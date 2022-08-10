Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Inaugural Commonwealth Conversation Focuses On Healthy Dialogue
The inaugural Commonwealth Conversation in Hopkinsville Thursday night featured a cordial discussion of issues ranging from growing the workforce, to tax reform, and the three biggest issues facing Kentucky. The Commonwealth Conversation was the idea of Forward Kentucky Publisher Bruce Maples. He was joined by 3rd District State Senator Whitney...
Motown group returning to Hopkinsville for museum fundraiser
Motown Sounds of Touch will play Saturday, Sept. 17, at the War Memorial Building in a fundraiser for the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County. Tickets, $50 per person, are available at the Pennyroyal Area Museum, 217 E. Ninth St. The group — from Dayton, Ohio — is known for its...
whvoradio.com
School Board Moves Forward On Sale Of Property
The Christian County Board of Education authorized Superintendent Chris Bentzel to sign a deed and other-related documents necessary to close the transaction to sell nearly 27 acres on Country Club Lane. During a special called Zoom meeting Thursday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Josh Hunt asked the board to authorize...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Fiscal Court, Board Of Elections Host Extensive Conversations
Following a Friday morning, one-hour special-called Board of Elections discussion, the Christian County Fiscal Court unanimously approved the increase of poll-worker pay from $200 a day to $300 a day with a $10 clean-up stipend and mileage — and then tabled a motion for the purchase of more voting machines, contingent on any actions taken at the next Board of Elections meeting set for August 18.
whvoradio.com
Trigg Schools To Apply For EPA’s Electric Bus Grant
Under the advisement of the district’s Director of Transportation, Erin Eagleson, the Trigg County Board of Education Thursday unanimously approved an application to the Environmental Protection Agency for five electric school buses at $375,000 each. Considered a highly-competitive application, Eagleson said Trigg Schools qualified as a priority district through...
whvoradio.com
Board Moves Full Speed Ahead On Trigg Vocational Renovation
Just moments after Thursday night’s Trigg County Board of Education meeting, District 3 member Clara Beth Hyde exulted: “It’s a great day to be a Wildcat.”. Because in the minutes prior, she’d put forth a motion to accept A&K Construction’s bid of nearly $10.8 million for base construction, renovation and a host of addendum for the highly-anticipated rebirth of the district’s vocational school — made almost entirely possible by a $10 million grant awarded earlier this year by the Kentucky General Assembly.
harlanenterprise.net
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, August 9, 2022
Carolyn Murdock Bowen, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at her home. She was born March 1, 1947, in Murray, to Billy Murdock and Jean Adams Murdock, who preceded her in death. She was a retired finance manager in the automotive industry, and was a member of...
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Canton Street Wreck
Police have released more information about a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville that sent two women to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car driven by 17-year-old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car driven by 23-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs that was on Canton Street.
whvoradio.com
I-24 Westbound Lane Restriction In Trigg County Starts Tuesday
A work zone lane restriction for westbound traffic on Interstate 24 in Trigg County will be in place starting Tuesday. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the work zone will be set up near the 60-mile marker to allow bearing work and concrete abutment repairs on the Muddy Ford Creek Bridge.
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Princeton Road Single-Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle crash on Princeton Road near the Cerulean Princeton Road intersection in Christian County sent a woman and child to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound when it ran off the road and into a ditch.
wkdzradio.com
Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Trigg County Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Clarksdale Drive in Trigg County Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was on Clarksdale Drive when for an unknown reason it ran off the road overturned and came to a rest in a ravine. A passenger in...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
A man was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was eastbound when for an unknown reason he lost control causing the bike to lay on to its side and slide down the roadway. The driver was taken by...
whvoradio.com
Five Men Indicted for June Home Invasion
The five men charged in a June home invasion in Hopkinsville were indicted by a Christian County grand jury on Friday. 18-year-old Korey Zivotin, 19-year-old Isaiah Campbell, 30-year-old Marshall Austin II, 24-year-old Michael Sims, and 24-year-old Ajaizion Johnson were each indicted on a charge of first-degree robbery which is a Class B felony.
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Lafayette Road Wreck
A wreck on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville sent a man to a Nashville hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car on Lafayette Road. The driver of one of the cars was taken by ambulance to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with what were termed severe injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Criminal Abuse
A Hopkinsville man was charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming the neighborhood alone Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the child was found running around in the Linda Drive area and had climbed a chain link fence, crossed the road, and had a staple gun with him.
whopam.com
Vehicles hit by gunfire at Woodland Heights Apartments
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were hit by gunfire early Wednesday morning at the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. Lt. Scott Smith says the call was received about 6 a.m. and deputies determined five vehicles had been hit by gunfire, with no injuries...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man charged with abusing infant
Dondre Hines, 29, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with abusing an infant. On Saturday, July 23, Hines was arrested after his girlfriend told Clarksville Police officers that Hines told her the baby would not be quiet while she was at work.
westkentuckystar.com
Disturbance in Metropolis results in drug arrest for Ledbetter woman
A disturbance call in Metropolis last week ended with the arrest of a Ledbetter woman. Metropolis Police were called to the Motel 6 by hotel management after property damage had been discovered. Allegedly, a door had been damaged by 39-year-old Jerrica M. Holder of Ledbetter. Police arrested Holder and charged...
