ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
yonkerstimes.com

Gashi and Bowman Go Down to the Wire

Mayor Spano Endorses Gashi; Council President Collins-Bellamy Endorses Bowman; Early Voting Begins Aug. 13. Congressman Jamaal Bowman and his closet challenger, County Legislator Vedat Gashi, exchanged endorsements as the campaign heats for the August 23 democratic primary, and early voting begins on Aug. 13. Gashi received the endorsements from Mayor...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Veteran cop retires after decades of service to Dutchess County

POUGHKEEPSIE – A law enforcement career spanning nearly three decades came to an end on Friday when Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Shawn Castano walked out of his office for the last time. Castano began his career as an officer with the Town of Lloyd in 1993 until joining the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office in 1997, where he served until Friday’s retirement.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Kill Spotted Lantern Flies; Retire Bowman

Just to show you how corrupt the political and judicial system is, as of press time last week the court and the specific judge handling the case from Steuben County in New York wherever that is was allowing voters to change their registration up to Primary Day, August 23. The Steuben judge got a letter from the State Board of Elections asking him to change the date you could enroll in a party to August 8 because they knew many people would take advantage of this in the Maloney vs. Nadler race and the Bowman race.
YONKERS, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill

Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill. Wappinger, New York – On August 12, 2022, the New York State Police and the Village of Fishkill Police arrested Destiny M. Smith, age 28, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree, and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree, all class A misdemeanors, and Jomo J. Cole, age 30, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
FISHKILL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Putnam County, NY
Putnam County, NY
Crime & Safety
yonkerstimes.com

Did Catherine Parker Vote for Rob Astorino?

Westchester County Legislator Catherine Parker told Rye Record reporter Robin Jovanovich in a story dated February 6, 2018, titled, “Change Agent Catherine Parker,” that, “Rob Astorino, whom I voted for when he ran the first time,”. Parker explained that because Astorino, “was no longer working to benefit...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

On This Day in Yonkers History…

By Mary Hoar, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. August 15, 1940: The Major Edward Bowes Original Amateur Hour saluted Yonkers! Twenty-seven million listeners tuned in to the coast-to-coast broadcast, not only to hear talented Yonkers people compete, they heard the Major pay tribute to Yonkers, our history, cultural achievements and accomplishments. Yonkers residents called a special number set up by our local phone company to vote for their favorite contestants; Major Bowes regularly updated results throughout the show. Although national tallies were not reported, he announced 13,828 Yonkers people voted. The Yonkers Kiwanis Club Barbershop Quartet topped our vote with 3450 votes, and Yonkers Avenue’s Squier Twins received 3250 votes. Civic and industrial leaders attended the broadcast, representing the Chamber of Commerce, the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Yonkers Merchants Association, Habirshaw Cable, Refined Syrups and Smith Carpet Company.
YONKERS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Difiore
Person
Adam Levy
WestfairOnline

Feds accuse fake Westchester accounting firm of bank fraud

A Bethel, Connecticut man who allegedly ran a fake accounting firm in Westchester has been accused of trying to steal a $373,201 Paycheck Protection Plan loan. Eric James O’Neil, 57, was arrested Aug. 9 at his Bethel home on an arrest warrant and indictment issued by federal court in Boise, Idaho, where the bank that processed the loan is based.
BETHEL, CT
yonkerstimes.com

ProChoice Voter Endorses Vedat Gashi for Congress, NY-16

On August 10, ProChoice Voter endorsed NY-16 Candidate Vedat Gashi for Congress. ProChoice Voter works to keep abortion legal and accessible for all women, regardless of age, race, class, status, geography or ability to pay. The organization joins a growing coalition supporting Gashi’s vision to deliver real results and real progress for the Bronx and Westchester.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police raid at Poughkeepsie house recovers gun and drugs

POUGHKEEPSIE – A search warrant executed by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. The city police unit and the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie man pleads guilty to fifth DWI in 10 years

KINGSTON – A 56-year-old Poughkeepsie man pled guilty in Ulster County Court to felony driving while intoxicated for having two prior convictions in the past 10 years. Johnny Miles’ criminal history dates back to 1983. The conviction of Miles stems from an incident on April 30 where he...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Tampering#Juror#Wiretap#Violent Crime
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report

An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Steven Chase, 43, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 11, 2022, at 0900 hours, the following 43-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Steven Chase. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. reckless endangerment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Gun Buyer's Machete Melee Sends NY Sporting Goods Employee to Hospital

Authorities say a gun purchase at a Long Island sporting goods store took a violent turn when the shopper cut up an employee with a machete before turning on two customers. What started as an inquiry into a rifle at the DICK's Sporting Goods in Patchogue, ended in a violent slashing still under investigation by police. A press conference was expected Saturday with additional details.
PATCHOGUE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units searched for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy