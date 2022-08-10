ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
idesignarch.com

Timeless European Cottage with Dutch Influence

This elegant home located in the Myers Park neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina blends contemporary elements and classic European architecture with an eccentric Dutch vibe. Designed by Garrett P. Nelson Studio and constructed by Gerrard Builders, the urban cottage has a stucco exterior contrasting with cedar roof and copper accents.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Mill, SC
Fort Mill, SC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Carts#Guinness World Records#Speed Records#Mph#Plum Quick Motors
fortmillprepsports.com

Copperheads impress, Falcons falter in Gus Allen Memorial Jamboree

Delays, lightning and rain were just some of the things fans got to experience at the third annual Gus Allen Memorial Jamboree at Nation Ford High School Friday night. And there was some football as well. Both Catawba Ridge and host Nation Ford participated in the eight-team event, but each...
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Today: Adventures at Andrew Jackson State Park

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – From a history lesson, to canoeing, to camping, there’s something for everyone at Andrew Jackson State Park in Lancaster County. In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the history of the park and meets some friendly campers!
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTV

Charlotte head-on crash kills 1, injures another

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another hurt following a two-car wreck Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. at the 1300 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, near the Brookmere neighborhood. Two cars – a black Hyundai and a gray Honda –...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Meet Former Hornets Player George Lynch Saturday August 20th!

This event is called the Power 98/Healthy Blue Community Block party happening on August 20, 2022 from 12pm to 2pm at Johnson C. Smith University located at 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, North Carolina. Please come for the fun but Former Hornets Player George Lynch will be at the event...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

22-year-old dies in SW Charlotte shooting, Saturday’s 3rd homicide

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A third overnight homicide investigation from Saturday has been reported, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. near 7700 South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte. 22-year-old Jamir Rucks was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead, around 7 a.m., according to the police report. Rucks was found inside a vehicle police say he was the driver of.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy