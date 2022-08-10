Read full article on original website
4d ago
Get her name right it’s WORD not WARD don’t make it look like a different person !!! It’s Amy Word.
Retired Spencer County Lieutenant passes away
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — With great sadness, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office announced one of their former Lieutenants passed away. Retired Lieutenant Byron “Dale” Kessinger’s death was made public on August 12, a day after his passing. Deputies say that in 1979, Dale began his career as a Reserve Deputy for Spencer County Sheriff’s […]
Letter To The Editor: Candidates For School Board Needed
I often spoke about the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Board with the late Patty Swanson, a 2-term school board member who spent decades as an education reporter. We talked about how the schools were the government unit with the largest budget and the most employees compared to other local government units.
Community groups gather for Million Fathers March
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Friday August 12 marked the first day of full classrooms for the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. It also marked the return of an annual initiative in the city, known as the Million Fathers March. “I think it’s vital, because you never know what the kids are going through,” explains Pastor Timothy […]
Residents impacted by explosion asked to fill out assessment form
(WEHT) - Evansville residents impacted by the explosion that damaged 39 homes in the area of North Weinbach on Wednesday are being asked to provide damage information to Indiana 211.
Owensboro Senior Center moving to YMCA?
The Senior Community Center of Owensboro in Daviess County may have a new home.
Kentucky sheriff indicted on witness tampering, other misconduct charges
A western Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and tampering with a witness, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. A grand jury handed down the two-count indictment Wednesday against Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones, 57, of Sebree, Cameron said in a statement. Details on what led to...
EVSC decides on Amy Word’s leave of absence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has officially decided that board member Amy Word will take a leave of absence without pay. Monday night was the first board meeting since her arrest during a drug investigation on Franklin Street. The school board president asked Word to resign last week, but instead we’re […]
New details revealed in Evansville murder case
EVANSVILLLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department has released new details in an ongoing murder investigation after a dead body was found wrapped in twine. Michael L. Thomas, 33, was arrested Friday for murder. The victim in the case, Patrick White, had been missing since July. During an interrogation, Michael claims he wasn’t responsible […]
Documents: Felon gets 18 months for escape from federal custody
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Glynn Petticord, 51, of Evansville, was sentenced to eighteen months in federal prison after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody. According to court documents, Petticord was sentenced to 156 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Documents say towards the end of his sentence, Petticord was transferred to a […]
DCPS delays the start of the school year again
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – All schools with the Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) system will be closed on August 12. Officials with DCPS say the transportation and school teams have been working around the clock to remedy the software issue impacting the afternoon bus transportation routing. DCPS says district schools will be closed on […]
Meet the New WHS Principal
This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will meet the new Washington High School Principal, Brian Holland. Holland is a 1993 graduate of Washington High School and says it is great to be back home. He tells us a little more about his family…. Holland went on...
Webster County sheriff indicted for misconduct, witness tampering
A Webster County Grand Jury has indicted 57-year-old Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree on two charges, one of them a Class D felony, on Wednesday. A release from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office said Jones, of Sebree, was indicted on one charge of misdemeanor official misconduct and one felony charge of tampering with a witness. According to the release, the indictment is the result of an investigation by the office’s Special Prosecutions Unit.
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Why It Takes Time to Solve an Explosion
This is InDEPTH: What caused a house to blow up on North Weinbach Avenue early Wednesday. The determination of a cause could take some time. Consider this, more than three million miles of natural gas line serve homes in this country. Explosions are inevitable.
New details released about charges filed against Webster Co. Sheriff
We're learning more about what lead to an indictment by a grand jury against Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones.
Hopkins Co. Schools delays start date for preschools
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools has announced the first day of preschool has been pushed back. The school district made the announcement on Friday. Officials say the reason behind the delay is to help their transportation department smooth out bus routes. The new preschool start date is...
Warrick County School Corporation begins work on career center
WARRICK COUNTY — The Warrick County School Corporation has begun the project that will eventually become the Warrick Pathways and Career Center as of Tuesday, Aug. 2. The groundbreaking ceremony held that morning marked the beginning of the construction phase of the project, which is planned to open at the start of next school year in August 2023. The Pathways and Career Center was initially approved a year ago in August 2021 and has been in development since.
3 Indiana residents killed after house explodes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were killed Wednesday after a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, authorities said. The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. CDT, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths, according to the newspaper. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly...
Man indicted for murder in Muhlenberg 2021 fatal crash
A Graham man is facing two counts of murder, after a Muhlenberg County grand jury returned the indictment against him Friday in connection with a fatal collision that occurred in October 2021. According to Kentucky State Police, Trooper Hunter Carroll presented the investigation concerning the fatal crash to the grand...
F.C. Tucker Co. makes promotion
F.C. Tucker Co. has promoted Andy Rudolph to vice president of franchise operations. He most recently was co-manager of the downtown Evansville F.C. Tucker Emge operations. Rudolph serves as president of the Indiana Association of REALTORS.
3 dead after house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, deputy coroner says
Fire officials said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m.
