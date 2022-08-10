ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Driver in rollover crash at Fairview and Curtis in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics responded to a rollover crash Thursday night at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Curtis Road. According to Ada County Dispatch, a call about the crash went out at 10:40 p.m. One man was extricated from a vehicle. Information about his condition has not yet been released.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell officers, medics save 2-year-old boy

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 2-year-old boy found "lifeless" inside his father's truck is alive and recovering after a pair of Caldwell Police officers acted quickly when they heard a call for help in the police station's parking lot. "This evening, good Samaritans rushed to the Caldwell Police Department parking...
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman sentenced for 2020 murder at Boise hotel

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa woman who killed a man in October 2020 during an attempted robbery in a Boise hotel room is going to prison for first-degree murder. Eava June-McCarthy, 20, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with 18 years fixed, for the death of Gamaliel Nava. June-McCarthy in March 2022 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge of destruction of evidence.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police looking for bank robbery suspect

BOISE, Idaho — A bank robbery occurred at 10:13 a.m. Friday, according to Boise Police, and the alleged suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. According to a BPD tweet, the incident occurred on the 6900 block of W. Overland Road. Police are searching for a Hispanic...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Woman attacked by group of people at Sandy Point beach

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Police are asking for information on an incident involving a woman in the Sandy Point beach parking lot who was attacked by three people the night of July 2. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the woman was getting ready to leave...
ADA COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

37-year-old Idaho social media influencer arrested after fatal hit-and-run on Idaho Highway 55

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A Boise woman has been arrested and charged after a hit-and-run accident on Idaho 55 north of Eagle left one person dead Monday night. Natalie Hodson, 37, was driving a minivan north of Beacon Light Road and south of Seamans Gulch Road when she allegedly struck a 39-year-old woman who had pulled over to check on the trailer she was hauling behind her pickup truck, according to a Tuesday news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
BOISE, ID
police1.com

Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer

BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city’s population. Up to...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Man shown punching dog goes viral, Caldwell Police investigating

CALDWELL, Idaho — A viral video circulated on social media showing a man punching his dog prompted an animal cruelty investigation by the Caldwell Police Department (CPD). On August 6, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Canyon County Dispatch received a report of a possible animal cruelty case in Caldwell. The caller claimed they heard a dog yelping outside and saw a man hitting his dog in front of the home, and said the incident had been recorded on his doorbell camera.
CALDWELL, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho County Will Pay Every County Worker $12,000 Not to Quit

We live in exciting times regarding compensation and cost of living. Our state is one of the fastest growing states in the nation, and with that growth, local counties are struggling to keep their workers. We've all heard or practiced the tradeoff concerning a government job; the pay isn't the highest, but the benefits usually compensate for the lack of considerable money income potential.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Power 105.5 Boise

The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!

Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
BOISE, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ada, Adams, Benewah, Blaine, Boise, Bonner, Boundary, Butte by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ada; Adams; Benewah; Blaine; Boise; Bonner; Boundary; Butte; Camas; Canyon; Cassia; Clearwater; Custer; Elmore; Gem; Gooding; Idaho; Jerome; Kootenai; Latah; Lemhi; Lewis; Lincoln; Minidoka; Nez Perce; Payette; Shoshone; Twin Falls; Valley; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ID . IDAHO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADA ADAMS BENEWAH BLAINE BOISE BONNER BOUNDARY BUTTE CAMAS CANYON CASSIA CLEARWATER CUSTER ELMORE GEM GOODING IDAHO JEROME KOOTENAI LATAH LEMHI LEWIS LINCOLN MINIDOKA NEZ PERCE PAYETTE SHOSHONE TWIN FALLS VALLEY WASHINGTON
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Boise Police conduct active shooter training with school resource officers

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise School Resource Officers (SRO) went through scenario-based training specific to schools August 10 at the Boise Police Department Training Facility. They focused primarily on breaching doors, as well as a scenario where they quickly combed their way through a hallway to eliminate a target.
BOISE, ID

