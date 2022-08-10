ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

whbc.com

County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
whbc.com

AAA: Gas Down Another Two Cents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Down another two cents. Gasoline prices in Stark County now average $3.37 a gallon Saturday morning, according to AAA. The statewide average is $3.63, with the national average at $3.97. Gas Buddy has the lowest prices in some familar places as of...
wbrc.com

There is a kangaroo on the loose in Ohio

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police say there is one kangaroo on the loose in Ohio, WOIO reported. A person stopped at the police station Thursday morning claiming that they had spotted a kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, Ohio. Warning: This story contains video with profanity that has...
cleveland19.com

Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have found a missing kangaroo in Brewster, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. Officials said the department...
whbc.com

Stark Remains in Drought Watch

LINCOLN, Nebraska (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five northeast Ohio counties remain in Drought Watch according to the latest USDA map. That includes Stark County. Southern Portage County is also in there. We’re at the lowest level of watch, termed “abnormally dry”. The CAK weather station...
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
progressivegrocer.com

A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio

Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
WTRF- 7News

Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County

BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
WHIZ

Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month

This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
