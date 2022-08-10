Read full article on original website
Related
k105.com
Medical episode precedes vehicle crashing into Clarkson home
A medical episode resulted in a vehicle crashing into a Clarkson residence. Saturday morning at approximately 2:10, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Luedke, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell, the Clarkson Fire Department, and EMS responded to the accident in the 5400 block of Elizabethtown Road. Upon arriving...
k105.com
Big Clifty man with arrest, conviction history dating back decades facing drug, gun charges
A Big Clifty man with an arrest history dating back approximately 40 years has been indicted on six drug and gun charges. On Monday night at approximately 10:50, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt arrested 86-year-old Marchmond J. Cottrell at his Hardin Springs Road residence on an indictment warrant initiated by a Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force investigation.
k105.com
Pulaski Co. woman charged with murder after deadly DUI crash
A Pulaski County woman is facing a murder charge following a deadly DUI crash. On Wednesday afternoon, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Highway 27 in Eubank after a northbound 48-year-old Crystal R. Crank, of Eubank, crossed the center line in a 2007 Toyota Camry and struck a southbound 2008 Totoya Yaris head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.
k105.com
Glenna Sue Whobrey, 72
Glenna Sue Whobrey, age 72, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Friday, (August 12, 2022) at Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield, KY. She was born on June 19, 1950 in Leitchfield, KY, the daughter of the late Marion Jr and Jewell Wilkins Farris. She was a legal secretary who enjoyed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
k105.com
Saturday’s East Main Market Street event features an American Idol, food, kid-friendly activities
Saturday’s East Main Street Market event features an American Idol winner, shopping, food vendors and much more. The free event, held on East Main Street in Leitchfield, opens at noon as Grayson County resident Jacob Childress takes the stage with his guitar to perform. Childress is certainly a familiar voice in Leitchfield as he has performed at numerous Art in the Park events. He will be on stage until 3:00.
Comments / 0