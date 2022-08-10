Read full article on original website
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Driver in rollover crash at Fairview and Curtis in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics responded to a rollover crash Thursday night at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Curtis Road. According to Ada County Dispatch, a call about the crash went out at 10:40 p.m. One man was extricated from a vehicle. Information about his condition has not yet been released.
Post Register
Caldwell officers describe dramatic rescue to save man stuck in river
Caldwell, Idaho (CBS2) — On Aug. 5, Josh Carter found himself stuck in the Boise River struggling to keep his head above the water. For nearly 18 hours, he held on to a tree branch for dear life. It wasn't until Guy Cook walked down the river with his dog and heard Carter.
Caldwell officers, medics save 2-year-old boy
CALDWELL, Idaho — A 2-year-old boy found "lifeless" inside his father's truck is alive and recovering after a pair of Caldwell Police officers acted quickly when they heard a call for help in the police station's parking lot. "This evening, good Samaritans rushed to the Caldwell Police Department parking...
Woman sentenced for 2020 murder at Boise hotel
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa woman who killed a man in October 2020 during an attempted robbery in a Boise hotel room is going to prison for first-degree murder. Eava June-McCarthy, 20, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with 18 years fixed, for the death of Gamaliel Nava. June-McCarthy in March 2022 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge of destruction of evidence.
Idaho Youth Ranch begins cleaning up warehouse after last month’s fire
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Youth Ranch took a step forward on Wednesday to recover after a fire at its main distribution center in Boise last month. Crews have begun removing tons of damaged clothing and household items from the facility’s outside yard. On July 18, a fire destroyed...
Boise Police looking for bank robbery suspect
BOISE, Idaho — A bank robbery occurred at 10:13 a.m. Friday, according to Boise Police, and the alleged suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. According to a BPD tweet, the incident occurred on the 6900 block of W. Overland Road. Police are searching for a Hispanic...
Post Register
Woman attacked by group of people at Sandy Point beach
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Police are asking for information on an incident involving a woman in the Sandy Point beach parking lot who was attacked by three people the night of July 2. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the woman was getting ready to leave...
Why Boise Residents Want This Vehicle Banned From The Greenbelt
The Boise Greenbelt is one of our area's indescribable attractions. The Greenbelt combines the call of nature with a safe place to exercise in the heart of Boise. The safety of Boise's beloved escape is being threatened by excessive speed and electric vehicles. The latest incident involves a seven-year-old little...
AOL Corp
Boise Fire responds to Interfaith Sanctuary building on State Street. Here’s what happened
Smoke venting into the Interfaith Sanctuary building on State Street — where Idaho Youth Ranch volunteers were working on Wednesday afternoon — prompted a response from Boise Fire Department crews. The cause of the smoke was a malfunctioning air conditioning unit on the roof, Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director...
eastidahonews.com
37-year-old Idaho social media influencer arrested after fatal hit-and-run on Idaho Highway 55
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A Boise woman has been arrested and charged after a hit-and-run accident on Idaho 55 north of Eagle left one person dead Monday night. Natalie Hodson, 37, was driving a minivan north of Beacon Light Road and south of Seamans Gulch Road when she allegedly struck a 39-year-old woman who had pulled over to check on the trailer she was hauling behind her pickup truck, according to a Tuesday news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
police1.com
Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer
BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city’s population. Up to...
KTVB
Man shown punching dog goes viral, Caldwell Police investigating
CALDWELL, Idaho — A viral video circulated on social media showing a man punching his dog prompted an animal cruelty investigation by the Caldwell Police Department (CPD). On August 6, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Canyon County Dispatch received a report of a possible animal cruelty case in Caldwell. The caller claimed they heard a dog yelping outside and saw a man hitting his dog in front of the home, and said the incident had been recorded on his doorbell camera.
Post Register
18-year-old driver crashes into tree after driving 100 mph on Interstate 184
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An 18-year-old driver crashed into a tree after driving 100 mph on Interstate 184 Saturday night. Boise Police say the crash happened near the intersection of N. Curtis Rd. and I-184. The 18-year-old man was extracted from his car by emergency responders and taken to...
Crews working to fix power outages in Homedale after storm knocks down poles
HOMEDALE, Idaho — Idaho Power crews continued working Friday to restore service after more than 2,900 homes and businesses lost electricity in a strong thunderstorm. A total of 2,937 customers lost power at 5:48 p.m. Thursday, according to the Idaho Power outage map. Owyhee County authorities said 10 double-circuit...
Idaho County Will Pay Every County Worker $12,000 Not to Quit
We live in exciting times regarding compensation and cost of living. Our state is one of the fastest growing states in the nation, and with that growth, local counties are struggling to keep their workers. We've all heard or practiced the tradeoff concerning a government job; the pay isn't the highest, but the benefits usually compensate for the lack of considerable money income potential.
The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!
Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ada, Adams, Benewah, Blaine, Boise, Bonner, Boundary, Butte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ada; Adams; Benewah; Blaine; Boise; Bonner; Boundary; Butte; Camas; Canyon; Cassia; Clearwater; Custer; Elmore; Gem; Gooding; Idaho; Jerome; Kootenai; Latah; Lemhi; Lewis; Lincoln; Minidoka; Nez Perce; Payette; Shoshone; Twin Falls; Valley; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ID . IDAHO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADA ADAMS BENEWAH BLAINE BOISE BONNER BOUNDARY BUTTE CAMAS CANYON CASSIA CLEARWATER CUSTER ELMORE GEM GOODING IDAHO JEROME KOOTENAI LATAH LEMHI LEWIS LINCOLN MINIDOKA NEZ PERCE PAYETTE SHOSHONE TWIN FALLS VALLEY WASHINGTON
Intermountain Gas Company expected to decrease natural gas prices for customers
BOISE, Idaho — Intermountain Gas Company (IGC) filed its annual purchased gas cost adjustment (PGA) with Idaho Public Utilities Commission and will be decreasing natural gas prices by an average of 2.2%, or $7.7 million. IGC’s PGA application is filed each year to ensure customer prices are reflected in...
Post Register
Boise Police conduct active shooter training with school resource officers
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise School Resource Officers (SRO) went through scenario-based training specific to schools August 10 at the Boise Police Department Training Facility. They focused primarily on breaching doors, as well as a scenario where they quickly combed their way through a hallway to eliminate a target.
Two hospitalized after bridge jumper lands on raft in Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Warning: The video in this article could be disturbing to some viewers. As an engine with the Boise Fire Department patrolled from the Bank of the Boise River Saturday afternoon, its crew was forced into action after a bridge jumper landed on a raft full of people in the water.
