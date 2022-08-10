Read full article on original website
This Is What Spokeless 26-Inch Wheels Look Like on a Cadillac Escalade
@brotherhood.co.ltd via InstagramYou know, in case you were curious.
Here's how much the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 costs
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is set to be the new top model sports car. And you'll be paying top dollar to get in it. Official pricing for the mid-engined coupe and convertible has been released. The coupe starts at $106,395, and the convertible at $113,895, including destination fees. Load...
Jeep Gladiator Now Available In Brightest Exterior Color Yet
Despite a slow start in 2020, which could easily be blamed on the pandemic, the Jeep Gladiator has been a success story for the American brand. Last year, Jeep sold 89,712 Gladiators in the USA. Over the same period, Toyota sold 252,490 Tacomas, though we have to admit that it's...
I’m a car expert – there’s an easier way to use your turn signal that’s often overlooked
MOST drivers repetitively pull their turn signal up or down until the lever is in a locked position. But there’s an easier way to display which direction you’re heading. The next time it’s safe to swap lanes, try pulling your turn signal stalk with slight force. Applying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval
Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%
Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight
What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
Reselling new cars suddenly comes with "absolutely insane" profit
The new trend bringing in big bucks is car flipping. Dennis Wang bought a brand new Tesla five months ago. But the offer he recently got from a dealer was too good to pass up — $101,000. Wang paid $87,000 for his new Tesla in March. "Absolutely insane! Mind...
Freethink
Flying sports car cleared for takeoff by FAA
A flying sports car has just been cleared for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — but to get behind the wheel of one, you’ll need to build it yourself. Samson Switchblade: Unlike the eVTOLs expected to one day ferry us across cities like airborne Ubers, Samson Sky’s Switchblade is designed to be a true flying car, capable of both flight and on-road driving.
UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't
It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
Buying a Car: 6 Extras Worth Paying For
Whether you're buying new or used, the name of the game at the car dealership is to drive off with the perfect car without getting taken for a ride yourself. Everyone wants to get the best deal...
torquenews.com
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
Watch the moment when a Mustang GT’s dramatic exit goes horribly wrong in front of a crowd
A spectator has captured footage of a 2019 Ford Mustang GT350R getting into an accident while leaving a car show. The driver in the video is seen speeding away before experiencing a 180-degree spin that ends in a rear collision with a light pole. A spectator asked the person filming...
