Coral Gables, FL

Mario Cristobal wants more consistency in first scrimmage

Mario Cristobal wants more consistency from the Miami football team on Saturday in the first scrimmage. Cristobal stated Miami would run individual drills, seven-on-sevens, one-on-ones with the defensive and offensive lines, special team drills and then scrimmage. Coaches will not be on the field and no media will be present.
Top Performers from Miami's scrimmage on Saturday night

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Summer storms return

MIAMI - Summer storms are back in South Florida this weekend. The weather pattern has changed now that Saharan dust has moved away and the flow is no longer out of the east.The reason for the change in the weather pattern is because of a cold front that is stalling over Central Florida and so that is pumping in the moisture and southwesterly flow across our area.   Tropical moisture is thriving and after daytime heating, showers and storms will initially develop Saturday afternoon.The stormiest conditions will happen during the late afternoon and evening hours.  Sunday is a...
nomadlawyer.org

Top 6 Epic Road Trip Ideas From Miami You Must Consider Now

Travel Attractions – Epic Road Trips Ideas from Miami, USA. From historic architecture to picturesque beach towns, here are some epic road trip ideas. Explore these beautiful destinations with your car! And don’t forget to pack your sunscreen! Because there are some breathtaking destinations on the way!. Read...
CBS News

Missing woman Amanda Caress has been found

MIAMI - The family of Duke University student Amanda Caress, who went missing in South Florida, say she has been found. According to Miami-Dade police, the 19-year-old was reported missing after she was last seen on NW 107th Street in North Miami Beach on Thursday, August 11th. A resident of...
WSB Radio

Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida

MIAMI — (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney related to the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was...
Blanca Commercial Real Estate Lists Austin Burke Building For $9.1M

Blanca Commercial Real Estate has been selected as the exclusive firm for the sale of the iconic Austin Burke Building in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. The property built in 1967 and located at 2601 NW 6th Avenue in Miami is listed for sale at $9.1 million. This 11,423 square foot...
Click10.com

New Coconut Grove restaurant rooted in ‘golden age’ of travel

MIAMI – Miami’s oldest neighborhood has a new addition. Bayshore Club is Coconut Grove’s latest waterfront restaurant, serving up beautiful views and tasty dishes. If its location looks familiar, that’s because it set up shop where Scotty’s Landing once stood and where Pan American Airways had its first seaplane terminal.
Great Scott! Candidate Found With Opponent’s Sign In Trunk

There was no doubt surprise in Fort Lauderdale City Hall when longtime political fixture Jackie Scott was caught with an opponent’s political sign in a van parked at her house. Here’s the story, according to a local Internet site:. When Fort Lauderdale Commission candidate Mike Lambrechts’ signs started...
One of four men charged in rapper XXXTentacion’s murder pleads guilty

Four years after rising rapper XXXTentacion was ambushed, robbed and shot to death outside of a South Florida motorcycle dealership, one of four men charged in his killing has pleaded guilty. Robert Allen, 26, of Lauderhill, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon, the Broward State Attorney’s Office said in emailed statement. “This was an open plea to ...
Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage

MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
Sundial Now: Elections bring a change of guard for Miami-Dade County

Unprecedented changes are coming to the Miami-Dade County Commission. A big renewal is expected to come out of this election cycle. It all goes back to a term cap referendum that’s been slowly taking effect since 2012. This election cycle it’s forcing out a handful of incumbents that have been in office for decades.
13 Best Spanish Restaurants in Miami, FL

Do you live in Miami and its environs, or are you planning to visit soon? Plugging into the best Spanish restaurants in Miami can be very relieving. Planning for the places to visit and food joints to count on is a confusing task that you can’t afford to overlook.
