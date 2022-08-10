Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
North Ridgeville Corn Festival returns this weekend
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Corn Festival is taking place this weekend on Bainbridge Road between SR-83 and Root Road. The annual festival, which has been taking place since 1975 as the U.S. bicentennial, offers free admission, entertainment and parking. It’s a “corntastic venue that is fun...
Feast of the Assumption kicks off in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood
The 2022 Feast of the Assumption kicks off in Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood on Friday.
WKYC
Machine Gun Kelly concert, Feast of the Assumption highlight busy Cleveland weekend
From MGK to Little Italy, there's something to do for everyone in Cleveland this weekend! Our Neil Fischer reports on a busy weekend in The Land.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker visit Cleveland Vegan in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 12, 2022. One Cleveland restaurant received quite the surprise when two celebrities stopped to visit a Northeast Ohio cafe. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'It's extraordinary': Incoming Playhouse Square CEO Craig Hassall talks about his introduction to Cleveland, plans for theatre district
CLEVELAND — As Cleveland welcomes the production of "Frozen" to Playhouse Square this week, the iconic entertainment district is preparing to welcome a new leader, and he may not be who you'd expect. Incoming Playhouse Square President and CEO Craig Hassall is currently chief executive at Royal Albert Hall...
cleveland19.com
Struggling church forced to cancel festival due to building demolition
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The St. Rocco’s Festival has been canceled yet again. This time, it’s because of a crumbling building that caught fire in 2019. It’s set to be demolished around the same time the labor day festival is usually held. The news is disappointing for...
Happy National Vinyl Record Day! 10 Places to Buy Records in Cleveland
For some, vinyl records are simply relics of the past. For collectors, they represent much more than that. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:. The first vinal record was played all the way back in 1930. After its lackluster debut among consumers during the Great Depression, Columbia Records revamped the product in 1948. By the 1960s just about every home had a record player in it.
Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mayor Bibb declares Saturday Machine Gun Kelly Day in Cleveland
"Today is officially Machine Gun Kelly Day," Bibb said in an Instagram post. "We’re Cleveland till we die."
Saying goodbye to the family minivan
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For a decade, I was a minivan mom. We bought our Honda Odyssey near the beginning of our parenting odyssey, when we had 90-pound dog, a 2-year-old son and a baby daughter on the way. We filled the trunk with a massive double BOB running stroller, and I made mix CDs of kid hits, like PBS’s “Dinosaur Train,” to keep us entertained.
Jack Frost Donuts to open new location at West Side Market in Ohio City
CLEVELAND — You dough-not want to skip this story. Jack Frost Donuts is expanding!. The popular Cleveland donut shop has opened a new location inside the historical West Side Market. The shop opened on July 30, but they're having an official grand opening celebration next week. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
Cleveland Scene
Larder, Jacks Named Two of the 20 Best Jewish Delis in America
Tasting Table this week published its list of the 20 best Jewish delis around the country, complete with classics (Katz's in New York) and newcomers (Call Your Mother in Washington D.C.) representing a spectrum of restaurants from the old-school to those "breaking barriers or drawing from a wider variety of cuisines and cultures."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Feast of the Assumption in Cleveland's Little Italy: What you need to know
CLEVELAND — One of Cleveland's greatest traditions is returning to Little Italy this weekend. The annual Feast of the Assumption festival is back, with four days of events beginning Friday in the historic neighborhood. The Feast has served as a fundraiser for Holy Rosary Catholic Church for more than 120 years, interrupted only by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show
CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert
Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood council to hear about $125M Park Place project
Chad Kertesz is hoping Beachwood City Council will move along his $125 million plan to redevelop the former Doubletree Hotel and 10-acre site at 3663 Park East Drive as Park Place, with 330 apartments as well as retail, office and a 1-acre park. Kertesz, president and CEO of My Place...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Owen Miller of Cleveland Guardians to speak at brunch event
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is scheduled to speak at the Wahoo Club’s brunch in September. The event is 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Hilton Garden Inn Downtown, 1100 Carnegie Ave. Brunch includes autograph and photograph opportunities, question-and-answer session and prizes.
Parma’s kicks off school year Aug. 20 at Byers Field
PARMA, Ohio -- The dog days of summer mean school is about to start. But before the first bells ring on Aug. 22, the Parma City School District is once again hosting its free Opening Kick Off. The fifth annual affair, which normally attracts 2,000 to 3,000 people, takes place...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Cleveland, OH — 30 Top Places!
No city in the Midwest does brunch quite like “The Land”. With old-school diners, first-rate breweries, and a Midwest character, Cleveland has a ton to offer for brunch connoisseurs of every persuasion. And, guess what?. We’re helping you score the best brunch in Cleveland by highlighting the can’t-miss...
Treasures can sometimes be hazardous: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Our favorite vintage table settings might be hazardous to our health. It’s important to look into any possible safety concerns before using those plates and glasses. Thank goodness for the internet bringing these issues to light. Fiesta Ware, made by the Homer Laughlin China Co. of...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0