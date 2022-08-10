ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Hills, OH

Cleveland.com

Woman charged in OVI collision: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – OVI: Lake Avenue. A caller at 10:57 p.m. on July 31 said a woman hit the caller’s vehicle on Lake Avenue and then left westbound. The woman was “swerving all over and possibly impaired,” according to a police event report. Officers stopped the vehicle on Andrews Avenue and charged the driver with operating a vehicle under the influence. The woman also is charged with failing to stop after an accident and failure to control, according to Lorain Municipal Court records.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Thieves steal from port-a-potty and school bus depot: Bainbridge Township police blotter

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fraud, Chillicothe Road:. A man forgot to pick up his wallet after using a port-a-potty near his Cleveland work site July 20, but police believe an employee servicing the facility took it. The employee is accused of using one of the credit cards that was in the wallet to charge $1 in gasoline and $69.36 in merchandise from inside the Bainbridge Township Seven Eleven store July 25. Police identified him with store video. He will likely be charged with felony fraud for using a stolen credit card.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Police report uptick in firearm thefts from vehicles: Avon Police Blotter

Police responded to a call of a firearm stolen from a vehicle July 22. The victim reportedly stated her car was unlocked at the time of the theft and the theft occurred during the early morning hours, noting that her dogs began barking at 1:50 a.m. She noticed the $500 handgun and a pair of $225 earrings missing from the car at 9:34 a.m. Surveillance camera footage from a neighbor’s house reportedly showed movement near the victim’s car at 1:45 a.m. by a car that drove by the residence and then returned two minutes later. There were still no suspects at the time of the report. On July 29, a Rosewood Boulevard woman reported a handgun stolen from her vehicle overnight July 27-28. She also said her car was unlocked at the time of the theft. Police noted that there has been a recent increase in firearm thefts from vehicles.
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

OVI tip leads to arrest on felony charge for stolen gun

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Receiving stolen property: Bay Landing Drive. A resident at 11:32 p.m. on July 31 called to report a possibly intoxicated driver. Westlake police officers caught up with the described vehicle on Bay Landing Drive, and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat did not have a license. He claimed that he had just changed seats with a woman passenger and that she had been driving. They claimed they had been delivering for DoorDash food delivery service.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Man admits to drinking and driving but passes sobriety tests: Independence Police Blotter

Police pulled over a 38-year-old man at 9:04 p.m. July 19 for tailgating the vehicle ahead of him and using his cell phone while driving. The man reportedly smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking and driving and having an open container in the car. Police conducted field sobriety tests but the made was determined to not be impaired. He was cited for consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle and for open container.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
Cleveland.com

Man apologizes after leading Brook Park police on high-speed vehicle chase, rolling over car

BROOK PARK, Ohio – A man, 31, was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. July 27 after he led police on a high-speed vehicle chase, then crashed his car in Cleveland. Brook Park police tried to pull over the man’s Nissan after seeing the vehicle drive past a red light on northbound Fry Road at Snow Road. The man turned west onto Snow and didn’t stop for police.
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Women steal $1,700 worth of Ulta merchandise: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Aug. 3 at 12:17 a.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver for equipment and lane violations. While at the car, the officer noticed evidence of alcohol impairment in the actions of the 40-year-old Cleveland man driving the car. As backup arrived, the officer asked the driver to exit the car to perform a standardized field sobriety test. Prior to the tests, the officer asked the driver if he had any weapons. The driver said he was unarmed. The driver was too intoxicated to drive and he was arrested. During the arrest search, the officer found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in the driver’s waistband. A computer check of the gun’s serial number showed the gun was reported stolen from Bedford Heights, Ohio.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Intersections to receive new crosswalks, flashing beacons: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Working in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city will be installing high visibility crosswalks and rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) to increase pedestrian safety. Curb ramps that do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and adjacent sidewalks, will also be replaced. According to information posted by the city, the improvements will be made at the Walker/Armour roads, and Lear Road/Creekside Drive intersections.
AVON LAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Several condo units, vehicles destroyed in Avon Lake fire (video)

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local fire departments battled a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning at condominium complex in Avon Lake. Avon Lake Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said crews responded to Smugglers Cove Condos on Electric Boulevard after a passerby called 911 about a fire in the parking garage. When...
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

