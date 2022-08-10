ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

whbc.com

AAA: Gas Down Another Two Cents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Down another two cents. Gasoline prices in Stark County now average $3.37 a gallon Saturday morning, according to AAA. The statewide average is $3.63, with the national average at $3.97. Gas Buddy has the lowest prices in some familar places as of...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
whbc.com

UPDATE: State Virus Case Total Over 3 Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state has topped the three million mark for total reported coronavirus cases since the pandemic began two-and-a-half years ago. The total is at just over 3,002,000. The good news is that the number of new cases has fallen for the second...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
WARREN, OH
newsonthegreen.com

The bear might still be out there

The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH

