ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump pleads Fifth Amendment during questioning in N.Y. civil investigation

By A.L. Lee
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NaZ7_0hBeqTAS00

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump pleaded the Fifth Amendment under questioning on Wednesday in the most serious escalation of New York's three-year civil investigation into questionable financial dealings inside the Trump Organization.

The investigation led by New York Attorney General Letitia James is believed to be reaching its final stages and Trump was scheduled to give a deposition behind closed doors. During the proceeding, he asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

"Under the advice of my counsel and for all of the above reasons, I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution," he said in a statement before the deposition, according to The New York Times.

Trump lost a months-long court battle to avoid testifying in the case and at one time he equated pleading the Fifth to admitting guilt -- something he actually referenced in his statement Wednesday.

"If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment? Now I know the answer to that question. When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated witch hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors, and the fake news media, you have no choice."

On why he is invoking the Fifth Amendment, Trump also inexplicably blamed President Joe Biden's administration.

"I have absolutely no choice because the current administration and many prosecutors in this country have lost all moral and ethical bounds of decency."

James' office has been investigating Trump's business dealings and is deciding whether to file a civil suit against he and his company. She's said previously that her office has found "substantial evidence establishing numerous misrepresentations" in financial statements given by Trump to banks and the Internal Revenue Service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7GTt_0hBeqTAS00
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally in Waukesha, Wis., last Friday for Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI

Trump was in New York this week when the FBI raided his Florida home as part of a separate investigation involving documents from Trump's White House. Dozens of agents were involved in the raid, which was related to potentially missing documents that Trump may have taken with him to Florida when he left office in 2021.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and denounced both the New York investigation and the FBI's raid on Monday night. Some Trump-aligned Republicans and supporters have demanded an explanation for why the bureau raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla.

"My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides," he said of the New York investigation in a social post, according to the Times.

In another setback, Trump also lost a federal appeal this week to prevent a congressional committee from accessing his prior tax returns. Trump has fought for years to keep those returns private.

Separately, the Manhattan district attorney's office is conducting its own criminal investigation into the Trump Organization, and Trump's answers in Wednesday's deposition could carry weight in that case. He's also implicated in another federal investigation related to efforts in Georgia to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

James' investigation, which began in March 2019, is specifically looking into whether Trump's real estate business enriched itself by inflating the value of his properties, including his hotels and golf clubs.

In a court filing earlier this year, James described the Trump Organization's business practices as "fraudulent or misleading" -- but at the time said her office could not determine who was responsible among Trump and two of his adult children.

Ivanka Trump, who was a senior White House adviser during his administration, and Donald Trump Jr. have already testified under oath in the case.

Earlier this week, real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield turned over more than 35,000 documents to James' office as part of the investigation. Cushman & Wakefield has appraised several of Trump's properties.

Trump has given sworn testimony about his financial statements in the past, too, and some of his closest advisers are trying to convince him to do the same this time around. Others say Trump should keep quiet to avoid legal jeopardy, which could potentially ruin any chances of him holding office again in the future.

"If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment," Trump asked during a campaign stop in 2016.

This week in Washington

Comments / 58

Evelyn Carroll Carter
4d ago

testify under oath do you really think he knows the truth or how to tell the truth? every word that comes out of this man's mouth is a lie! a good Christian that he is. give him some sodium pentatol and then ask him questions.

Reply(3)
16
G
4d ago

Remember how trump said only the guilty plead the fifth! He’ll be pleading the fifth for sure

Reply(1)
19
Debra Love
4d ago

He will lie until he no longer breathes. I hope one of his kids come out with a book telling all after.

Reply(7)
11
Related
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas

Mayor Adams and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. As migrants continue to cross the Mexico-Texas border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending some of them to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. He even offered for those mayors to take a tour of the southern border and the crisis Texas is dealing with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump Jr.
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

He's going down: Bannon's 'Tough guy' talk melts down as DOJ vet predicts conviction

Today Steve Bannon’s trial begins for criminal contempt of Congress. Day one consisted of the selection of jurors, and Bannon himself spoke after, saying in part that it would have been “more productive if we’d been on Capitol Hill addressing the nation,” and saying that the Jan. 6 committee “has been nothing but a show trial.” Former Federal prosecutor John Flannery joins Ari Melber on what to expect in this trial, saying “[Bannon’s] at risk to be the first of the inner circle to go down,” and he expects the jury to pierce “that veil of these powerful, omnipotent people who thought they could do anything in their arrogance. His defenses aren’t going to hold up.”July 18, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trump Organization#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Jake Wells

New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
ALBANY, NY
The Associated Press

'Self-professed' white supremacist gets jail for Jan. 6 riot

A Maryland man described by the FBI as a “self-professed” white supremacist was sentenced on Wednesday to four months of incarceration for storming the U.S. Capitol while wearing a court-mandated device that tracked his movements, court records show. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly also sentenced Bryan Betancur to one year of supervised release after his term of imprisonment and ordered him to pay $500 in restitution. Betancur, 22, was on probation for a 2019 burglary conviction when he traveled from the Washington suburb of Silver Spring, Maryland, and joined the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A GPS-enabled monitoring device that he was wearing under the terms of his probation showed that he spent roughly three hours in or around the Capitol that afternoon. Betancur climbed scaffolding outside the Capitol before helping other rioters remove furniture from a conference room, prosecutors said. They added the rioters likely used pieces of the furniture as weapons and projectiles during a clash with police officers in a tunnel on the Lower West Terrace.
SILVER SPRING, MD
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
420K+
Followers
62K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy