New Orleans, LA

ClutchPoints

‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars

Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett sounds off on hearing Steelers fans serenade him after epic debut

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks, and rookie QB Kenny Pickett was the toast of the town. It was a fairy tale start to the NFL career of a player who’s counted as a local son by Steelers fans. The ending of this game just could not have gone any better. Pitt was Kenny […] The post Kenny Pickett sounds off on hearing Steelers fans serenade him after epic debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days

It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera drops truth bomb on Carson Wentz critics

Multiple Washington Commanders players and coaches have shared glowing reviews of Carson Wentz ever since the veteran passer joined the organization in March. Still, there has been growing outside doubt on whether Wentz will truly thrive as the starting quarterback for Washington, unlike was the case in the latter years of his tenure with the […] The post Commanders head coach Ron Rivera drops truth bomb on Carson Wentz critics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans lost their best player in Derrick Henry last season for nine games and still won the AFC at 12-5. This speaks to the quality up and down the Titans roster. However, the AFC South franchise made some big moves this offseason, which are sure to shake up the Titans […] The post 2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Jilly Anais: Everything To Know About Romance With Model

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, 26, was suspended from the NFL for six games after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two dozen women during sports-related massages while he played for the Houston Texans, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed the ruling and asked for a harsher punishment. “[Judge Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence. She reinforced the evidence, that there were multiple violations here and they were egregious, and that it was predatory behavior,” Goodell explained, per The Associated Press. “Those were always things we felt was really important for us to address and in a way that’s responsible.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Is Ready For Training Camp

Before the real offseason practice began, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was enjoying some time away from the field. He wasn't alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. Earlier this offseason,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh

Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and he’s now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is on the Ravens’ […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy

Kyle Shanahan has had his fair share of disputes in the NFL since he came onto the scene. This time around, however, the San Francisco 49ers head coach has taken a shot at the league for what some might see as a very trivial matter. Well, this isn’t the case for the 42-year-old shot-caller. Hats. […] The post ‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him

Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers but it’s been far from a perfect marriage for the last couple of seasons. And yet in Wisconsin, he remains on his quest to add another Super Bowl ring to his resume. After a very public distancing from the Packers brass, perhaps Aaron […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was forced out of the team’s preseason game with an injury. In the first quarter of the game, Zach Wilson took off for a run. He eventually went down with a non-contact injury. Preseason football pic.twitter.com/vyMS4KOyzv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 13, 2022 The Jets are currently saying that […] The post Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Commanders HC Ron Rivera reacts to Sam Howell’s promising preseason performance vs. Panthers

The Washington Commanders came up a bit short in their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, but at the least, Sam Howell made the most out of his time on the field. Howell featured in the second half of the contest, as he finally received a key opportunity to anchor the Washington offense in a […] The post Commanders HC Ron Rivera reacts to Sam Howell’s promising preseason performance vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
