For some, vinyl records are simply relics of the past. For collectors, they represent much more than that. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:. The first vinal record was played all the way back in 1930. After its lackluster debut among consumers during the Great Depression, Columbia Records revamped the product in 1948. By the 1960s just about every home had a record player in it.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO