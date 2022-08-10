Amid 'silent epidemic,' IDHW encourages all adults to get tested for hepatitis C

Read full article on original website
Idaho health care providers sign letter opposing language in abortion bans
As courts sort out the future of Idaho’s abortion bans, a group of doctors in the state is coming together to voice their concerns. The Idaho Coalition for Safe Reproductive Health formed this summer after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It was a way to get Idaho medical providers on the same page about what the state’s abortion bans would mean for them.
Reports spotlight severe incarceration inequities in Nevada, Colorado
This week the group published a report revealing where people in Nevada prisons come from. It shows, for example, that people in Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 5, a historically Black neighborhood, are six times more likely to be in prison than those in Ward 6, a predominantly white neighborhood just a few blocks away.
Wildlife biologists shed light on how solar developments affect big game
As solar energy surges, wildlife biologists in Wyoming have published a paper highlighting the challenges utility-scale solar projects pose to big game, like elk and deer. Beginning in 2018, the researchers monitored 20 GPS-collared pronghorn in southwest Wyoming before and after construction of the 80-megawatt Sweetwater Solar Facility, the first utility-scale solar development in the state. They found that the facility – which was enclosed with a chain-link fence as required – resulted in the direct loss of about 550 acres of habitat and a roughly 40% drop in pronghorn activity within 1 to 2 kilometers of the site.
'The Fisherman and The Dragon' author sits down with Idaho Matters
Author Kirk Wallace is out with a new book and the story sounds like the plot to a great whodunit movie, but here's the twist: it's true! He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about The Fisherman and The Dragon. Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show,...
As Indiana students head back to school, families feel the pinch of inflation
Students are returning back for a new school year in Indiana. High inflation is making it difficult for low-income families to purchase school supplies. WFYI’s Elizabeth Gabriel went to a back-to-school supplies drive in Indianapolis to find out how families are trying to make ends meet. This article was...
