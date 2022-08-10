Read full article on original website
Woman arrested for skip-scanning items at grocery store: Brunswick Police Blotter
A Ruby Lane woman was cited for petty theft at 1:40 p.m. July 19 when employees at Meijer reported she failed to scan more than $66 worth of items at a self-checkout register. Representatives from Tru-Green at 2988 Nationwide Parkway reported the catalytic converters stolen from a company vehicle July 18-19. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Woman charged in OVI collision: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – OVI: Lake Avenue. A caller at 10:57 p.m. on July 31 said a woman hit the caller’s vehicle on Lake Avenue and then left westbound. The woman was “swerving all over and possibly impaired,” according to a police event report. Officers stopped the vehicle on Andrews Avenue and charged the driver with operating a vehicle under the influence. The woman also is charged with failing to stop after an accident and failure to control, according to Lorain Municipal Court records.
Dog bites Amazon driver, man attacks nursing home worker: Chagrin Falls police blotter
Chagrin Falls EMS transported an Amazon driver to the hospital 12:37 p.m. Aug. 3 after she was bitten by a dog while making a delivery to a house. Information was forwarded to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor for review. Assault, Hamlet Hills Drive:. A combative resident at the nursing home facility...
Thieves steal from port-a-potty and school bus depot: Bainbridge Township police blotter
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fraud, Chillicothe Road:. A man forgot to pick up his wallet after using a port-a-potty near his Cleveland work site July 20, but police believe an employee servicing the facility took it. The employee is accused of using one of the credit cards that was in the wallet to charge $1 in gasoline and $69.36 in merchandise from inside the Bainbridge Township Seven Eleven store July 25. Police identified him with store video. He will likely be charged with felony fraud for using a stolen credit card.
Police stop a car containing $2,058 of suspected stolen merchandise: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Grand theft shoplifting: I-480 A North Olmsted police officer on July 31 stopped a vehicle on the entrance ramp to I-480 westbound from Great Northern Boulevard after discovering the car had fictitious plates. The officer observed the car leaving the Great Northern Mall onto Country...
Woman arrested for hitting husband with a beer bottle: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a domestic incident at 8:05 p.m. Aug. 10 and arrested a woman at the scene for reportedly striking her husband with a beer bottle. Police reported that a driver collided with a deer on Wedgewood Road at 6:17 a.m. Aug. 11. There were no injuries reported in the accident.
OVI tip leads to arrest on felony charge for stolen gun
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Receiving stolen property: Bay Landing Drive. A resident at 11:32 p.m. on July 31 called to report a possibly intoxicated driver. Westlake police officers caught up with the described vehicle on Bay Landing Drive, and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat did not have a license. He claimed that he had just changed seats with a woman passenger and that she had been driving. They claimed they had been delivering for DoorDash food delivery service.
Police report uptick in firearm thefts from vehicles: Avon Police Blotter
Police responded to a call of a firearm stolen from a vehicle July 22. The victim reportedly stated her car was unlocked at the time of the theft and the theft occurred during the early morning hours, noting that her dogs began barking at 1:50 a.m. She noticed the $500 handgun and a pair of $225 earrings missing from the car at 9:34 a.m. Surveillance camera footage from a neighbor’s house reportedly showed movement near the victim’s car at 1:45 a.m. by a car that drove by the residence and then returned two minutes later. There were still no suspects at the time of the report. On July 29, a Rosewood Boulevard woman reported a handgun stolen from her vehicle overnight July 27-28. She also said her car was unlocked at the time of the theft. Police noted that there has been a recent increase in firearm thefts from vehicles.
Man crashes stolen vehicle into house; intoxicated woman gives Uber driver rough time: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Receiving stolen vehicle, fleeing & eluding: Brookpark Road. A 20-year-old man was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. July 28 after he fled from police in a stolen Honda Passport, then crashed the SUV into a house. A woman, 43, called police, saying she was driving...
Women steal $1,700 worth of Ulta merchandise: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Aug. 3 at 12:17 a.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver for equipment and lane violations. While at the car, the officer noticed evidence of alcohol impairment in the actions of the 40-year-old Cleveland man driving the car. As backup arrived, the officer asked the driver to exit the car to perform a standardized field sobriety test. Prior to the tests, the officer asked the driver if he had any weapons. The driver said he was unarmed. The driver was too intoxicated to drive and he was arrested. During the arrest search, the officer found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in the driver’s waistband. A computer check of the gun’s serial number showed the gun was reported stolen from Bedford Heights, Ohio.
Suspicious man in car pulls up resident’s driveway to try and elude officers: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Suspicious vehicle: Saybrook Road. At 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3, police responded to a call about an occupied suspicious car parked in the street. As police approached, the car’s occupant started the vehicle’s engine, then drove up a driveway and into the back yard of a home where he did not belong.
Reward offered in manhunt for rape of 12-year-old
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest and indictment of a man wanted for sex crimes.
During argument in Noble Road apartment, woman stabs man multiple times: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Noble Road. At 7:20 p.m. Aug. 8, a woman called police from an apartment building at 2868 Noble Road after hearing a man and woman in a unit above arguing. The woman then heard the man scream. When the woman checked on him, the man told her to call 911.
Man admits to drinking and driving but passes sobriety tests: Independence Police Blotter
Police pulled over a 38-year-old man at 9:04 p.m. July 19 for tailgating the vehicle ahead of him and using his cell phone while driving. The man reportedly smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking and driving and having an open container in the car. Police conducted field sobriety tests but the made was determined to not be impaired. He was cited for consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle and for open container.
Motorist, shot by Garfield Heights police officer, files lawsuit -- VIDEO
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Willie Hicks, a Maple Heights motorist who was shot by a Garfield Heights police officer while attempting to flee an apartment complex last fall, filed a civil rights lawsuit Friday against two officers and the city. Hicks, a Black man who was 20 at the time of...
Thieves take Audi after finding keys left inside: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 6:05 a.m. Aug. 6, a resident reported that his Audi had been stolen overnight. The car had been left unlocked with the keys inside. At about 8:20 a.m., officers found the unoccupied stolen Audi on Lakeshore Boulevard. It was towed to Rocky River Police Station for evidence processing. Suspicious:...
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
Motorist vomits, urinates before and after traffic stop: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 11:15 p.m. July 22 went to the Middleburg Heights Library parking lot regarding a reckless driver. He was told that the motorist had been weaving all over Interstate 71. The motorist reportedly struck a curb several times on Bagley Road before parking in the lot. The witness...
Man apologizes after leading Brook Park police on high-speed vehicle chase, rolling over car
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A man, 31, was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. July 27 after he led police on a high-speed vehicle chase, then crashed his car in Cleveland. Brook Park police tried to pull over the man’s Nissan after seeing the vehicle drive past a red light on northbound Fry Road at Snow Road. The man turned west onto Snow and didn’t stop for police.
Man driving stolen car tries to hide on resident’s property: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 4:15 a.m. Aug. 5, officers were alerted by an automated license plate reader that a Hyundai vehicle being driven in the area of Lee Road and Scottsdale Boulevard had been reported stolen out of Cleveland. A short time later, officers located the vehicle. The driver fled when officers attempted...
