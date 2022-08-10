ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Here's how much the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 costs

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is set to be the new top model sports car. And you'll be paying top dollar to get in it. Official pricing for the mid-engined coupe and convertible has been released. The coupe starts at $106,395, and the convertible at $113,895, including destination fees. Load...
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Gladiator Now Available In Brightest Exterior Color Yet

Despite a slow start in 2020, which could easily be blamed on the pandemic, the Jeep Gladiator has been a success story for the American brand. Last year, Jeep sold 89,712 Gladiators in the USA. Over the same period, Toyota sold 252,490 Tacomas, though we have to admit that it's...
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
LADbible

Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
shefinds

The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight

What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
Freethink

Flying sports car cleared for takeoff by FAA

A flying sports car has just been cleared for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — but to get behind the wheel of one, you’ll need to build it yourself. Samson Switchblade: Unlike the eVTOLs expected to one day ferry us across cities like airborne Ubers, Samson Sky’s Switchblade is designed to be a true flying car, capable of both flight and on-road driving.
CarBuzz.com

UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines

If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
CarBuzz.com

Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't

It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
