Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
cn2.com
CN2 Today: Find Your Home on Wheels at Travel Camp
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Travel Camp of Rock Hill is a new RV shop in Rock Hill. In the video above, host Renee O’Neil learns more about what the new store has to offer!
fox46.com
Nearly 20 years later, Fort Mill’s ‘Carolina Reaper’ continues to spark TV interest
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The world’s hottest pepper, grown in Fort Mill, continues to pique interest from people around the world. More peppers than ever before are now being shipped from Fort Mill to more than 95 countries. The Guinness Book of World Records says...
idesignarch.com
Timeless European Cottage with Dutch Influence
This elegant home located in the Myers Park neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina blends contemporary elements and classic European architecture with an eccentric Dutch vibe. Designed by Garrett P. Nelson Studio and constructed by Gerrard Builders, the urban cottage has a stucco exterior contrasting with cedar roof and copper accents.
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: I-85 reopens near SC state line near Exit 2, Battleground Road
GROVER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-85 is now re-opened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain. Troopers say the road was closed at around 5 p.m. in both directions due to a crash. As of 6:56 p.m., the traffic has returned to...
All lanes of I-85 near Kings Mountain reopened after crash, officials say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain have reopened following a crash, officials say. The incident occurred on I-85 near Battleground Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Cyclist says Charlotte needs a better security solution after $2,500 bike stolen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bicycles became a hot commodity during the pandemic, and thieves were quick to get their hands on them. Stacy Lonshore and her 15-year-old son usually go cycling several times a week. They don’t always ride together, but they love the activity for the same reason.
‘Clear for takeoff’: Carowinds reveals new ‘Aeronautica Landing’ area
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carowinds is taking flight in 2023 by celebrating its 50th Anniversary with its new “Aeronautica Landing” area, a tribute to the Carolinas’ history of aviation, park officials announced Thursday. In 2023, the park will celebrate “50 years of Carolina fun,” a special event that will bring new rides, […]
fortmillprepsports.com
Copperheads impress, Falcons falter in Gus Allen Memorial Jamboree
Delays, lightning and rain were just some of the things fans got to experience at the third annual Gus Allen Memorial Jamboree at Nation Ford High School Friday night. And there was some football as well. Both Catawba Ridge and host Nation Ford participated in the eight-team event, but each...
cn2.com
CN2 Today: Adventures at Andrew Jackson State Park
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – From a history lesson, to canoeing, to camping, there’s something for everyone at Andrew Jackson State Park in Lancaster County. In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the history of the park and meets some friendly campers!
secretcharlotte.co
A Guide To Our Favorite Apple Orchards 2 Hours Or Less From Charlotte
This month marks the beginning of apple picking season and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve rounded up a list of 7 apple orchards that are opening this month and even better, they’re all 2 hours or less from Charlotte. 1. The Orchard at Altapass. One of...
‘Stunned’: Shelby mom plans to buy house after $1 million lottery win
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky mom in Cleveland County said she plans to finally buy a home for her family after winning $1 million on a Carolina Jackpot ticket, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said 40-year-old Kenya Sloan has had a longtime dream of buying a home. “I’ve been wanting […]
WBTV
Charlotte head-on crash kills 1, injures another
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another hurt following a two-car wreck Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. at the 1300 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, near the Brookmere neighborhood. Two cars – a black Hyundai and a gray Honda –...
Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
Two arrested for threatening Rock Hill man, forcing him to drive to bank for cash
The incident happened at 8:44 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, along East Main Street.
country1037fm.com
Meet Former Hornets Player George Lynch Saturday August 20th!
This event is called the Power 98/Healthy Blue Community Block party happening on August 20, 2022 from 12pm to 2pm at Johnson C. Smith University located at 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, North Carolina. Please come for the fun but Former Hornets Player George Lynch will be at the event...
fox46.com
22-year-old dies in SW Charlotte shooting, Saturday’s 3rd homicide
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A third overnight homicide investigation from Saturday has been reported, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. near 7700 South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte. 22-year-old Jamir Rucks was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead, around 7 a.m., according to the police report. Rucks was found inside a vehicle police say he was the driver of.
W CLT residents still without power, water after severe weather Friday
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Neighbors in West Charlotte have been without electricity and running water for more than 24 hours after a severe thunderstorm ripped through their neighborhood. Electricity crews from Shelby, North Carolina have been working to restore power to residents on Walkers Ferry Road since 6 a.m. Saturday. “We just got […]
David Tepper plans to sell Rock Hill team HQ site, pay back creditors, company says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — GT Real Estate, one of multiple companies owned by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, submitted a plan to pay back creditors in the failed Rock Hill Panthers HQ project. Under a reorganization plan submitted in court on Thursday morning, Tepper's other company, DT Sports Holding, will...
