Phone Arena
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Right now, if you want to carry a smartphone that gives you the option of using a larger, tablet-sized display, your only option is to buy a foldable phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Oppo Find N, Huawei Mate X2, and the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. If the latest rumors are right, we could even be adding the Pixel Fold (or Notepad) to that list. All of these phones open along the horizontal axis to reveal a larger tablet-sized display.
Phone Arena
Expert answers whether you should hold off on buying iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 is now just a month away, and if you are wondering whether you should spring for the 2022 models or hold on to your current phone and wait it out until 2023 for the iPhone 15, a noted industry insider has weighed in on the question. Apple,...
Phone Arena
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola all introduced their latest foldable phones just days ago and the Google Pixel Fold is apparently also back from the dead. Oppo might have two bendable phones in the pipeline. There was a holdout in 2020, who was not sold on the idea of foldable phones, but he appears to have started teasing his company's first foldable phone.
Phone Arena
Update to Fitbit app reveals 24-hour battery life for upcoming Pixel Watch
Google announced at its I/O Developer Conference in May that the first Google Pixel Watch will be introduced later this year, during the fall. We know that it will have voice-enabled Google Assistant integration, Fitbit integration for health and fitness monitoring, Google Maps phone-free support, Google Wallet support, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, Google Home Support, and easy-to-attach custom watch bands.
Phone Arena
Stunning concepts envision iPhone 14 Pro running iOS 16
The iPhone 14 series might not be a groundbreaking upgrade over the iPhone 13, but the Pro models are highly likely to debut a new front design and feature a 48MP front camera. Throw in the changes that will seemingly be introduced with the final iOS 16 version, such as an always-on mode and possibly a battery meter, and it's hard not to get excited about Apple's next premium phones.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T's first update is here and it's all about optimizations
The latest “flagship killer” coming from OnePlus, the 10T, is getting its first software update. There’s not much changed since the phone has just been introduced but expect more improvements as soon as more people are getting their hands on the OnePlus 10T. Besides the couple of...
Phone Arena
Motorola moto Razr 2022 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The new Motorola Razr 2022 foldable phone has better specs than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and a lower price. Since Motorola said its 2022 foldable will also be released globally, the two clamshell phones to get this year are primed for a specs fight to help you decide.
Phone Arena
Samsung's 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite mid-ranger is on sale at a big discount in two versions
Samsung covered almost all of its bases at the highly anticipated August 10 Unpacked event, taking the wraps off two spectacular new foldable phones, as well as two different smartwatches (with two very different price points) and the company's most advanced alternative yet to Apple's industry-leading AirPods. But the world's...
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 4 beats Apple's iPad in one key area, explains iPadOS 16's big new feature
So here we are, one of the most exciting smartphones of 2022 is here – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. A candy bar-shaped phone that unfolds into a 7.6-inch tablet, with an invisible selfie camera under its cutting-edge folding display. Quite unusual!. And although the Z Fold 4...
Phone Arena
According to Samsung, its foldables will beat the S series in terms of sales by 2025
Unless you have been living under a rock, you should know that Samsung has just released its newest Z series foldable lineup. You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 by following the links below:. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the Samsung...
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Flip 4: The foldable phone that most will buy has a few problems you need to know about
After a series of high-res leaks and tons of rumors, the brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4 has finally launched now (alongside its bigger brother, the Fold 4). In case this is the first story about the Flip 4 that you've come across, not much has changed compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Phone Arena
Warning from China's largest foundry: consumer demand for smartphones is softening
China's largest foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC), is nowhere close to having the same capabilities to produce cutting-edge chips as TSMC and Samsung. Still, as China dreams about being self-sufficient when it comes to chips, SMIC's most advanced chips are basic 7nm SoCs for cryptocurrency miners, and 14nm smartphone chips. That compares to the 3nm chips that TSMC and Samsung are shipping this year.
Phone Arena
Where is the Burgundy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 finally made its debut alongside its smaller brother - the Galaxy Z Flip 4. And while the latter comes in many tints and can be further customized with different shade combinations through its “Bespoke edition”, the Fold 4 can currently be pre-ordered in only three colors. Sort of.
Phone Arena
Pixel's At a Glance is getting back a very useful feature that was lost to the pandemic
The Google Pixel phones are known for a few things. They usually take great photographs, are among the first to receive Android updates, often are given exclusive Google-inspired features, and sport the At a Glance widget on the home screen. The widget will alert you to dangerous weather conditions, show you who is at your door thanks to your doorbell camera, remind you of upcoming appointments, show the boarding pass for your upcoming flight, and more.
Phone Arena
Amazon and Best Buy join hands to make the Apple Watch Series 7 cheaper than ever
You may find this hard to believe given that we're talking about the single best-selling device of a thriving global industry, but the Apple Watch Series 7 is slowly and steadily getting ridiculously affordable these days. It's also pretty ridiculous just how easy it has become of late to score...
Phone Arena
Your Verizon Call Filter incoming will now be labelled so you know it's the doctor
Verizon will be enhancing its Call Filter spam robocalls protection by starting to label unknown callers by importance, i.e. recognizing whether the caller is a health institution, for instance, or a public service, so you can decide quicker whether to pick up. According to Big Red, its Call Filter system...
Phone Arena
Apple's AirPods are enjoying great discounts on Amazon right now!
You simply can't beat a good deal, and Amazon is currently giving you three of those on the 2nd-gen Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max! Like many of Apple's products, these three sets of headphones usually have a hefty price tag slapped onto them, but with these discounts they are more tempting than usual.
Phone Arena
Apple's costlier iPhone 14 Pro could start at the same 128GB storage as the 13 Pro after all
Whether or not Apple will unveil and subsequently release the iPhone 14 quartet earlier than recent history would suggest, we're definitely getting close to Cupertino's next big product announcement event, which means all the rumors and gossip of the last... 12 months should grow clearer and more focused. That's not...
