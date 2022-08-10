ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Microsoft 365 Version 2206 Update Has Been Pulled — But Why?

The Microsoft 365 Version 2206 update may be more troublesome than users expect. The Microsoft 365 version 2206 update was included in the newly implemented release for the company's patch Tuesday. Unfortunately, a plethora of users began to experience inconvenience since the apps kept on crashing after installing the latest...
Rivian Files Patent for ‘Front Dig Mode’ — What Exactly Is It?

Rivian abandoned the tank turn but trademarked "Front Dig Mode" last month to give a short turning radius to compete with four-wheel steering. Rivian Applied Patent for Its "Front Dig Mode" In 2019, when Rivian was another EV company, it teased "tank turn," in which a new R1T truck drove...
Genshin Impact Introduces Its Fourth Nation, Sumeru, With a Massive Expansion on August 24

SINGAPORE, Aug 13, 2022 -Today, global interactive entertainment brand HoYoverse confirmed the Version 3.0 update for its open-world adventure RPG Genshin Impact will launch on August 24. TitledVersion 3.0 "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings," the upcoming expansion not only includes Sumeru, the fourth of the game's seven major nations, but it also delivers the Dendro element gameplay, the last piece of Genshin Impact'sseven-element system.
BullVPN Review - Best VPN for Security

The most commonly cited reasons for VPN usage are constricted entertainment libraries, vulnerable security and privacy violation from malignant strangers on public networks authoritarian government monitoring. However, there is still room for VPN service providers to improve in ultimate cybersecurity. Here we explore how BullVPN fares better than its competitors.
