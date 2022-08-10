Read full article on original website
Donno Mailbag: Is Texas A&M Really THAT Much Better Than Miami?
Are the Texas A&M Aggies really more than a touchdown better than the Miami Hurricanes? Will left tackle Zion Nelson be ready to go by week 3? Alex Donno tackles these questions and more in his weekly mail bag!
Mario Cristobal wants more consistency in first scrimmage
Mario Cristobal wants more consistency from the Miami football team on Saturday in the first scrimmage. Cristobal stated Miami would run individual drills, seven-on-sevens, one-on-ones with the defensive and offensive lines, special team drills and then scrimmage. Coaches will not be on the field and no media will be present.
Miami Public League Coaches Comment on Cristobal, Miami Recruiting
Miami Public League head football coaches discuss the Hurricanes recruiting Dade County.
Rob Stafford Looks Back on Miami Pledge, Heaps Praise for Mario Cristobal
Miami is receiving an elite athlete when Rob Stafford steps foot in Coral Gables.
Top Performers from Miami's scrimmage on Saturday night
Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Become an...
Miami Weather: Summer storms return
MIAMI - Summer storms are back in South Florida this weekend. The weather pattern has changed now that Saharan dust has moved away and the flow is no longer out of the east.The reason for the change in the weather pattern is because of a cold front that is stalling over Central Florida and so that is pumping in the moisture and southwesterly flow across our area. Tropical moisture is thriving and after daytime heating, showers and storms will initially develop Saturday afternoon.The stormiest conditions will happen during the late afternoon and evening hours. Sunday is a...
Top 6 Epic Road Trip Ideas From Miami You Must Consider Now
Travel Attractions – Epic Road Trips Ideas from Miami, USA. From historic architecture to picturesque beach towns, here are some epic road trip ideas. Explore these beautiful destinations with your car! And don’t forget to pack your sunscreen! Because there are some breathtaking destinations on the way!. Read...
Missing woman Amanda Caress has been found
MIAMI - The family of Duke University student Amanda Caress, who went missing in South Florida, say she has been found. According to Miami-Dade police, the 19-year-old was reported missing after she was last seen on NW 107th Street in North Miami Beach on Thursday, August 11th. A resident of...
Another business owner accuses Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo of misusing power
MIAMI – Another business owner accuses Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo of misusing his power. Esther Alonso doesn’t want the city to turn Virginia Key — enjoyed by nature lovers who rented paddle boards, kayaks, and bicycles from her business — into a homeless camp. Surveillance video...
Police shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center involved in Miami homeless debate
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Virginia Key Outdoor Center is closed until further notice. City of Miami Police officers showed up Friday afternoon — as seen on cellphone video — with orders to help put the center, which has been open for seven years, on notice. “I...
Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
MIAMI — (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney related to the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was...
Is retaliation behind the closure of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center’s protest against homeless encampment?
All was quiet Saturday at the Virginia Key Outdoor Center off the Rickenbacker Causeway, a day when residents and tourists would enjoy renting a kayak and paddling out in peaceful Biscayne Bay. On the Center's website, there was a note in red letters: Hours may change under current circumstances. And,...
Blanca Commercial Real Estate Lists Austin Burke Building For $9.1M
Blanca Commercial Real Estate has been selected as the exclusive firm for the sale of the iconic Austin Burke Building in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. The property built in 1967 and located at 2601 NW 6th Avenue in Miami is listed for sale at $9.1 million. This 11,423 square foot...
New Coconut Grove restaurant rooted in ‘golden age’ of travel
MIAMI – Miami’s oldest neighborhood has a new addition. Bayshore Club is Coconut Grove’s latest waterfront restaurant, serving up beautiful views and tasty dishes. If its location looks familiar, that’s because it set up shop where Scotty’s Landing once stood and where Pan American Airways had its first seaplane terminal.
Great Scott! Candidate Found With Opponent’s Sign In Trunk
There was no doubt surprise in Fort Lauderdale City Hall when longtime political fixture Jackie Scott was caught with an opponent’s political sign in a van parked at her house. Here’s the story, according to a local Internet site:. When Fort Lauderdale Commission candidate Mike Lambrechts’ signs started...
Here Are the Miami Restaurants That Made 50 Top Pizza's List of America's Best Pizzerias
If you're on the hunt for some of the area's best pizza, a new list created by 50 Top Pizza recently announced the country's top restaurants serving up pies — and three of them are in Miami. The online guide, curated by Italian-based 50 Top Pizza, annually curates the...
One of four men charged in rapper XXXTentacion’s murder pleads guilty
Four years after rising rapper XXXTentacion was ambushed, robbed and shot to death outside of a South Florida motorcycle dealership, one of four men charged in his killing has pleaded guilty. Robert Allen, 26, of Lauderhill, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon, the Broward State Attorney’s Office said in emailed statement. “This was an open plea to ...
Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage
MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
Sundial Now: Elections bring a change of guard for Miami-Dade County
Unprecedented changes are coming to the Miami-Dade County Commission. A big renewal is expected to come out of this election cycle. It all goes back to a term cap referendum that’s been slowly taking effect since 2012. This election cycle it’s forcing out a handful of incumbents that have been in office for decades.
13 Best Spanish Restaurants in Miami, FL
Do you live in Miami and its environs, or are you planning to visit soon? Plugging into the best Spanish restaurants in Miami can be very relieving. Planning for the places to visit and food joints to count on is a confusing task that you can’t afford to overlook.
