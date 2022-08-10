Read full article on original website
yonkerstimes.com
Gashi and Bowman Go Down to the Wire
Mayor Spano Endorses Gashi; Council President Collins-Bellamy Endorses Bowman; Early Voting Begins Aug. 13. Congressman Jamaal Bowman and his closet challenger, County Legislator Vedat Gashi, exchanged endorsements as the campaign heats for the August 23 democratic primary, and early voting begins on Aug. 13. Gashi received the endorsements from Mayor...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Veteran cop retires after decades of service to Dutchess County
POUGHKEEPSIE – A law enforcement career spanning nearly three decades came to an end on Friday when Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Shawn Castano walked out of his office for the last time. Castano began his career as an officer with the Town of Lloyd in 1993 until joining the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office in 1997, where he served until Friday’s retirement.
yonkerstimes.com
Kill Spotted Lantern Flies; Retire Bowman
Just to show you how corrupt the political and judicial system is, as of press time last week the court and the specific judge handling the case from Steuben County in New York wherever that is was allowing voters to change their registration up to Primary Day, August 23. The Steuben judge got a letter from the State Board of Elections asking him to change the date you could enroll in a party to August 8 because they knew many people would take advantage of this in the Maloney vs. Nadler race and the Bowman race.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill
Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill. Wappinger, New York – On August 12, 2022, the New York State Police and the Village of Fishkill Police arrested Destiny M. Smith, age 28, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree, and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree, all class A misdemeanors, and Jomo J. Cole, age 30, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
$50K bail remains for Westchester mom accused of misdemeanor
Elizabeth Weinstein was remanded to Westchester County Jail for a competency exam July 4.
Mom Nabbed For DWI Leandra's Law After Crash On Thruway In Newburgh, Police Say
A mother from the region is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing on the New York Thruway with her two young children in the car, state police said. Troopers in Orange County were called at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with reports of a single car crash with property damage on I-87 in the town of Newburgh.
yonkerstimes.com
Did Catherine Parker Vote for Rob Astorino?
Westchester County Legislator Catherine Parker told Rye Record reporter Robin Jovanovich in a story dated February 6, 2018, titled, “Change Agent Catherine Parker,” that, “Rob Astorino, whom I voted for when he ran the first time,”. Parker explained that because Astorino, “was no longer working to benefit...
yonkerstimes.com
On This Day in Yonkers History…
By Mary Hoar, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. August 15, 1940: The Major Edward Bowes Original Amateur Hour saluted Yonkers! Twenty-seven million listeners tuned in to the coast-to-coast broadcast, not only to hear talented Yonkers people compete, they heard the Major pay tribute to Yonkers, our history, cultural achievements and accomplishments. Yonkers residents called a special number set up by our local phone company to vote for their favorite contestants; Major Bowes regularly updated results throughout the show. Although national tallies were not reported, he announced 13,828 Yonkers people voted. The Yonkers Kiwanis Club Barbershop Quartet topped our vote with 3450 votes, and Yonkers Avenue’s Squier Twins received 3250 votes. Civic and industrial leaders attended the broadcast, representing the Chamber of Commerce, the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Yonkers Merchants Association, Habirshaw Cable, Refined Syrups and Smith Carpet Company.
Feds accuse fake Westchester accounting firm of bank fraud
A Bethel, Connecticut man who allegedly ran a fake accounting firm in Westchester has been accused of trying to steal a $373,201 Paycheck Protection Plan loan. Eric James O’Neil, 57, was arrested Aug. 9 at his Bethel home on an arrest warrant and indictment issued by federal court in Boise, Idaho, where the bank that processed the loan is based.
yonkerstimes.com
ProChoice Voter Endorses Vedat Gashi for Congress, NY-16
On August 10, ProChoice Voter endorsed NY-16 Candidate Vedat Gashi for Congress. ProChoice Voter works to keep abortion legal and accessible for all women, regardless of age, race, class, status, geography or ability to pay. The organization joins a growing coalition supporting Gashi’s vision to deliver real results and real progress for the Bronx and Westchester.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police raid at Poughkeepsie house recovers gun and drugs
POUGHKEEPSIE – A search warrant executed by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. The city police unit and the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie man pleads guilty to fifth DWI in 10 years
KINGSTON – A 56-year-old Poughkeepsie man pled guilty in Ulster County Court to felony driving while intoxicated for having two prior convictions in the past 10 years. Johnny Miles’ criminal history dates back to 1983. The conviction of Miles stems from an incident on April 30 where he...
americanmilitarynews.com
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Steven Chase, 43, Arrested
On Wednesday, August 11, 2022, at 0900 hours, the following 43-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Steven Chase. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. reckless endangerment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NBC New York
Gun Buyer's Machete Melee Sends NY Sporting Goods Employee to Hospital
Authorities say a gun purchase at a Long Island sporting goods store took a violent turn when the shopper cut up an employee with a machete before turning on two customers. What started as an inquiry into a rifle at the DICK's Sporting Goods in Patchogue, ended in a violent slashing still under investigation by police. A press conference was expected Saturday with additional details.
DA: 4 people indicted for trafficking illegal firearms
Four people have been indicted after an investigation into illegal firearms trafficking from Washington, D.C. to Westchester.
Register Citizen
CT probate judge with suspended law license who was jailed for DUIs seeks reelection
A Connecticut probate judge who was jailed this year after three DUI arrests and whose law license has been suspended is running for reelection in November despite losing the Republican primary this week. Judge Peter Mariano will face state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas for the 21st District Judge of Probate in...
Police: Ulster County women found with 141 grams of psychedelics
Two Ulster County women have been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on the Thruway. New York State Police said Jackilynn Boss, 21, of Kingston, and Kacey Miller, 21, of Port Ewen, were arrested on August 6.
Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units searched for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and […]
Judge reduces bail for Yonkers man charged in deadly hit-and-run
Citing new state bail reform laws, a Westchester County Court judge reduced Stephen Dolan’s bail from $2.4 million to just half a million dollars.
