POTUS

Trump ‘fired up’ despite FBI raid, has ‘made up mind’ about 2024 run

By Lee Brown
New York Post
 4 days ago

Former President Donald Trump remains “very upbeat” and “fired up” despite the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago — and has “made up his mind” about running in 2024, according to a Republican lawmaker who met him late Tuesday.

Rep. Jim Banks was one of nearly a dozen members of the House Republican Study Committee who met Trump, 76, just a day after the shocking raid on his Florida estate.

“He didn’t seem defeated in the least bit — he was very fired up, very upbeat,” Banks told Fox News of the ” great three-hour-long” chat at Trump’s New Jersey golf club, Bedminister.

The House Republican Study Committee met with former President Donald Trump following an FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The former commander-in-chief told the group he “has made up his mind” about his long-teased run, and “enjoyed encouragement” from them to “get the decision out sooner rather than later.”

“He said we are going to like his decision and it is only a matter of time before he will make that decision known,” Banks told Fox News of Trump, who hours earlier released a campaign-style video promising that “the best is yet to come.”

“The Republican Party is bigger and stronger than ever before because of Donald Trump’s leadership,” insisted the study committee chairman.

Banks joined others in saying that “what happened at Mar-a-Lago unifies Republicans in our outrage.”

“If anything, what the left and the corrupt Biden administration has done will only backfire on them, as they see that the American people stand with President Trump,” he told Fox.

“The House GOP is fighting back. We stand united in outrage against the Biden White House and DOJ, and we stand with President Trump.”

Rep. Jim Banks insists the “American people stand with President Trump.”
Rep. Jim Banks claims former President Donald Trump is “very fired up, very upbeat,” right now.
Republican leadership has decried the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate.
Palm Beach officers patrol near Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on August 8, 2022.
Donald Trump raises his fist during his arrival at Trump Tower on August 9, 2022.

Trump left Bedminister later Tuesday and headed back to Trump Tower in the city ahead of being grilled by New York prosecutors Wednesday in what he called “a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in US history!

“My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!” he wrote on his social media site, Truth Social.

Comments / 26

chaosmomof4
2d ago

Can you imagine the can of worms being opened if he goes back into the WH? Can’t wait to have the pipelines reopened and the border secured! America was safer 3 yrs ago.

Reply(1)
12
Ruth P.
2d ago

Lol!” He is such a dreamer! And he thinks he is gonna make America great again? Lol! He is going to make it worse than how he leftIt first time he becamepresident

Reply(5)
6
Barbara Andros
23h ago

DOC bring the truth out about Trump. He has stolen Classified information from the White House. He will bring this country down if nothing is done to make him pay! His plan is to remain in office like the others in foreign countries. We have a Constitutional laws and no President will remain in OFFICE for ever! He has been impeached twice! And now under Investigation! Make him pay! He should never be allowed to run for any office in this country!!

Reply
3
