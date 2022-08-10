WARRICK COUNTY — The Warrick County School Corporation has begun the project that will eventually become the Warrick Pathways and Career Center as of Tuesday, Aug. 2. The groundbreaking ceremony held that morning marked the beginning of the construction phase of the project, which is planned to open at the start of next school year in August 2023. The Pathways and Career Center was initially approved a year ago in August 2021 and has been in development since.

