August 8, 2021. There were four overflows in...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Monday night
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio that is in effect until 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
cleveland19.com
Ohio troopers will operate OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers will be operating an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County. According to a news release, the OVI checkpoint will occur at 8 p.m. on State Route 585. The checkpoint is funded by a federal grant with a goal...
Look out for low-flying planes in Akron this weekend
Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
whbc.com
UPDATE: State Virus Case Total Over 3 Million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state has topped the three million mark for total reported coronavirus cases since the pandemic began two-and-a-half years ago. The total is at just over 3,002,000. The good news is that the number of new cases has fallen for the second...
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs - $1 million annuity prizes - according to the Ohio Lottery.
Here’s why St. Rocco’s Festival is canceled in 2022
Saint Rocco Parish on Thursday announced they are not holding their annual Labor Day weekend festival and, this time, it's not because of COVID restrictions.
Deer hunting temporarily allowed at nature preserves
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will temporarily open fourteen state nature preserves to deer hunters.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
27 First News
Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
New clues in unsolved death at Cleveland concert: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered exclusive new leads and pictures in the unsolved mystery surrounding the death of Cory Barron.
‘Pure chaos’: New dirt bike takeovers, but where were Cleveland police?
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team has led to new questions about packs of illegal dirt bikes with riders firing a gun at police, interfering with an ambulance and more.
Kangaroo on the loose in Brewester on Saturday night
A kangaroo is on the loose in Brewester on Saturday night, which has been missing since Thursday, according to Brewster Police Department.
newsonthegreen.com
The bear might still be out there
The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
Westlake house fire was caused by lightning strike, 911 caller says
What once was Kyrie Irving’s Westlake home caught fire Monday night. The large home was struck by lightning and smoke was visible, said a 911 caller.
