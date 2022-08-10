ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Cangemi is new Chamber director

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

The new director of the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce says one of the ways to help local businesses grow is to get more visitors to stop in the county on their way somewhere else.

Diane Cangemi, a Hertford resident who took over the reins at the Perquimans Chamber on Aug. 1, said she hopes to help draw more visitors in her new role.

“I want to bring a broad public awareness to our beautiful county and small-town businesses by encouraging people visiting the Outer Banks and Edenton to visit our county and all it has to offer in history and charm,” Cangemi said in a Chamber press release.

Cangemi said attracting travelers from U.S. Highway 17 who “do not know we exist except as a highway to some other destination” will boost tourism “and in turn bring revenue to our businesses.”

Cangemi also hopes to help current Perquimans businesses “grow, thrive and sustain” themselves, adding that doing so is a way to get other businesses and entrepreneurs to open a business in the county.

Jill Cohen, the interim president of the Chamber’s board of directors, said Cangemi “brings ideas for strategic organized planning that will benefit” both Chamber members and the larger community.

According to the Chamber’s press release, Cangemi has “extensive experience” in business, “often as the sole administrator for different companies.”

Her duties have included managing accounts receivable, accounts payable, banking, human relations, facilities and tax preparation, the release said. She also has helped build websites for the companies for whom she’s worked and been a leader in those companies, the release states.

“Diane is a multitasker, very organized and articulate,” the Chamber’s release states. “Her knowledge of business and growing businesses will be highly beneficial for the Chamber and our members.”

Cohen said the Chamber is seeking “new collaborations” with business and community leaders in Perquimans, building off recent growth that is “revitalizing our community.”

“A new director for the Chamber is part of moving us forward with our vision,” she said.

Cangemi succeeds LeAnna Lee, who resigned as Chamber director on June 1.

