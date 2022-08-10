ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

KHBS

Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
ASP investigating after body found in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of a person after a body was found in Franklin County. The body of a woman was discovered Wednesday morning near the town of Wiederkehr Village. An Altus city official confirmed the body was found near Interstate 40 and Highway 186.
5NEWS

Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
thv11.com

Over 6,000 Freshmen moving into U of A

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Move-in week for the University of Arkansas is officially underway. Move-in started for athletes and RA’s at the beginning of August but this is the week everyone else joins them. Freshmen move-in started on Wednesday and is still going strong. When moving in, students and...
