Wade Gordon offers free back-to-school haircuts to kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the hectic 2022-23 school year coming up, Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy is set to offer free haircuts to kids from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday in Amarillo.

Wade Gordon, located at 2520 Paramount Blvd., detailed on Facebook that the free haircuts are for walk-ins only and the community is invited to take advantage of this special offer.

You can find more back-to-school coverage on the High Plains here.