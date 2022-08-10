Read full article on original website
Bay County Fair 2022 still has one day left for family fun
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay County Fair has nearly come and gone another year. There’s still one more chance to get to the fairgrounds for the classic fair foods, carnival rides, pet the animals and more. Saturday, Aug. 12 features a horse show, a chance to browse through...
Chalk Walk Art Festival to brighten downtown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - An annual festival is set to brighten up Bay City’s streets with vibrant splashes of color this weekend. The annual Bay City Chalk Walk Art Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 in the area around Center and Water Street.
Spanish tall ship to make special stop at Uptown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Fans of historical sailing ships won’t be completely out of luck this year even though Bay City’s annual Tall Ship Celebration was canceled for 2022. A historical replica of a 1500s European ship is planning to dock in Bay City this month for special tours and photo opportunities.
You’ve Got To Check Out The Colorful New Festival Coming To Bay City This Weekend
I'm a new transplant to our state, and I'm absolutely sold on everything that is "pure Michigan". Give me all of the lakes, wilderness and food I can handle. But, I'll be honest... there is one thing I miss about my old hometown, and that's our annual Chalk Art festival.
Look: Abandoned Pirate Park Amusement Park In Flint
A place where kids came to have fun on a nice summer's day, which is now sitting in ruins and collecting graffiti. It's not all that bad though, as there is an investor who is looking to restore the park to its once former glory. Look Inside This Abandoned Flint...
Triathlon with a twist: registration for Bay County ‘driathlon’ is now open
BAY CITY, MI - Athletes will be heading to Bay County this September to show off their skills and compete in a multi-stage event. The Bay City Morning Rotary Club announced that its annual ‘driathlon’ is returning for its 11th year on Sept. 18. A driathlon is a bit different than a typical triathlon - the event replaces the traditional swimming event with a 5K kayak/canoe paddle. The paddle portion of the competition is followed by a 20K bicycle ride and a 5K run.
Corndogs, carnival rides, races and more: it’s fair time in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI - A Bay County summertime and agricultural tradition has returned for its 157th year. The Bay County Fair and Youth Exposition kicked off on Tuesday this week and it will continue until Saturday, Aug. 13. If you haven’t wandered down to the fair yet, there are still plenty of things to do this week in the remaining days of the fair.
Michigan’s Port Crescent State Park offers endless beauty on Lake Huron
PORT AUSTIN, MI - The relaxing splash of Lake Huron’s waves on the three miles of sandy beaches at Port Crescent State Park is just one of several reasons it’s worth the visit. In the daylight, park supervisor Brian Dunn said you may be able to spot deer,...
Up North Voice
Ogemaw County Fair scheduled
WEST BRANCH – The Ogemaw County Fair will be held Aug. 16 – 20. The fairgrounds are located at 2300 Rifle River Trail, eight miles east of West Branch. The fair features carnival rides, exhibit buildings, grandstand events, and free parking (exception concert night). Pre-opening days Sunday and...
Bay City State Park hosting ‘Meteors & S’Mores’ for this week’s meteor shower
BAY CITY, MI-- If you’re interested in a great view of the Perseid meteor shower this week, you may want to go to Bay City. Officials with Bay City State Park are hosting “Meteors & S’mores,” a walking tour around a portion of the park that gives ideal meteor shower viewing conditions.
Annual Flint Drop Fest set to takeover downtown
FLINT, MI – Rain or shine, the popular electronic music festival Flint Drop Fest is set to return to the center of downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 10th annual Flint Drop Fest will be a free, 11-hour event for people of all ages who wish to celebrate electronic music, arts and culture. The fest begins at noon and goes on until 11 p.m. This year, the event areas will feature 12 main event areas with over 150 performers across the city center of downtown Flint. DJs from across the midwest such as DJ Swamp and Marvel Years will be in attendance.
Fashion experts bring first 810 Day Fashion Show to downtown Flint
Flint, MI -- Dressed to the nines, Flint celebrated 810 Day this year in style with a sidewalk runway and a showcase of the area’s high fashion apparel. Flint residents, designers, models and fashion enthusiasts gathered in Buckham Alley on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to watch some of Flint’s best local designers in the first ever 810 Day Fashion Show.
SVSU prepares to kick off series of annual career fairs
KOCHVILLE, MI-- Saginaw Valley State University students, alumni and local job seekers are encouraged to join in on a number of employment fairs and networking events. As part of this year’s efforts, SVSU’s Office of Career Services is planning to host seven employment fairs throughout the 2022-2023 academic year.
WNEM
Local teen’s veggie and syrup stand cleaned out by thieves
AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - A local 16-year-old’s veggie stand he created to make some extra money was cleaned out by thieves several times in the past few weeks. The Auburn teen lost his veggies and his homemade maple syrup. “My dad used to have a garden and we have...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Lumberjill Concessions has sweet s’more ‘egg roll,’ savory pulled pork nachos
EVART, MI — Lumberjill Concessions, a food truck found at the summertime Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival and other events in Michigan, offers a sweet s’more “egg roll,” plus savory pulled pork nachos, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, olive burgers and Swamp Fries. Just like the classic...
wsgw.com
Band to Perform Classic AM Radio Hits in Saginaw
A new event aims to bring the experience of AM music radio to a live performance. “Pure AM Gold” is an interactive concert by the band Stone Street Revival. During the show, the band revisits classic, unusual, and under-performed hits and from the 1960s and 1970s that audiences rarely have the chance to hear performed live. Pure AM Gold makes its debut at the Court Street Theater August 28th, and a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Saginaw’s Mustard Seed Shelter.
Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
‘Giving Pumps’ return to Arenac County fuel stations
STANDISH, MI – Forward Corporation will be donating a portion of fuel sales at its Arenac County Shell locations from August through October to benefit the Arenac Community Center. “We are proud to support the community center through Shell’s Giving Pump program to help raise money for such a...
15 Classic WTF Posts From Flint Police Operations Facebook Page
Man do we miss that classic updates from the Flint Police Operations Facebook page. A few years ago, Facebook was actually tolerable, and killing time while scrolling your feed made you laugh. Nowadays, not so much. Most of what you see is arguing, political warfare, and other stupid posts. Before...
Flint firefighters issued all-clear at fatal house fire, but kids were still inside
FLINT, MI -- Two Flint firefighters who issued an all-clear during a house fire in May on West Pulaski Street never searched a room where two children who died were later found, according to an internal investigation by the city. The report written by Fire Chief Raymond Barton and obtained...
