whbc.com
County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
whbc.com
AAA: Gas Down Another Two Cents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Down another two cents. Gasoline prices in Stark County now average $3.37 a gallon Saturday morning, according to AAA. The statewide average is $3.63, with the national average at $3.97. Gas Buddy has the lowest prices in some familar places as of...
cleveland19.com
Barberton man urging city to redo sidewalks, says his safety depends on it
BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jerry Eland said he’s been waiting for six weeks to hear back from the city of Barberton about the terrible sidewalks in his neighborhood. He said there are bumps, holes, and uneven pavement all throughout his block. After being in a terrible car accident Eland...
Investigation finds ride operators using phones behind controls
State regulators issued letters of warning this week to three amusement ride companies after undercover video shot by News 5 Investigators caught ride operators using their cell phones on the job.
Right to Counsel program gains momentum after Eviction Summit in Akron
Four months after an Eviction Summit, which was attended by hundreds in Akron, a new report is listing several suggestions to prevent evictions.
wbrc.com
There is a kangaroo on the loose in Ohio
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police say there is one kangaroo on the loose in Ohio, WOIO reported. A person stopped at the police station Thursday morning claiming that they had spotted a kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, Ohio. Warning: This story contains video with profanity that has...
cleveland19.com
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have found a missing kangaroo in Brewster, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. Officials said the department...
whbc.com
Stark Remains in Drought Watch
LINCOLN, Nebraska (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five northeast Ohio counties remain in Drought Watch according to the latest USDA map. That includes Stark County. Southern Portage County is also in there. We’re at the lowest level of watch, termed “abnormally dry”. The CAK weather station...
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
Popular event at Lake Milton is back for another year
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) - Arts and Crafts at the Beach is back at Lake Milton. It all starts Saturday.
progressivegrocer.com
A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio
Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County
BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs - $1 million annuity prizes - according to the Ohio Lottery.
Cleveland passes 'Pay to Stay' ordinance to protect renters from eviction
This week, Cleveland City Council unanimously passed a new ordinance designed to protect renters from being evicted for paying rent late or not being able to pay the entire amount.
Changes to school lunch funding mean many parents will once again have to pay
CLEVELAND — Many Northeast Ohio students head back to school next week, and with the new year comes an old breakfast and lunch protocol: Charging the families that can afford to pay. For the past 2 years, the USDA offered free breakfast and lunch to all students through the...
WHIZ
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
thereporternewspaperonline.com
Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Portions Of West Akron And Surrounding Communities
— The City of Akron Water Division has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Akron, Copley, and Fairlawn, effective immediately. Monday evening, the City of Akron issued a precautionary boil advisory for portions of West Akron, Copley, and Fairlawn following a reduction in water pressure. Water testing...
Million Dollar Musician’s Retreat Hits The Market in Ohio
I guarantee you've never seen a house for sale quite like this before. The previous musician/artist owners of this one-of-a-kind home have just put it on the market for an asking price of $1 million. Located in 35 miles west of Cleveland in Oberlin, Ohio this 6,873 square foot home...
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
Fire causes heavy damage to Smugglers Cove condominium complex in Avon Lake
People from a dozen condo units in Avon Lake are unable to return home after a garage fire spread to a building at Smugglers Cove Condominiums Saturday morning.
