Per his website, Bobby Flay entered the professional chef game in 1991 by opening Mesa Grill NYC and in the 31 years he's been an official member of the culinary world he's starred in foodie-loved shows like Grillin & Chillin and published cookbooks, some of which have gone on to win awards. So when Flay offers advice on a mashed potato recipe or any other mouthwatering dish, many food-lovers can't help but take notes.
Beat Bobby Flay Is Celebrating A Major Throwback
For more than two decades now, Bobby Flay has been a food industry icon. His Food Network shows have included "Grillin' and Chillin'," "Hot Off the Grill," "Boy Meets Grill," "Beat Bobby Flay," "Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction," and "Brunch @ Bobby's." In addition to hosting his own shows, Flay has also appeared on "Food Network Star" and "Iron Chef Gauntlet."
Levain Bakery Has Big News For Cookie Lovers
Levain Bakery is named after the French word for leavening agents used to make sourdough bread, according to the New York City-based bakery's website. Though the company has now expanded to include its mega-popular cookies, its name has stayed the same to honor its beginnings as an artisanal bread source. Levain's reputation for cookies began after the huge success of its chocolate chip walnut cookie, which was placed in the bakery's case simply as a trial.
Ritz Crackers Just Brought Back A Long-Awaited Summer Snack
It's hard to believe that the humble cracker we love today — for its versatility with a range of dips, cheeses, and hors d'oeuvre — may have originated as a staple food for sailors in the 1700s, according to Today I found Out. Crackers have come a long way since that time and some brands have lasted the test of time such as Ritz Crackers.
Aldi Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Keto Offering
If you follow a Keto diet, Aldi just brought back a fan-favorite product. According to Today, a Keto diet tries to keep the carb intake low and is all about choosing foods high in fat and protein. Because it's been in the universe of diets since 1921 and embraced by some celebrities — think Halle Berry and Vanessa Hudgens, per US Magazine – the rest of us can't help but be a tad bit curious.
What Happened To Ka-Pop! After Shark Tank?
All packaged snack foods are filled with artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, and sodium. Right? Not so, according to Dustin Finkel. The founder of Ka-Pop!, as featured on "Shark Tank," is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist who loves to snack but found other "healthy" snacks on the market to be bland, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.
Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Ree Drummond's Pancake ASMR
The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is normally something of a chatterbox, which is par for the course for most television personalities. She's also used to narrating her culinary creations step-by-step on her hit show "The Pioneer Woman," whether she's whipping up a batch of funeral potatoes, Hawaiian chicken skewers, or one of her beloved Southern-style creations.
The Canola Oil Substitute Bobby Flay Swears By
Bobby Flay is well known for his grill prowess. Flay has even been labeled as Food Network's go-to guy for this method of cooking thanks to his series "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Grill It." Let's face it, if there is a celebrity chef who makes us want to have a backyard barbecue, it's Bobby Flay — the guy knows his way around just about any cut of meat you can think of. But over the years, Flay's eating habits have evolved. He shared with Men's Journal that back in 1991, he worked long hours and when he got off work he feasted. Flay explained, "Our routine was to go to Blue Ribbon Brasserie and eat four courses and drink a few bottles of wine. That's, like, a really bad idea to do for a long time."
Homemade English Muffin Recipe
English muffins are a bit of an anomaly. For one thing, they bear very little resemblance to muffins as we know them. For another, well, their provenance is somewhat mysterious, although it seems that the ones we're familiar with were introduced by a British immigrant (one Mr. Thomas, whose name lives on in the famous brand). They were first marketed in New York, however, under the name "toaster crumpets." Crumpets and other similar baked goods were known in England as well, but had certainly never been sold as "English muffins."
Classic Mimosa Recipe
Are you team mimosa or team Bloody Mary? While both brunch cocktails are delightful, there is nothing quite as festive and celebratory as a mimosa. Not to mention, mimosas are incredibly easy to make, requiring only two ingredients. Registered dietitian and recipe developer Jaime Shelbert brings us this recipe for a classic mimosa. "Mimosas are the quintessential brunch drink but they also make for a festive party drink for baby and wedding showers," Shelbert says of the classic cocktail.
This Is Ree Drummond's Go-To Cheesy Summer Lunch
Once upon a time, Ree Drummond was a vegetarian (per The Pioneer Woman blog). This seems somewhat surprising, considering the celebrity chef, cookbook author, restaurant owner, lifestyle maven, and famous Oklahoma rancher's wife is known for the hearty, stick-to-your-ribs meals she creates for her rugged Marlboro Man and their family. Drummond's most popular recipes of 2021 include meaty classics like Sloppy Joes, baked ziti (with ground beef), and braised short ribs that she calls "one of life's greatest pleasures” (per The Pioneer Woman). But there might be an even greater pleasure for The Pioneer Woman, one that she didn't quit even when she could say no to meat.
Emirates Airlines' First Class Is All Champagne And Caviar — Literally
It's hard not to be awestruck by the Dubai skyline. This architectural paradise simply screams out wealth and opulence with its recognizable Burj Al Arab, a gleaming sail-like marvel; the Burj Khalifa, the sky-piercing tallest building on the planet; and the twisty Cayan Tower, a cleverly designed masterpiece that makes a full 90-degree turn over the span of its 73 floors (via CNN). And once you step inside this shimmering city surrounded by sand, the extravagance becomes even more apparent.
