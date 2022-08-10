Saturday’s East Main Street Market event features an American Idol winner, shopping, food vendors and much more. The free event, held on East Main Street in Leitchfield, opens at noon as Grayson County resident Jacob Childress takes the stage with his guitar to perform. Childress is certainly a familiar voice in Leitchfield as he has performed at numerous Art in the Park events. He will be on stage until 3:00.

LEITCHFIELD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO