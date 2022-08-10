Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
Most-read Arlington stories of the week: August 8-12
After a steamy stretch, Mother Nature is rewarding us with a pair of new-perfect days. We hope you are able to get out there and enjoy the weather tonight and tomorrow. In the meantime, if you’re looking for something to read, the past week’s most-read ARLnow articles are below.
arlnow.com
Regional park plan calls for expanding capacity of the W&OD Trail in Arlington
The Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority is looking to expand the W&OD Trail in Arlington, potentially by 2027. The organization, also known as NOVA Parks, released its five-year strategic plan on Tuesday. The plan includes proposed upgrades to Arlington’s section of the Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) Trail, including the addition of a dual-use trail.
arlnow.com
Arlington Residents Highlighted in Times Square
NEW YORK (August 12, 2022) – Connor Garwood and Sarah Buzby of Arlington County, Virginia, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
arlnow.com
Revamped class registration process avoids total meltdown, but widespread problems reported
Arlington’s fall aquatics class registration did not go swimmingly for many who attempted it on Wednesday. On the plus side, there appears to have been some degree of improvement from past meltdowns. Until now, the quick clicking fingers of Arlington parents were virtually undefeated in bringing down even the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arlnow.com
Open houses in Arlington this weekend
According to Homesnap, there are currently 599 homes for sale. The median list price is $715,000 and the median sales price is $730,000. In the last 4 weeks there have been 235 sales and 186 new listings. Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Arlington...
arlnow.com
Here are some options for Halloween shopping near Arlington
The fall beers on store shelves are not the only sign heralding the imminent arrival of spooky season. A Spirit Halloween store opened in Bailey’s Crossroads last week, the first of the seasonal chain’s stores to open within a relatively short drive of Arlington. With it feeling a...
arlnow.com
Dozens of rescued beagles will soon be up for adoption through locally-based organizations
After spending all of their lives in kennels, nearly 70 beagles will soon be up for adoption through Arlington-based organizations. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington and Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation began welcoming a number of rescued beagles into their facilities last week. The dogs are now going...
arlnow.com
Boring Title: New to real estate development?
This biweekly feature is sponsored by Allied Title & Escrow. This week we are featuring Brian Athey, a partner at Allied Title, who is also the founder and president of Congressional Capital, one of Washington, D.C.’s premiere private lenders. Brian has played an important role in Allied’s success, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Multiple injuries after car crashes into Ireland’s Four Courts, catches on fire
(Updated at 7:55 a.m.) Ireland’s Four Courts in Courthouse caught fire after a car barreled into it at the height of dinnertime Friday. The fire is now out after a two-alarm fire department response. Photos from the scene show the longtime local bar charred, with a car fully inside the restaurant after the crash. An earlier photo shows flames shooting out of the front of the pub while police run towards the scene and an injured person is hoisted by several people on the sidewalk.
arlnow.com
Comedy shows coming soon to the Arlington Cinema Drafthouse
After more than 80 years, Arlington Cinema Drafthouse is the only remaining theater in Arlington County from the 1930s and 1940s cinema boom period. The theater, which opened on Aug. 15, 1940, is continuing that legacy this summer and fall as it continues to host live shows by comedians with national profiles.
arlnow.com
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Kimchi
The newest Adoptable Pet of the Week is Kimchi, a black and white Guinea Pig. Kimchi’s friends at Animal Welfare League of Arlington had a few things to say about him:. Kimchi’s favorite things are: eating hay, snacking on treats like strawberries, sweet peppers, and carrots; snuggling in his cozy castle, and exploring his humans’ house.
Comments / 0