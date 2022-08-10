Read full article on original website
Related
weisradio.com
Sand Rock Woman Hurt in Friday Afternoon Wreck
A Sand Rock woman was hurt in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in DeKalb County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – the wreck took place on U.S. 411 at mile marker 219 at around 2:45pm – when she lost control of the 2020 Jeep she was driving.
11-year-old Paulding boy hospitalized after being hit by car while running across road
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old is in the hospital after he was hit by a car that he darted out in front of, Georgia State Patrol says. GSP troopers say that the boy was walking back from the convenience store with a friend when he ran out into Macland Road near P.B. Ritch Middle School.
weisradio.com
Centre Man Arrested Following High Speed Motorcycle Chase Thursday Night
A Cherokee County man on a motorcycle, did his best to get away during a high speed chase with state troopers, and other law enforcement personnel, on Thursday night – but instead, he wound up in the county jail. According to reports, when a trooper attempted to stop the bike, which was traveling southbound on County Road 7 the operator chose to flee and led officers on a pursuit along County Roads 23, 5, 374, 153, back on 5 and finally onto County Road 7 – where he ditched the 2000 cruiser-style motorcycle and ran into a heavily wooded area.
Fatal Calhoun County Accident – Report Released
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sergeant Jeremy Burkett shared that on Friday, August 5th a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, August 13th
Toby Hulsey, age 43 of Collinsville – Failure to Appear – Driving while Revoked/Speeding/no Plainly Visible Tag/Fleeing and Attempting to Elude;. Heather Bray, age 40 of Centre – Hold for Another Agency;. Sharon Williams, 54 of Collinsville – DUI/Controlled Substance;. and. Lori Blackmon, age 45 of...
weisradio.com
Spring Garden Fire Department Sends Units to Act as “Mutual Aid” in Cleburne County Barn Fire
At around 12:30pm Thursday – the Spring Garden Fire Department dispatched units to serve as mutual aid for Cleburne County firefighters, as they battled a barn fire, on County Road 93 just off of County Road 49 going toward the Alabama/Georgia line. We’ll have additional information as it becomes...
Law enforcement in Paulding County dispel rumor of serial killer
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement agencies in Paulding County took to social media on Saturday to dispel a rumor of a serial killer in the area. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office highlighted a post that had evidently been posted to a popular area marketplace page, stating there was a "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Paulding."
wrganews.com
Bartow Home destroyed in Fire on Wednesday night
According to a press release from Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were dispatched to 492 Barnsley Gardens Rd, Adairsville, Wednesday, 08/10/2022, at approximately 8:49 p.m. The caller advised his house was fully engulfed in flames. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved structure. Multiple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
weisradio.com
Two Arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday Night in Cherokee County
Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Cherokee County. Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff and Kassey Dumas, 29 from Gadsden – were both booked into jail just after 10:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dumas was additionally charged with Tampering with Evidence.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, August 11th
Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Kassey Dumas, age 29 of Gadsden – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia; and Tampering with Evidence;. and. David Bennett, age 51 of Lookout Mountain – DUI and Tampering with...
weisradio.com
Man Facing Vehicular Homicide Charge
According to the arrest warrants, 45-year old James Kevin McDonald was driving his employer’s vehicle without permission when he lost control, and at one point, wound driving perpendicular to the lanes of travel in the 700 block of Wax Road; the vehicle left the roadway, and struck an embankment, then a tree. A female passenger was pinned between the door and the seat of the – and died from her injuries shortly after extrication.
Thieves take bell belonging to Alabama church since 1940s
A week ago, the Rev. Hayward Clark had a shock. His wife, Donna, he and a friend drove into the parking lot of the Congregational Holiness Church in Piedmont, not far from the parsonage where the Clarks live. As Clark glanced at the front of the building, something was vaguely different. That’s when he realized the black, cast-iron bell the children in the congregation loved to ring was no longer in its place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 handymen swindle 90-year-old Ga. woman out of $118,000 in life savings, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Three men have been charged in Floyd County for allegedly stealing money from a 90-year-old Armuchee woman. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said that Robert John Criswell, 39, of Lindale; Kyle Dewayne Dover, 28, of Cedartown; and Hunter Chase...
WDEF
Dade Sheriff: Did you drop these bags of meth last night?
TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the person who dropped some bags last night in Trenton to come reclaim it. The baggies have about two pounds of meth and fentaynl in it. Deputies says the “gentleman” who dropped it out the window...
ABC 33/40 News
County jails in need of corrections officers
In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
weisradio.com
Several Arrested on Drug Charges in DeKalb County over Last Few Weeks
Several were arrested over the last few weeks on drug related charges. Over 200 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled medications, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were all confiscated during the arrests. On Wednesday, July 6th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 68, finding the driver to be...
WAAY-TV
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
Calhoun County Commission Recognizes Great Start to the School Year
Calhoun County, AL - The Calhoun County Commission held their regularly called meeting on August 11, 2022. Elected Official/Department Head Comments – No Comments. Jamarco Young, d/b/a Jays Mart (2nd reading)
Pedestrian hit by car, killed near Fort Payne
A pedestrian was struck and killed while standing in the roadway in DeKalb County, according to state troopers.
gradickcommunications.com
Rabies cases up to five in Carroll County
The Georgia Public Health Laboratory has confirmed a bat in Bowdon and a fox in Roopville have tested positive for rabies. Both incidences involved encounters with a human and a dog. The incident in Bowdon occurred when a bat was captured in a home on August 8 in the vicinity...
Comments / 1