Parma, OH

cleveland19.com

North Ridgeville Corn Festival returns this weekend

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Corn Festival is taking place this weekend on Bainbridge Road between SR-83 and Root Road. The annual festival, which has been taking place since 1975 as the U.S. bicentennial, offers free admission, entertainment and parking. It’s a “corntastic venue that is fun...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
93.1 WZAK

Happy National Vinyl Record Day! 10 Places to Buy Records in Cleveland

For some, vinyl records are simply relics of the past. For collectors, they represent much more than that. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:. The first vinal record was played all the way back in 1930. After its lackluster debut among consumers during the Great Depression, Columbia Records revamped the product in 1948. By the 1960s just about every home had a record player in it.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
AKRON, OH
Bob Nastanovich
Cleveland.com

Saying goodbye to the family minivan

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For a decade, I was a minivan mom. We bought our Honda Odyssey near the beginning of our parenting odyssey, when we had 90-pound dog, a 2-year-old son and a baby daughter on the way. We filled the trunk with a massive double BOB running stroller, and I made mix CDs of kid hits, like PBS’s “Dinosaur Train,” to keep us entertained.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Larder, Jacks Named Two of the 20 Best Jewish Delis in America

Tasting Table this week published its list of the 20 best Jewish delis around the country, complete with classics (Katz's in New York) and newcomers (Call Your Mother in Washington D.C.) representing a spectrum of restaurants from the old-school to those "breaking barriers or drawing from a wider variety of cuisines and cultures."
CLEVELAND, OH
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Music#Drummer#The Current Year Records#Schnitz Ale Brewery#Stutzes
WKYC

Feast of the Assumption in Cleveland's Little Italy: What you need to know

CLEVELAND — One of Cleveland's greatest traditions is returning to Little Italy this weekend. The annual Feast of the Assumption festival is back, with four days of events beginning Friday in the historic neighborhood. The Feast has served as a fundraiser for Holy Rosary Catholic Church for more than 120 years, interrupted only by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show

CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert

Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood council to hear about $125M Park Place project

Chad Kertesz is hoping Beachwood City Council will move along his $125 million plan to redevelop the former Doubletree Hotel and 10-acre site at 3663 Park East Drive as Park Place, with 330 apartments as well as retail, office and a 1-acre park. Kertesz, president and CEO of My Place...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Owen Miller of Cleveland Guardians to speak at brunch event

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is scheduled to speak at the Wahoo Club’s brunch in September. The event is 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Hilton Garden Inn Downtown, 1100 Carnegie Ave. Brunch includes autograph and photograph opportunities, question-and-answer session and prizes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma’s kicks off school year Aug. 20 at Byers Field

PARMA, Ohio -- The dog days of summer mean school is about to start. But before the first bells ring on Aug. 22, the Parma City School District is once again hosting its free Opening Kick Off. The fifth annual affair, which normally attracts 2,000 to 3,000 people, takes place...
PARMA, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Cleveland, OH — 30 Top Places!

No city in the Midwest does brunch quite like “The Land”. With old-school diners, first-rate breweries, and a Midwest character, Cleveland has a ton to offer for brunch connoisseurs of every persuasion. And, guess what?. We’re helping you score the best brunch in Cleveland by highlighting the can’t-miss...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

